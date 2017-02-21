(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
UK-based The
Co-operative Bank p.l.c.'s (Co-op Bank) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to
'B-' from 'B' and placed it on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). The
Viability Rating
(VR) was downgraded to 'cc' from 'b'. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this rating action commentary.
The downgrade of the VR reflects Fitch's view that a failure of
the bank appears
probable as it likely needs to obtain new equity capital to
restore viability.
Fitch believes there is a very high risk that this will include
a restructuring
of its subordinated debt that we are likely to consider a
distressed debt
exchange, which would result in a failure according to our
definitions. On 13
February, Co-op Bank announced that it was seeking a buyer and
was also
considering ways to strengthen its capitalisation including
raising capital from
current shareholders or from new strategic investors and a
potential liability
management exercise of its public debt.
The downgrade of the Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch's opinion that
risks to senior
bondholders have also increased, due to the need to raise
capital and the
potential that this could include a liability management
exchange. The downgrade
has been limited to one notch to 'B-' because we believe that
the outstanding
GBP456m of subordinated debt that could be converted into equity
and potential
other sources of external capital provide a limited margin of
safety for senior
debt holders.
However, the RWE on the bank's IDRs and senior debt ratings
reflects the
heightened risk of a further downgrade if the capital raised
from the potential
conversion of subordinated debt or other capital issuance is not
sufficient, and
senior debt is also exposed to losses, for example as part of a
wider debt
restructuring. Conversely, if a strong shareholder injects
capital into the bank
and provides it with sufficient resources to continue its
operations, without
any senior creditor suffering a loss, the IDR could be upgraded
depending on the
strength of the new shareholder.
Whether losses on the senior debt are incurred will depend on
the ultimate
amount of capital required by the bank, which will depend on a
number of factors
that are not yet clear. These include additional IT investments
above those
originally set out in its business plan, the extent of
risk-weighted asset
deleveraging that can be achieved and any associated losses that
will be borne
by the bank on deleveraging. The bank is also having ongoing
negotiations with
the Co-operative group on their joint pension scheme, the
outcome of which may
affect the bank's capital needs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Co-op Bank's Long-Term IDR and senior debt are two notches above
the VR to
reflect Fitch's view that the probability that senior creditors
will have to
bear losses is lower than the probability of failure for the
bank. This is
primarily because we believe that a failure of the bank would
not necessarily
result in losses for senior creditors if a solution is found
that involves only
junior bondholders.
The VR primarily reflects clear deficiencies in the bank's
capital that has been
eroded because of losses. The bank still benefits from a
relatively sound
franchise and its asset quality has gradually improved, in line
with a reducing
risk appetite and improved risk controls. While we believe that
its access to
funding and liquidity has weakened, it remains, in our view
relatively stable.
Our view of management and strategy reflects the difficulties it
has encountered
in executing its recovery plan. However, these considerations
all have a lower
influence on the bank's VR than its weak capitalisation.
Co-op Bank has stated that its CET1 ratio was at least 10% at
end-2016, but that
this ratio will fall and remain below 10% over the medium term,
unless it is
able to raise fresh capital or reduce its risk-weighted assets
in a capital
accretive way during the period. It remains in regulatory
forbearance in terms
of guidance (the bank expects not to meet its Individual Capital
Guidance until
at least 2020) but its projections indicate that it will
maintain a CET1 ratio
above 6% and a total capital ratio above 8% throughout the
period of the plan.
Its ability to generate profits is under significant pressure
from low interest
rates and greater than originally envisaged investment costs and
conduct
charges. Further investments in the bank's IT systems are
necessary to improve
its efficiency and risk controls.
A return to profitability is highly correlated with the bank's
ability to
generate new, better quality and higher yielding mortgage loans
and for
operating costs to continue to reduce.
Asset quality has been improving, with impaired loans falling to
just 4.4% of
gross loans at end-1H16, although the bank has retained a high
proportion of
non-conforming mortgages in its Optimum loan portfolio and in
its available for
sale portfolios. Furthermore, reserve coverage of impaired loans
is low and
renders the bank's capital somewhat vulnerable to falling real
estate prices.
Funding is largely obtained from customer deposits, which are
mostly from retail
clients but also from SMEs. Primary liquidity was a reasonable
12.7% of total
assets at end-1H16, which is in line with the sector. It is of
good quality but
this is likely to have reduced at year-end. The bank continues
to have access to
contingent liquidity sources, primarily in the form of assets
eligible for
discounting at the Bank of England.
The Co-op Bank's senior debt is rated in line with its IDR,
reflecting Fitch's
expectations of average recovery prospects for senior debt
holders in the event
of default or resolution (Recovery Rating of 'RR4').
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
Co-op Bank's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior
creditors cannot rely
on extraordinary support from the UK authorities in the event
the group becomes
non-viable given the resolution legislation in place as well as
its low systemic
importance.
We have placed the SR on Rating Watch Positive (RWP) to indicate
the heightened
possibility that a new shareholder might be found to support the
bank, in which
case the SR would be upgraded in line with our assessment of
both the ability
and propensity of the new shareholder to support the Co-op Bank
provided senior
bondholders do not suffer loss. If the SR becomes dependent on
institutional
support, we will withdraw the SRF.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Co-op Bank's VR is primarily sensitive to the size of any
capital increase and
how this capital is obtained. The formal launch of a
subordinated debt
distressed debt exchange would result in the bank's VR being
downgraded to 'c'.
A conversion of junior debt into equity that constitutes a
distressed debt
exchange would result in the bank's failure according to our
definitions, as
would a material injection of external capital. At that point we
would downgrade
the VR to 'f' before upgrading it to the level commensurate with
the bank's
subsequent risk profile and capitalisation.
Co-op Bank's IDRs and senior debt ratings would be downgraded if
a senior debt
distressed debt exchange becomes more likely, if the bank is
unable to attract
sufficient new equity capital (or generate it via a subordinated
debt
restructuring) to strengthen its capitalisation. The formal
launch of a senior
debt distressed debt exchange would result in the bank's IDRs
being downgraded
to 'C'. Co-op Bank's IDRs would be downgraded to 'RD' or 'D' if
capital raised
from a conversion of subordinated debt and/or any external
capital raising is
not sufficient to restore capitalisation and if, as a result,
senior bondholders
also suffer losses.
If Co-op Bank is acquired by a strong institutional investor,
which is able to
provide it with sufficiently strong extraordinary support and
prevent a default
on senior debt, we would upgrade its IDRs and senior debt
ratings. The ultimate
level of its ratings will depend on the extent of support
provided and on the
likelihood of any additional support being provided as and when
required by its
new shareholder.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWE once a clear plan on how
capital will be raised
is agreed. This may take longer than the typical six-month
period for the review
of a rating watch.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and the withdrawal of the SRF would be
contingent on an
acquisition by a strong institutional investor, which is
indicated by the RWP.
A positive change in the UK sovereign's propensity to support
senior bondholders
that would be necessary for an upward revision of the SRF is, in
Fitch's view,
highly unlikely.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; placed on RWE
Short-Term IDR: 'B'; placed on RWE
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'cc' from 'b'
Support Rating: '5', placed on RWP
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured notes' Long-Term rating: downgraded to
'B-'/'RR4' from
'B'/'RR4', placed on RWE
Senior unsecured notes' Short-Term rating: 'B', placed on RWE
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Joanna Drobnik, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1318
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019311
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
