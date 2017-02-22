(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded The
Co-operative Bank p.l.c.'s (Co-op Bank) mortgage covered bonds
to 'A' from 'A+'
and placed the rating on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE).
The rating action follows the downgrade of Co-op Banks's
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'B-' from 'B' and the rating being
placed on RWE (see
"Fitch Downgrades The Co-operative Bank p.l.c.'s IDR to 'B-' on
RWE; Downgrades
VR to 'cc';" dated 21 February 2017 available at
www.fitchratings.com)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'A' rating of the covered bonds is based on Co-op Bank's
Long-Term IDR of
'B-', an IDR uplift of two notches, a payment continuity uplift
(PCU) of six
notches, and the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch relies on at
77.5%. The RWE on
the covered bonds rating reflects that on Co-op Bank. The
covered bonds' 92.5%
breakeven AP supports timely payment in a stress scenario
equivalent to 'BBB+'
and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift to 'A'.
The programme's unchanged IDR uplift of 2 notches is supported
by the
programme's exemption from bail-in of covered bonds in the UK, a
low risk of
under-collateralisation, and our view, that a resolution of
Co-op, should it
happen, is not likely to result in the direct enforcement of the
recourse
against the cover pool. The programme still benefits from the
two notch uplift
as the issuer's IDR of 'B-', which is two notches above the
bank's Viability
Rating of 'cc', is driven by the subordinated debt that could be
converted into
equity and by potential other sources of external capital that
may provide a
limited margin of safety for senior debt holders.
The PCU is mainly driven by the programme's liquidity protection
mechanism in
the form of a 12-month extendible maturity on the covered bonds
after their
expected maturity in 2021 and a liquidity reserve to mitigate
short-term payment
interruption risk.
The AP of 77.5% used in the programme's asset coverage test
provides substantial
cushion compared with the 'A' breakeven AP of 92.5%, which is
equivalent to the
minimum regulatory level of 8% over-collateralisation for UK
regulated covered
bonds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'A' rating of Co-op's mortgage covered bonds is vulnerable
to a downgrade if
any of the following occurs: (i) the bank's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) is downgraded by one notch to 'CCC' or below; or (ii) the
number of
notches represented by the IDR uplift, the payment continuity
uplift (PCU) and
the recovery uplift is reduced to nine or lower. The covered
bonds rating would
be upgraded if the bank's IDR is upgraded, all else being equal.
The programme's PCU may be influenced by the cover pool-specific
alternative
management if the resources and support devoted to the programme
is not in line
with a six-notch uplift. For dormant programmes, such as Co-op's
mortgage cover
pool, Fitch will review the risk related to the cover
pool-specific management
on a regular basis and may reduce the PCU by up to two notches.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mathias Pleissner
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 133
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Justina Niu
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1549
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
