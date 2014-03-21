(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Cape
Verde's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'B'
from 'B+'. The
Outlooks are Stable. The Short-term rating has been affirmed at
'B' and the
Country Ceiling downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Cape Verde's IDRs reflects the following key
rating drivers and
their relative weights:
High
Public debt will rise faster and peak much higher than
previously forecast,
increasing the risk to debt sustainability. Fitch expects the
general government
debt ratio (GGGD) to rise to over 115% of GDP by 2015, more than
10 percentage
points higher than our November projections. It will peak above
120% around 2017
on weaker growth and wider fiscal deficits. Although much of the
debt is
concessional from bilateral and multilateral lenders, and is to
finance improved
infrastructure, the impact on future growth is uncertain and the
interest burden
is rising alongside GGGD. Fitch estimates that GGGD has already
increased by
more than 40pp since 2008.
The government has overshot original fiscal targets in recent
years. This trend
is likely to continue. In Fitch's view, the 2014 budget is based
on
over-optimistic growth assumptions for the medium term.
Furthermore, the
effective consolidation of government expenditure is constrained
by a high share
of mandatory spending. On-lending to public enterprises by the
government also
adds to funding needs, further elevating public debt (the
authorities have
budgeted an additional 16% of GDP of on-lending up to 2017).
The economy has been significantly underperforming and growth
will remain weak
in the near term. GDP has come close to stagnating in 2013 due
to weak domestic
demand, falling remittances and weak foreign direct investment.
Tourism
receipts, which account for about one-fifth of the economy, are
still
increasing. Fitch expects growth to have eased to around 1% from
a revised 1.5%
in 2012. Fitch has revised down its near-term growth and
inflation outlook,
leading to a sizeable worsening of public debt dynamics from
previous
projections and significantly increasing the challenge to the
government to
consolidate public accounts.
There are still uncertainties around historical GDP growth
numbers as national
accounts are updated only up to 2011, although 2012 data is
expected to be
released soon. Fitch estimates Cape Verde's average growth for
the past five
years to be 1.3%, which is weak compared with the 4.2% 'B'
median, and
volatility has also been higher. In the decade up to 2008, the
economy grew by
an average of 7% per annum.
The underlying state of the sovereign's external finances is
weak and will
likely worsen, increasing the vulnerability of the economy to
external shocks.
Net external debt is significantly higher than both the 'B' and
'BB' rating
medians. With the bulk of the government's borrowing coming from
outside Cape
Verde, external finances will be worse than previously projected
given the
weaker public debt dynamics. Nevertheless the recent increase in
foreign
exchange reserves to over four months of imports should help
offset some of the
risks from rising external debt, at least in the near term.
External borrowing
is also mostly on concessional terms.
The Stable Outlook reflects the following key rating drivers:
Governance indicators are strong compared with the 'B' median.
Well-functioning
political institutions provide support to the macroeconomic and
business
environment. Cape Verde scores relatively high in the World Bank
indicators for
control of corruption, rule of law, effective government and
voice and
accountability.
Sustained implementation of the government's current Growth and
Poverty
Reduction Strategy (GPRSP III) should help Cape Verde foster
private sector
development by addressing the country's critical infrastructure
needs, albeit at
the cost of deteriorating public finances.
Cape Verde's external debt servicing cost is significantly below
rating peers.
As a share of foreign exchange receipts we estimate it comes to
4% for 2013 and
compares with 7.5% for the 'B' median and 12.2% for the 'BB'
median. This
reflects the high proportion of concessional debt. The average
maturity of
government's debt stock is more than 20 years and the average
interest rate is
low.
The long-established pegged currency provides an anchor for
macroeconomic
stability, limiting exchange-rate risk for international
transactions and
supports emigrant savings to the economy. The pegged exchange
rate regime has
helped to also contain inflation. The five-year average and
long-term volatility
in consumer prices are below the 'B' and 'BB' medians.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook also reflects Fitch's assessment that upside
and downside
risks to the rating are currently well balanced. Consequently,
Fitch's
sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments
with a high
likelihood of leading to a rating change.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Evidence of public investment projects translating into higher
economic growth
and broad development of private sector activity which boosts
confidence in
medium-term growth prospects.
- Materially better than expected fiscal performance that
provides greater
confidence in delivering a sustained downward trajectory in the
public
debt-to-GDP ratio in the medium term.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
-Public finances materially worse than expected under the new
Fitch baseline
projections.
- Weaker than expected medium-term growth potential that adds to
pressure on the
government debt-to GDP ratio. This includes the failure of the
ongoing capital
investment programme to improve infrastructure to support faster
sustained
medium-term growth.
KEYASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the sovereign's public investment projects
will continue so
long as concessional financing is available, although we expect
that with Cape
Verde's eventual accession to middle income status, concessional
financing will
gradually taper off.
Fitch assumes the currency peg to the euro and support for the
system from the
Portuguese government will continue.
Due to a degree of dependency on eurozone developments, Fitch's
macroeconomic
forecasts for Cape Verde are premised on the nascent eurozone
recovery staying
on track.
