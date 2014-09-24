(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Chinese
homebuilder Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited's (Evergrande)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt rating to 'BB-'
from 'BB'. The
Outlook on the IDR is Negative. Its USD750m senior notes due
2015 have also been
downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'.
Evergrande's ratings have been downgraded because a series of
large expenditures
on land to adjust its business, new investments and other cash
leakages has led
to a large increase in its net debts. As a result, Evergrande's
leverage as
measured by net debt/adjusted inventory rose to 57%, breaching
the 40% level at
which the agency could take negative action on the company's
'BB' ratings.
The Negative Outlook reflects the very narrow gap between its
credit metrics and
the levels that may trigger negative rating action and the
uncertainties with
Evergrande's financial discipline. Material investments in
non-core businesses
or further sharp increases in its land bank acquisition may add
further pressure
to its already high leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Debt Reliant Expansion: Prior to 2013, Evergrande relied more on
its negative
working capital for its expansion. This was primarily in the
form of a rise in
payables. However, beginning 2013 and especially in 1H14, its
growth was mostly
debt funded. Its net debt rose by CNY45bn (USD7.3bn) in 2013 and
CNY52bn in 1H14
to CNY132bn at end-1H14. This drove its leverage up to 57% from
42% at end-2013
and 28% at end-2012. In 2013, Evergrande also committed to a
record level of
land acquisition - a total of CNY70.7bn - to broaden its product
mix by
increasing its exposure in the tier 1 and tier 2 cities.
Geographical Diversification Necessary: Evergrande had to expand
its development
property business in tier 1 and tier 2 cities because
residential property sales
in the lower tier cities weakened, especially in 2014. Sales in
tier 3 cities
fell to CNY30.8bn in 1H14 from CNY32.7bn sequentially in H213,
even though it
was higher than CNY23.4bn in 1H13. In contrast, sales in tier 1
and tier 2
cities rose to CNY38.5bn from CNY23.1bn and CNY21.1bn over the
same sequential
period.
Weakened Operating Cash Generation: Fitch believes that
Evergrande will have
less surplus cash from sales to acquire land because of rising
cash overheads,
and this will constrain the pace of its future growth.
Evergrande's key cash
overheads were sales, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses
and interest
payments, which together rose to 18% of contracted sales by 1H14
from 16% in
2013 and 12% in 2012.
The increase in 2013 SG&A expenses to almost 8% of contracted
sales from 6%
suggests that the large additional workforce for its new tier 1
and tier 2
markets has not reached the cost efficiency level in its
existing markets.
Interest paid (including dividends payable to perpetual
securities holders) has
also risen to 10% of contracted sales in 1H14 versus 8% in 2013
and 6% in 2012,
due to the sharp increase in debts.
Shareholder Friendly Moves: Evergrande's weaker credit metrics
were also partly
due to the decision by the company to pay a dividend totalling
CNY6.3bn in 2014
and spend HKD5.3bn (USD684m) in 1H14 to continue its share
buyback programme
despite sharp increases in the net debt level.
Large Liquidity Buffer: Evergrande's liquidity position is
strong with CNY64bn
in cash and another CNY50bn in unutilised bank facilities at
mid-2014.
Evergrande's preference for cash suggests that it will keep a
high cash level to
give it financial flexibility, especially since the credit
environment has been
volatile. The repayment of two tranches of its 2010 senior notes
totalling
USD1,350m (approximately CNY8.5bn) due in January 2015 is well
covered by its
cash on hand. Holding such a large amount of cash, however,
means that its gross
debt level is elevated. This was why its contracted sales/gross
debt ratio had
fallen to 0.7x in 1H14 from 0.8x in 2013 and 1.5x in 2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 60%
- Contracted sales/gross debt falls below 0.6x on a sustained
basis
- Tightened liquidity position due to weaker access to financing
channels
Positive: The current rating is on Negative Outlook. Fitch does
not anticipate
developments with a material likelihood, individually or
collectively, of
leading to a rating upgrade. However, if the above factors do
not materialise,
then the Outlook may revert to Stable.
