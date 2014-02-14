Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ukrainian Subnationals - Rating
Action ReportMOSCOW/LONDON, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
the City of
Kyiv, the City of Kharkov and Odessa Region's Long-term foreign
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'CCC' from 'B-' and Short-term foreign
currency IDR to
'C' from 'B'. Fitch has affirmed the Long-term local currency
IDRs at 'B-'. The
Outlooks on the Long-term local currency IDRs are Negative.
Kyiv's outstanding senior unsecured eurobonds totalling USD550m
(US225407AA34,
US50154TAA34, XS0644750027 and XS0233620235) have been
downgraded to 'CCC' from
'B-'. Its domestic bonds totalling UAH5.4bn (UA4000142707,
UA4000142715,
UA4000142723, UA4000142731, UA4000142749 and UA4000142884) have
been affirmed at
'B-'. The Long-term local currency rating of Kharkov's
outstanding UAH99.5m
senior unsecured domestic bonds (ISIN UA4000131346) has also
been affirmed at
'B-'.
Fitch expects to publish a further rating action commentary in
the near future
summarising public finance Ukrainian National Scale ratings.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of International
Public Finance reviews is subject to restrictions and must take
place according
to a published schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs
to deviate from
this in order to comply with their legal obligations.
Fitch interprets this provision as allowing us to publish a
rating review in
situations where there is a material change in the
creditworthiness of the
issuer that we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait
until the next
scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch
status.
The next scheduled review date for Fitch's rating on the City of
Kyiv was 11
April 2014 and for the City of Kharkov and Odessa Region 16 May
2014. However,
following the downgrade of Ukraine on 7 February 2014 (see
'Fitch Downgrades
Ukraine to 'CCC'' dated 7 February 2014 at www.fitchratings.com)
we have taken a
similar rating action on these issuers as they were rated at the
same level as
the sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of the City of Kyiv, the City of Kharkov and
Odessa Region's
ratings reflects the application of Fitch's 'International Local
and Regional
Governments Rating Criteria outside United States'. Under our
criteria, a local
or regional government can only be rated above the sovereign in
exceptional
circumstances.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any downgrade of Ukraine would lead to downgrade. Conversely, a
sovereign
upgrade would lead to an upgrade of the issuers' ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (City of Kyiv and Odessa Region)
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Primary Analyst (City of Kharkov)
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 87
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst (City of Kyiv)
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 87
Secondary Analyst (City of Kharkov)
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Secondary Analyst (Odessa Region)
Victoria Semerkhanova
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 65
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012,
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States' dated 9 April 2013 and 'Rating of Public Sector Entities
Outside the
United States' dated 4 March 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.