(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Caisse Francaise
de Financement Local's (CAFFIL) Obligations Foncieres (OF;
French legislative
covered bonds) to 'AA' from 'AA+' and removed them from Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN). The Outlook is Stable.
The rating action follows the downgrade of France's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
to 'AA' from 'AA+' (see 'Fitch Downgrades France to 'AA''
Outlook Stable', dated
12 December 2014). The programme is affected by the sovereign
rating action
given its cover pool's exposure to French public sector
entities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's downgrade of the OF rating to 'AA' is driven by the
cover pool's large
exposure to public sector loans and public sector bonds (94%),
with a heavy
concentration of these assets in France (76%).
In a stress scenario above the French sovereign rating, Fitch
applies an 80%
probability of default with minimal recoveries given default
(20% in a AA+
scenario) to such assets, resulting in a high stressed expected
loss for the
cover pool in that scenario. In a stress scenario at or below
the level of the
French sovereign rating, Fitch models a low expected loss for
such French
assets.
The OF rating is also based on the Long-Term IDR of Caffil's
parent, Societe de
Financement Local (SFIL; AA-/Stable) and the IDR uplift of 1
assigned to the
programme. This results in a floor for the OF rating on a
probability of default
(PD) basis of 'AA', irrespective of the actual OC protection
available to the
OF. As a result, the 'AA' breakeven OC has been set at the legal
minimum for
SCF, at 5%. CAFFIL's Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate
high) remains
unchanged.
In its analysis, Fitch relies on the minimum legislative 5% OC
applicable to the
programme. The agency notes that the 5% OC is unlikely to be
sufficient for
maintaining the 'AA' rating of the OF, should the reference IDR
of the programme
be downgraded.
The downgrade of the French sovereign rating by one notch to
'AA' does not
affect the liquidity gaps and systemic risk component of Fitch's
discontinuity
analysis for French covered bond programmes.
RATING SENSITIVITY
The 'AA' rating of the OF would be vulnerable to downgrade if
any of the
following occurs: (i) the IDR of SFIL is downgraded by six
notches to 'BBB-' or
below; or (ii) an increase in Fitch's breakeven OC for the OF
rating above the
legislative OC level of 5% on which the agency relies in its
analysis; or (iii)
France is downgraded.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Will Rossiter
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 47
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Stanislas de Bazelaire
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1648
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'Criteria for Interest Rate
Stresses in
Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23
January 2014;
'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities', dated
30 January 2013; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector
Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 7 February 2014; 'EMEA RMBS
Master Rating
Criteria' and 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', both
dated 28 May 2014;
'EMEA Criteria Addendum - France', dated 4 June 2014; 'Covered
Bonds Rating
Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum',
dated 4 February
2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
