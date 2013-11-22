(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded China-based Tianneng Power International's (Tianneng) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable.

The downgrade reflects Tianneng's higher-than-expected financial leverage level resulting from deteriorating profit margin and substantial capex, and the lack of long-term funding for expansion.

Meanwhile Fitch has withdrawn the 'BB(EXP)' rating for the battery manufacturer's proposed offshore US-dollar bond because the company has not decided whether to proceed with the issuance.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Worse Profitability, Higher Leverage: Tianneng at the end of 2012 initiated price cuts to gain more market share amid an industry consolidation. But this initiative is more extensive and is taking longer than Fitch expected. The average sales price (ASP) for the first half of 2013 was CNY97.7/unit, a 12.6% drop from a year earlier. Fitch expects Tianneng's EBITDAR margin for 2013 to drop to around 5% (2012: 12%; 2011: 18%), and financial leverage (measured by FFO adjusted net leverage) to rise to over 4x (2012: 2x; 2011: 0.5x).

Fitch expects Tianneng's 2014 leverage ratio to stay above 2x and EBITDAR margin below 10%, because it is likely to continue the price war through 2014, which will squeeze ASPs of its main products, lead-acid batteries used on electric bicycles. Profitability has also been hurt by the lower margin in the original equipment manufacturing (OEM) portion of Tianneng's production. The company has outsourced 35% of its 2013 output because of its limited capacity.

Substantial Capex: Tianneng plans to continue with substantial capex in 2014 to add more production capacity, which would add to its leverage. Fitch estimates capex for 2014 will reach CNY600mn-900mn from around CNY700mn-800mn in 2013. Lack of Long-Term Funding: Tianneng did not issue the proposed US dollar bond, and as a result, only CNY395m out of its CNY3bn total borrowings as of June 2013, was long-term debt. Fitch does not view liquidity as a risk for Tianneng because its significant fixed assets may be used as collateral and its inventory may be easily liquidated for cash. The company has not had problems rolling over short-term debt in the past. However, Fitch views Tianneng's lack of long-term funding as a constraint for its credit profile, especially in the current relatively tight liquidity conditions in China.

Market-Leading Position Intact: Tianneng remains one of the two largest players (the other being Chaowei Power Holdings, which has similar market share) in the Chinese lead-acid battery market. The two leaders together account for around 60% of total domestic sales volume. Tianneng has maintained this market-leading position through its established nationwide distribution and service network with 1,650 distributors as of June 2013.

In addition, the Chinese government's policy to phase out smaller, less advanced lead-acid battery production facilities to reduce lead pollution generated during the manufacturing process has accelerated industry consolidation, which benefits industry leaders such as Tianneng.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- worsening position in core markets

- EBITDAR margin below 8% on a sustained basis

- FFO adjusted net leverage above 3x on a sustained basis

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- EBITDAR margin above 15% on a sustained basis

- securing long-term funding for development

- FFO adjusted net leverage below 2x on a sustained basis