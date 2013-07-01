(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s
(Bristol Myers Squibb) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'A-' from 'A'.
See a full list of affected ratings below.
The ratings apply to approximately $7.3 billion of debt. The
Rating Outlook is
revised to Stable from Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Operational pressure peaking in 2013: Plavix and Avapro patent
expirations
have negatively affected total company sales, operating margins
and cash flows
more than expected. Fitch sees operational improvement in 2014
due to a lull
period in patent losses. Recovery will be short-lived, however,
as another wave
of patent losses representing over 35% of present revenues
arrives in 2015.
--Debt leverage reflective of 'A-' category: Fitch expects debt
could trend
higher, net of refinancing maturing securities, during the
second half of 2013
as the company seeks additional liquidity in the U.S. Fitch sees
leverage in the
range of 1.7x to 2.0x EBITDA over the long term, fluctuating due
to timing of
key drug patent lapses.
--Free cash flow moderates: Dampened profitability from patent
losses is
expected to hinder free cash flow generation (FCF; cash from
operations less
dividends and capital expenditures); however, Fitch anticipates
FCF to remain
above $400 million annually in 2013 and 2014.
--Coming patent cliff less daunting: Fitch anticipates that
continued market
uptake of promising new medicines, growth of core therapeutics,
and successful
commercialization of key research projects may minimize patent
expirations of
Sustiva, Baraclude, and Abilify in 2015. Fitch anticipates
revenue growth in
the long term as drug patent expirations ease.
--Capital deployment eases: Fitch sees capital uses ease for
business
development and share purchasing this year following heavy
spending in 2012. The
company spent more than $12 billion to buy new assets and return
value to
shareholders via dividends and share repurchases in 2012.
Operational Pressure from Plavix Expiration
The dramatic decline in Plavix sales following patent expiration
in May 2012 was
the main driver of overall revenue decreases of 24.6% and 17.1%
for the latest
12-month (LTM) period ending March 31, 2103, and 2012,
respectively.
Concomitantly, EBITDA margin compressed more than expected to
23.3% for the same
LTM period, from 35.8% in 2011, In addition, FCF fell to $537
million in 2012
and turned negative for the LTM period after excluding $3.57
billion received
from AstraZeneca plc (AstraZeneca) for the shared purchase of
Amylin. Fitch sees
some margin improvement and modest FCF growth over the next year
as the company
recovers from the Plavix patent loss. However, the company faces
another patent
expiration period in 2015-2016.
Moderate Impact from Patent Losses in 2015
A second wave of drug patent expirations hits in 2015 when
Sustiva, Baraclude,
and Abilify lose market exclusivity in the U.S. The maturing
medicines generated
sales of $5.69 billion for the LTM period or 35.1% of total
revenues. The patent
expiration of Baraclude in the U.S. is immaterial; however, the
potential loss
of exclusivity in international markets in October 2016 presents
the main
challenge. Market uptake of Bristol-Myers Squibb's most
promising new
therapeutics - Yervoy, Eliquis, Bydureon, and Forxiga - and
continued growth of
core blockbuster medicines, notably Sprycel, Reyataz, and
Orencia, provides
support during the coming patent cliff. As such, the impact from
patent lapses
during 2015 may be more moderate than that experienced in the
present patent
expiration period. Fitch forecasts revenues to 'recover' from
the patent losses
as shown by a compound annual growth of 2.3% in 2012 to 2017.
Leverage to Vacillate in the Long Term
Gross debt leverage has risen to 1.94x for the LTM period ending
March 31, 2013
from 1.38x in 2012, and is expected to remain above 1.8x in
2013, a level
reflective of the current rating category. Margin contraction
and an increased
debt load led to the increase in total debt leverage since the
end of the year.
Fitch assumes that Bristol-Myers Squibb will seek new financing
to pay down $600
million in maturing debt in the second half of the year. Fitch
anticipates
improvement in debt leverage in 2014 following annualizing the
Plavix patent
loss; however, the decrease will reverse in 2015 in conjunction
with the next
patent expiration period, yet remain below 2.0x. The next
significant debt
maturity is $650 million in 4.375% unsecured notes due in
November 2016.
Margins Pressured by Partnered Medicines
In addition to margin pressure from key drug patent losses, a
product-mix shift
to promising lower margin partnered products - Eliquis,
Onglyza/Kombiglyze,
Forxiga, and Bydureon - will dampen overall margin despite the
benefit of
sharing the marketing and development costs. Potentially
affecting the sales mix
positively in the long term is successful commercialization of
internally
developed all-oral Hepatitis C treatments and first-in-class
oncology treatment,
nivolumumab. Fitch expects sequential improvement in margins
during 2014, but
compression in 2015 accelerated by key drug patent losses.
Free Cash Flow Moderates
Excluding the cash received from AstraZeneca for its share of
the Amylin
acquisition in 2012, FCF was $537 million or 3.1% of revenues in
2012 and -$271
million for the LTM period. Working capital uses plus
significantly lower Plavix
and Avapro sales resulted in $1.1 billion less operating cash
flow in the first
quarter of 2013 versus the prior year first quarter. As such,
Fitch anticipates
FCF to fall to around $450 million in 2013 and $550 million in
2014, assuming a
continued commitment to dividends and higher capital spending.
Capital to Be Preserved
Fitch expects Bristol-Myers Squibb will refrain from devoting
significant
capital toward business development and share repurchasing
activities in 2013
following a year of heightened spending. During 2012, the
company returned $4.69
billion to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases,
while adding two
significant assets to its 'String of Pearls' for approximately
$6 billion ($7.5
billion including assumed debt). The main lever for returning
value to
shareholders this year in Fitch's opinion will be dividends,
which increased
2.6% for 2013. The company paid out $2.29 billion for the LTM
period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely given anticipated operational
pressure from
expiring drug patents through 2016. However, positive action
would be warranted
if Bristol-Myers Squibb circumvents the negative effect on
earnings and cash
flows from lost revenues from expiring products such that gross
leverage returns
and stays below 1.7x and FCF margin is maintained at 8%.
Operational improvement
is likely to result from continued market demand for new
therapeutics as well as
successful commercialization of promising oral Hepatitis C
treatments and the
potential first-in-class oncology drug, Nivolumab.
Further ratings pressure would stem from the company's inability
to mitigate the
negative effects in 2015-2016 of the Abilify, Sustiva, and
Baraclude patent
expirations. A one-notch downgrade could follow a sustained
increase in total
debt leverage to greater than 2.0x together with significant FCF
contraction
resulting from higher-than-expected margin compression and
incremental debt.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
--IDR to 'A-' from 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt to 'A-' from 'A';
--Bank loan to 'A-' from 'A';
--Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Commercial paper to 'F2' from 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Zbinovec
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3164
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Robert Kirby
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Chairperson
Dave Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3147
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated Aug. 8, 2012
'Rating Pharmaceutical Companies - Sector Credit Factors', dated
Aug. 9, 2012
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Pharmaceutical Companies
here
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.