(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded The
Co-operative Bank
Plc's (Co-op Bank) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'BB-'
and placed it
on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Viability Rating (VR) has
been downgraded to
'c' from 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The downgrade of the IDRs and senior debt ratings reflects the
implications that
Fitch considers the bank's revised strategy is likely to have on
its internal
capital generation ability. This is particularly important for
the ratings in
light of management's forecasted common equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio following the
bank's anticipated recapitalisation by way of a planned
liability management
exercise (LME) on junior debt and a capital injection from
shareholders.
When Fitch last reviewed the bank's ratings on 20 June 2013, the
fully loaded
Basel III CET1 ratio was projected to reach 9% by end-2013
following a planned
LME and increase thereafter. It is now likely CET1 will start
from a lower level
following the bank's planned recapitalisation (the upper end of
a 7%-9%
guidance) and that it is unlikely to improve materially from
this level in the
foreseeable future, with potential further erosion in the
following two years at
least. New disclosures show greater weaknesses in some non-core
portfolios since
June.
Along with the higher execution risks of Co-op Bank's revised
strategy, which
calls for significant cost-cutting and balance sheet
deleveraging, the full
extent of historical IT underinvestment has led to Co-op Bank
announcing GBP500m
of mandatory and strategic development costs over three years,
which will
impinge more on profitability than expected.
As a result, Fitch considers that the new strategy, including
the deleveraging
of some non-core portfolios, while ultimately beneficial for
senior debt holders
in the long term if successful, to pose significant challenges
over the medium
term and preclude the bank from being capital-generative for
some time. In
addition, Fitch believes that the reduction of the Co-operative
Group's stake to
30% as a result of the LME has the capacity to diminish Co-op
Bank's small but
stable domestic franchise and loyal customer base. The ratings
factor in some
benefit from Co-op Bank's acceptable liquidity and so far stable
funding
profile.
The RWN reflects Fitch's belief that there are still material
risks to the
success of the LME, which is scheduled to be completed by
end-December 2013.
While the IDR reflects the underlying risks inherent in the
strategy and
potential tail risks over the rating horizon should the LME be
successful, the
RWN signals that if the LME fails the bank would likely be
placed in resolution
(Co-op Bank has confirmed this possibility in the prospectus for
the LME), at
which point the IDR would likely be downgraded to 'D'.
The senior debt has been assigned a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' in
line with our
'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions' criteria. This
reflects Fitch's
expectation that in the event of a default, recoveries on
unsecured senior debt
would be in the range of 31% to 50%, due to the bank's
considerable share of
encumbered assets (about 29% at end-1H13), potential additional
stress for the
loan book and a reduced Tier 2 buffer after the LME.
Management has indicated that it does not expect Co-op Bank to
be profitable in
2013 or 2014 and cannot guarantee profitability after that. This
lack of
underlying profitability severely constrains Co-op Bank from
being capital
generative in the medium term. Fitch also considers potential
significant
conduct redress to be a further risk to the bank's capital base.
Significant downside risk associated with the asset quality of
the non-core
portfolio remains. Furthermore, non-core, non-prime and
commercial loan
portfolios (44% of gross loans at end-1H13) have fair values
well below their
carrying values, which is likely to hinder the pace of
deleveraging, leaving
material tail risk in the portfolio for several years. This
could cause a larger
spike in credit impairment charges, damaging the bank's capital
ratios.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDR's and senior debt ratings are on RWN and will be
downgraded if
the LME is not successfully completed.
If the LME is successfully completed, the ratings would remain
sensitive to the
extent of losses incurred from restructuring and credit
impairment charges as
well as strategic drift. Fitch considers that the current
strategy leaves very
little margin for error and downside risk still exists for the
IDR if the
combined weak operating performance and asset quality
impairments become
significantly destructive to capital ratios.
The ratings are also sensitive to a revision of strategy
following the change in
ownership structure.
Upside potential is limited until the bank becomes capital
generative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The VR has been downgraded to 'c' as Fitch considers the terms
of the offer to
represent a distressed debt exchange for subordinated debt
holders and the
enforcement of losses on them is considered a failure of the
bank under Fitch's
definitions. At the same time, senior creditors (the obligor
category best
represented by the IDR) will benefit from a successful LME.
Consequently, as an
exception to Fitch's 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, Co-op Bank's VR and Long-term IDR are no longer
aligned.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The VR would likely be downgraded to 'f' on completion of the
LME as
subordinated bondholders realise losses in order to restore the
bank's
viability. The VR would then be upgraded to the appropriate
level reflecting the
bank's underlying creditworthiness. In Co-op Bank's case, Fitch
considers that
the successful completion of the LME and consequent
recapitalisation of the bank
would restore the bank to a viable position and the VR would
likely be upgraded
to 'b', realigning it with the Long-term IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF' have been
affirmed and are consistent with Fitch's view of a clear
political intention to
ultimately reduce implicit support for banks in the UK. Fitch
does not expect
any change to these ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The rating actions on Co-op Bank's subordinated debt are driven
by expected
non-performance of these instruments and taking into account
expected recoveries
in line with the proposed LME terms. The recoveries were
calculated based on the
net present value of expected cash flows of the exchange
proceeds in comparison
with the original net present value of these instruments using a
discount rate
of 5% in both cases (for more information on Fitch's approach to
ratings of
non-performing hybrid obligations see, 'Assessing and Rating
Bank Subordinated
and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012).
Fitch has affirmed the bank's 5.5555% upper Tier 2 perpetual
securities at 'CC'
and assigned a 'RR3' Recovery Rating. The 13% upper Tier 2 note
has been
downgraded to 'C' from 'CC' and 'RR4' has been assigned. All
other subordinated
securities have been downgraded to 'C' from 'CC' and 'RR5' has
been assigned.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
If the LME is successful, Fitch would likely withdraw the
ratings on the hybrid
instruments, reflecting that they have been extinguished.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'BB-'; placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'B' placed on RWN
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'c' from 'bb-', removed from RWE
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
Senior unsecured notes' Long-term rating: downgraded to 'B' from
'BB-'/'RR4';
placed on RWN
Senior unsecured notes' Short-term rating: 'B' placed on RWN
5.5555% Upper Tier 2 securities GB00B3VMBW45: 'CC'/'RR3'; placed
on RWN
13% Upper Tier 2 securities GB00B3VH4201: downgraded to
'C'/'RR4', from 'CC',
removed from RWE
Lower Tier 2 subordinated notes: downgraded to 'C'/'RR5', from
'CC', removed
from RWE
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012,
'Distressed Debt Exchange', dated 2 August 2013, 'Assessing and
Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012 and
'Recovery Ratings
for Financial Institutions' dated 24 September 2013 are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Evaluating Corporate Governance
Distressed Debt Exchange
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
