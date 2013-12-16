Dec 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Centrica plc's (Centrica) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured notes to 'A-' from 'A' and its Short-term IDR to 'F2' from
'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
The downgrade reflects a shift in business mix towards upstream gas exploration
& production (E&P), which Fitch believes raises the cyclicality of earnings and
cash flow. The downgrade also reflects increased UK political risk, which adds
pressure to residential supply margins, and expected deterioration in Centrica's
credit ratios. However, balance sheet strength, free cash flow generation and
flexibility over capex remain above the sector's average.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Balance Sheet
With 45% of gas sales from own production and 50% of electricity sales from own
generation, Centrica's earnings and cash flow are well-hedged. While E&P now
accounts for more than 50% of EBITDA, Centrica hedges commodity price risk by
selling two years ahead, locking in margins. With average free cash flow of
GBP650m a year over the last three years, underlying free cash flow generation
and the balance sheet are substantially stronger than the sector's average.
Centrica also displays strong investment discipline, having turned down projects
in UK new nuclear, gas storage and offshore wind in 2013. Despite an annual
capex requirement of GBP1.2bn to maintain its gas & oil production, Centrica has
above-average capex flexibility.
E&P and Acquisitions
E&P accounted for 53% of EBITDA in 1H13 and, as capital allowances lower the
cash tax rate, is now what Fitch believes to be Centrica's biggest generator of
cash flow. This increases the cyclicality of group earnings and cash flow.
Although cash generation is strong with 75% developed reserves, Fitch believes
that the company's small reserve and production profile, along with production
costs above those of larger integrated players, are additional credit
constraints.
Acquisitions in E&P, totalling GBP1.6bn, since 2012 have been funded by debt.
Low gas prices in the US have raised the likelihood of further acquisitions of
North American upstream assets. Centrica intends to double EBIT at Direct Energy
over the medium term, implying acquisitions with an estimated outlay of at least
GBP1bn. With shareholder pressure to deploy cash, a consortium including
Centrica has recently been named as preferred bidder for Bord Gais Energy. Given
that Centrica currently has a GBP500m stock buyback programme in place, Fitch
assumes that further potential acquisitions will also be funded by debt.
Political Pressure on UK Residential Supply
Fitch does not believe that the recent Autumn Statement, taking environmental
costs out of customer bills, lowers political risk. This is because other
non-environmental costs are likely to remain volatile and will likely continue
to rise, while the issue of affordability is unlikely to recede before elections
in 2015. It remains to be seen whether a potential further round of price rises,
as a result of non-controllable cost pressures, is politically feasible at
present. The pricing strategy of some suppliers suggests that customer churn may
pick up, further adding to margin pressure, particularly in electricity. With
margins boosted by unusually high gas consumption over 2011-12 and cost-cutting
almost complete, the question is not whether supply margins fall but rather by
how much.
Credit Metrics below Ratio Guidelines
Fitch projects funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage of 2.2x and FFO
fixed charge cover of 6.8x for FY13. This reflects the acquisitions Centrica has
made during the year costing GBP1.1bn in total but which have only partially
contributed to FFO. These compare with negative rating triggers previously set
at 2.0x and 6.0x respectively. Over the rating horizon, Fitch forecasts average
FFO adjusted net leverage around 2.3x and FFO fixed charge cover around 6x. This
includes Fitch's assumption of a further GBP500 m buyback of stock in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given the Stable Outlook Fitch's sensitivities do not currently anticipate
developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of
leading to a rating upgrade or a downgrade.
Future developments that may nonetheless lead to a positive rating action
include:
-FFO adjusted net leverage below 2x and FFO fixed charge cover above 6x on a
sustained basis
Future developments that may nonetheless lead to a negative rating action
include:
-FFO adjusted net leverage above 3x and FFO fixed charge cover below 5x on a
sustained basis, due to, for instance, debt-funded acquisitions
-Substantial increase in the share of E&P earnings (post cash tax), increasing
direct exposure to wholesale gas & oil prices
-Margin erosion as a result of management not passing on higher input costs to
supply customers
Liquidity & Debt Structure
Liquidity is more than adequate. As at 30 June 2013, the group held GBP800m of
cash and cash equivalents and had undrawn committed credit facilities of
GBP3.4bn. Of the credit facilities GBP3.1bn matures in July 2017, GBP0.2bn in
July 2016 and GBP0.1bn in July 2015. Centrica added a further USD2.7bn facility
in August relating to the Hess and Canadian acquisitions, of which half has been
cancelled and half has a final maturity in August 2016. Short term debt
maturities for 2014 total GBP800m.