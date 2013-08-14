(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded China Hanking's
(Hanking) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to
'B+' from 'BB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The downgrade reflects
Hanking's persistently rising cost of iron ore production and exposure to
heightened country risk for its investment in Indonesia.
Key Rating Drivers
Persistently worsening cost position: Hanking's irreversible cost surge was
driven by its 2012 acquisition of Shangma mine which drove up cash production
cost by 16% to CNY292/ton in the restated number in 2011. The rising cost of
production was also caused by an accelerated transition of part of Hanking's
mining operations to underground from open-pit, and by an increase in both raw
material prices and the resource tax (22% higher cash cost in 2012 than in
2011). Fitch estimates that Hanking's iron ore production cost in 2014 will be
12% higher than in 2012.
Although Hanking's cost is still below the industry average, it is no longer
near the industry's lowest, which had supported its 'BB-' rating. Coupled with
the prevailing weak iron ore average selling price (ASP), Fitch forecasts
Hanking's iron ore production EBITDAR margin will deteriorate further to below
40% after 2013, and to 20%-30% around 2015. Hanking's EBITDAR margin fell to
45.8% in 2012 from 64.2% in 2011. Iron ore ASP fell to CNY830/ton for Hanking in
2012, a 22% drop YoY.
Fitch expects global iron ore prices to continue falling to reach USD90/tonne in
2015 and thereafter, due to overcapacity of global iron ore production.
Heightened country risk: Hanking's newly acquired Indonesian nickel mines expose
the company to significant execution risk and country risk, as evidenced in
Indonesia's new foreign ownership restriction and raw ore export ban. Foreign
ownership in Indonesian mines must be progressively reduced to no more than 49%
by the 10th year after the license issue.
Indonesian raw ore export ban, which takes effect January 2014, also presents
material risk to Hanking's nickel mining operation, even though the company is
investing in a refinery facility in Indonesia to secure approval for export
quota.
Metal diversification, capacity expansion: Hanking is actively diversifying its
mining portfolio by acquiring nickel and gold mines, partly to mitigate the
profitability deterioration due to the iron ore price drop. The company plans to
spend CNY1bn for the next five years on nickel ore mining and refinery
capacities. Meanwhile, it is also ramping up iron ore production, with the aim
to increase its iron ore concentrate production to 2.9mt in 2015 from 1.6mt in
2012. The production volume growth could partially mitigate the adverse effect
of falling EBITDAR margin and improve Hanking's future cashflow generation.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-EBITDAR margin being sustained below 20%; or
-Funds flow from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage being sustained above
2.0x (2012: 0.52x); or
-Sustained material adverse developments in overseas mining operations
Positive: No positive rating action is envisaged over the next 18 to 24 months.
However, future developments that may collectively lead to positive rating
action include:
-EBITDAR margin being sustained above 40%, and
-FFO adjusted net leverage being sustained below 1.0x, and
-Sustained success in overseas mining operations