(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded The
Co-operative Bank
PLC's (CB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from
'BBB+' and
Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from 'bbb+'. The IDRs, VR and
debt ratings have
been removed from Rating Watch Negative and the Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR is
Negative. CB's Support Rating (SR) of '3' and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) of
'BB+' have been affirmed and removed from Rating Watch Positive
(RWP). A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating impact, if any, from the above rating action on the
bank's covered
bonds will be detailed in a separate comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR
The downgrade of CB's IDRs and VR reflects the weakened Fitch
core capital (FCC)
and regulatory core Tier 1 ratios resulting from a greater than
anticipated
deterioration in earnings and asset quality. At 9.9% and 8.8%,
respectively,
CB's FCC and core Tier 1 ratio at end-2012 were weaker than most
similarly-rated
peers, and remain so despite a 40bp increase achieved in January
2013 (taking
core Tier 1 to 9.2%) following the purchase of credit protection
on a portion of
its book, which reduced risk-weighted assets. The bank's
reported end-2012
fully-loaded Basel III ratio is very low at 6.3% (6.7% at
end-January 2013) for
a bank rated at an investment grade level.
However, the ratings also take into account the relatively high
liquidity
(largely cash) reserve held by CB as well as its strong funding
profile. Fitch
has also taken into consideration an expectation of lower loan
impairment
charges (LICs) in 2013 and smaller non-operating costs. The
ratings also
consider the expected receipt of additional capital from CB's
immediate parent,
the Co-operative Banking Group Plc following the agreed sale of
its life and
savings business.
Nonetheless, underlying profitability is weak, with 2012
pre-impairment earnings
down by 52% to GBP132.8m, affected by lower revenues and higher
operating costs.
In addition, net earnings were impacted by significantly higher
LICs (GBP474m
compared to GBP120m in 2011).
The increased provision charges related mostly to a book
classified by the bank
as non-core, the majority of which was acquired from Britannia
in 2009. Various
non-operating items also negatively affected profitability,
including:
provisions for the mis-selling of payment protection insurance
(PPI, GBP150m);
impairment of IT assets (GBP150m); and costs associated with the
transaction to
acquire a branch banking business from Lloyds Banking Group Plc
(Verde, GBP38m).
Fitch expects challenges on profitability to remain through
2013, although net
interest margins may be supported by government initiatives such
as the Funding
For Lending Scheme (FLS). Other non-recurring items such as PPI
are likely to
continue to affect bottom-line profitability, although this may
have peaked.
CB's asset quality has also materially weakened, with impaired
loans accounting
for 10.7% of gross loans at end-2012 (end-2011: 8.1%). Fitch
considers CB's loan
loss reserve coverage to be low, with NPLs net of impairments
and FV credit
protection representing 146.3% of equity at this date. While the
bank has raised
reserves in line with the current value of its collateral, Fitch
believes that
further impairments are likely if security is realised at lower
than expected
values. While we anticipate LICs will remain high, we expect
them to moderate
from 2012 levels. The Negative Outlook reflects the pressures on
earnings from
these higher LICs as well as a potential continued deterioration
on asset
quality.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs and debt ratings are driven by CB's VR and are
sensitive to
Fitch's assumptions regarding asset quality deterioration,
higher than expected
LICs deriving from additional weakening in asset prices and the
potential effect
this could have on the bank's FCC ratio. In addition, negative
rating pressure
could arise if the capital injected from the parent's sale of
the life and
savings business is less than expected or if CB is unable to
reduce its non-core
loan portfolio in a capital accretive/neutral manner.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's SR of '3' and SRF of 'BB+' reflect a moderate
probability of support
from the UK authorities given Fitch's view of CB's domestic
systemic importance.
Fitch has removed the SR and SRF from RWP in line with its view
of a weakening
propensity of support from the authorities in the UK.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Although on a declining trend, Fitch may review its SR and SRF
together with the
other ratings if an agreement is reached on the completion of
the Verde
transaction. Any change in the rating will depend on Fitch's
view of support for
the increased systemic importance of the newly expanded CB at
that point in
time.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CB are all
notched down
from the bank's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
by instrument. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in CB's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
The Co-operative Bank PLC
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; RWP removed
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'; RWP removed
Senior unsecured notes Long-term rating: downgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB+'
Senior unsecured notes Short-term rating: downgraded to 'F3'
from 'F2'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated notes: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated notes: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Denzil De Bie
Director
+44 20 3530 1592
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Keeling
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1494
Committee Chairperson
Maria Jose Lockerbie
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1083
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012 and
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities',
dated 5 December
2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com.
