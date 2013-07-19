(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded BTA-Kazan's (BTAK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B-' and withdrawn the bank's ratings. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the Long-term IDRs of Spurt Bank at 'B', and Probusinessbank (PBB), Uraltransbank (UTB) and Bank Snezhinskiy (BS) at 'B-', all with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS- BTAK The downgrade of BTAK's ratings reflects the bank's weak asset quality and capitalisation, and operating losses. The bank's marginal profitability on a pre-impairment basis is insufficient to cover potential losses, in Fitch's view, given weakly reserved non-performing and restructured loans. Asset and capital quality are also weakened by large exposures, equal to a combined 1.9x the bank's equity, to corporate promissory notes, which represents a form of unsecured lending, and unquoted corporate shares, mostly in businesses related to the bank's shareholders. BTAK reported a RUB717m loss under IFRS at end-2012, equal to 35% of equity at the start of the period, as the quality of its assets deteriorated. The IFRS loss could have been even higher, as auditors calculated an additional RUB258m of income tax to be paid by the bank, not recognised by the bank. The losses caused the bank's Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio to fall to a low 7.5% at end-2012, and the statutory capital ratio was also a low 11.1% at end-Q113, indicating very limited ability to absorb additional losses. The bank could increase its impairment reserves to only 7% from the actual level of 5% before breaching minimum regulatory capital requirements. At the same time, Fitch estimates that non-performing loans (NPLs, overdue by 90 days or more) stood at about 22% of gross loans at end-Q113, and renegotiated loans comprised a further 22%. NPLs were about 40% covered by IFRS impairment reserves at end-Q113, while coverage of NPLs and restructured loans combined was a low 20%. BTAK's liquidity is also moderate. Liquid assets (cash, net interbank placements and securities eligible for refinancing with the CBR) were equal to only 11% of customer accounts at end-5M13. The liquidity risks were somewhat mitigated by moderate concentrations, with the top 20 depositors accounting for 13% of customer accounts. The ratings have been withdrawn as the bank has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of BTAK. KEY RATING DRIVERS-Spurt The affirmation of Spurt's ratings reflects its stable performance over the past year and slightly improved pre-impairment profitability, supported by higher revenues. The ratings also factor in Spurt's reasonable asset quality and the moderation of its retail loan growth. However, the ratings also consider the bank's moderate capitalisation and liquidity, elevated concentrations and limited franchise. At end-Q113, Spurt reported moderate NPLs of 3% of gross loans, with reported restructured exposures comprising a further 2%. However, Fitch understands that the latter could be somewhat higher due to roll-overs on long-term investment loans. At same time, the bank could increase its loan loss reserves to only a moderate 8% of gross loans from the current 2%, before the regulatory capital ratio would fall to the minimum 10% level. At end-Q113, the FCC ratio stood at 9.6% and the regulatory total capital adequacy at 13.9%. Related party exposures, represented by loans to local petrochemical plant, were equal to a significant 32% of FCC at end-Q113. Spurt's liquid assets comprised a significant 35% of the balance sheet at end-5M13, but net of non-deposit funding maturing within a year was able to cover only 8% of customer accounts. The latter are moderately concentrated, with the largest 20 depositors comprising 30% of customer funding, although some of the largest accounts were from public sector entities, which mitigates the risk of outflows, taking into account Spurt's relations with local authorities. IFRS pre-impairment profitability improved somewhat in 2012, supported by higher interest income from retail lending, but an increase in loan impairment charges left the bank's net income largely unchanged from the previous year. RATING SENSITIVITIES -Spurt The ratings could be downgraded in case of a significant deterioration of asset quality, a marked increase in related party lending or a weakening of the bank's relations with the regional authorities, if this leads to significant deposit outflows. Upside potential for the ratings is limited. KEY RATING DRIVERS - PBB The affirmation of PBB's 'B-' Long-term IDR reflects the bank's weak capital position, burdened by high investments in non-banking assets. However, the upgrade of the bank's National Long-term Rating to 'BB+(rus)' from 'BB-(rus)' reflects PBB's solid pre-impairment profitability, comfortable liquidity and wider franchise compared with other 'B-' rated Russian banks. On a consolidated level, PBB reported a modest FCC ratio of 7.8% at end-2012, while the standalone regulatory capital ratio was a tight 10.5% at end-5M13. PBB's ability to absorb losses is only modest. The bank could increase impairment reserves only to 11.3% of the loan book (from 9.9%) before the regulatory capital ratio would fall to the minimum 10% level. Capitalisation is further undermined by (i) significant exposure to investment property and real estate construction in progress, which accounted for 70% of FCC at end-2012; and (ii) certain interbank placements (36% of FCC) which could be of a fiduciary nature, in Fitch' view. Positively, PBB's capitalisation is underpinned by solid pre-impairment profit, which was equal to 10.8% of average gross loans in 2012. This comfortably exceeded the 5.3% level of NPLs generated by the loan book (used by Fitch as an approximation of final losses on loans) in same period. However, in case of market stress, losses might be higher, causing safety margins to shrink. NPLs represented 8.1% of gross loans at end-2012 and were fully covered by impairment reserves, while restructured exposures made up a further 1% of the book. The liquidity position is comfortable: at end-5M13 the bank's liquid assets (net of interbank placements treated by Fitch as restricted) covered customer accounts by 30%. RATING SENSITIVITIES - PBB PBB's ratings could be upgraded if the capital position and its quality improve, including through disposal of non-core assets. Downward pressure could stem from asset quality deterioration if internally generated capital is not sufficient to absorb losses (related either to lending or property exposures). KEY RATING DRIVERS - UTB The revision of the Outlook on UTB's Long-term IDR to Stable reflects the bank's moderate recent improvement in performance and stabilisation of assets quality. The ratings also reflect the currently comfortable liquidity position and adequate capitalisation. However, weak asset quality and significant related party lending are credit weaknesses. NPLs accounted for 16.6% of total loans at end-2012 and were 1.4x covered by impairment reserves. However, the bank also had RUB1bn (11% of total loans, 60% covered by impairment reserves) of exposures to collection companies which were reported as performing, but in effect represented exposures to portfolios of sold loans whose quality was close to that of NPLs, Fitch understands. Restructured loans were a further 16.3% of the portfolio. Reported related party exposures were equal to 8.4% of FCC, but could be significantly higher, in Fitch's view. The FCC ratio stood at 17.2% at end-2012, and the regulatory capital ratio was 14.5% at end-5M13, allowing the bank to increase impairment reserves to 26% from the actual level of 22% before ratio would fall to the minimum 10% level. Pre-impairment profit, which in 2012 was equal to 5.4% of average gross loans, offers moderate additional loss absorption capacity. UTB's liquidity is comfortable with liquid assets covering 40% of total customer accounts (UTB's main source of funding representing 95% of total liabilities) at end-5M13. RATING SENSITIVITIES - UTB UTB's ratings could be downgraded if asset quality and capital come under renewed pressure or related party lending increases. Upside potential is currently limited taking into account the narrow franchise and weak asset quality. KEY RATING DRIVERS - BS The affirmation of BS's ratings reflects the bank's small and concentrated franchise, potentially vulnerable liquidity position and still relatively high, although improving, credit risks. At the same time, the ratings also take into account the reasonable capitalisation and recent stability of the deposit base. BS's related party lending is rather high, at least 64% of the FCC at end-Q113, although broadly in line with that of peers. NPLs slightly decreased to 12.9% in 2012 (end-2011: 14.7%) as a result of work-outs, while restructured loans stood at 9.3%; most problems relate to BS's corporate loan book, while the retail portfolio consists primarily of residential mortgages and its performance to date has been reasonable (NPLs of 3.4% at end-Q113). The amount of uncollected accrued interest was insignificant at end-2012, suggesting that the performance of the loan book is in line with reported metrics. Liquidity adequately covered 31% of customer accounts at end-Q113, which mitigates the long-term nature of the bank's real estate finance and residential mortgage exposures. At end-Q113, BS reported a regulatory capital ratio of 17.4%, which was sufficient to fully provision both NPLs and restructured exposures without breaching the 10% regulatory minimum. At the same time, the bank's capitalisation should be viewed in the context of its high lending concentrations (the largest 20 exposures were equal to 1.8x FCC at end-Q113). RATING SENSITIVITIES - BS Downward pressure on BS's ratings could result from a severe liquidity squeeze, significant credit losses or increase in risk appetite. Upward potential is limited given the bank's small and concentrated franchise. The rating actions are as follows: BTAK Long-term foreign currency IDR downgraded to 'CCC'from 'B-'; withdrawn Short-term IDR downgraded to 'C' from 'B'; withdrawn Viability Rating downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-'; withdrawn Support Rating affirmed at '5'; withdrawn Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'; withdrawn National Long-term rating downgraded to 'B-(rus)' from 'BB-(rus)'; withdrawn Spurt Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable; Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'; Support Rating affirmed at '5'; Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'; National Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB-(rus)'; Outlook Stable. PBB Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-term rating: upgraded to 'BB+(rus)' from 'BB-(rus)', Outlook Stable Senior unsecured Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'B-'/RR4 Senior unsecured Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'B' Senior unsecured Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'B-(EXP)'/RR4 Securities National Rating: upgraded to 'BB+(rus)' from 'BB-(rus)' UTB Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB-(rus)', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative BS Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable; Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'; Support Rating affirmed at '5'; Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'; Contact: Primary Analyst Dmitry Vasiliev (Spurt and BTAK) Associate Director +7 495 956 55 76 Fitch Ratings Moscow 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Primary Analyst Anton Lopatin (PBB and UTB) Associate Director +7 495 956 70 96 Fitch Ratings Moscow 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Primary Analyst Roman Kornev (BS) Associate Director +7 495 956 70 16 Fitch Ratings Moscow 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst (Spurt and BTAK) Anna Erachina Analyst +7 495 956 70 63 Secondary Analyst (PBB) Dmitry Vasiliev Associate Director +7 495 956 55 76 Secondary Analyst (UTB) Ruslan Bulatov Analyst +7 495 956 99 01 Secondary Analyst (BS) Maria Kuraeva Analyst +7 495 956 99 01 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 66 57 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 12 August 2012 and 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.