(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded The
Co-operative Bank
plc's (Co-op, B/RWN/B) GBP600m mortgage covered bonds ratings to
'BBB+' from
'A-'. The agency has also changed the Rating Watch to Negative
(RWN) from
Evolving.
The rating action follows the downgrade of Co-op's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'B'/RWN from 'BB-'/RWE (see 'Fitch Downgrades
Co-operative Bank
to 'B', on Rating Watch Negative' dated 14 November 2013 on
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bonds' rating is based on Co-op's Long-term IDR of
'B', the
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of '4' (moderate risk) and the asset
percentage (AP)
of 77.5% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. The RWN
on the covered
bonds reflects that on Co-op's IDR.
For issuers with a Short-Term IDR below 'F2', Fitch takes into
account any
public or contractual commitment of the issuer to maintain a
certain level of
over-collateralisation. For Co-op, the agency takes into account
the AP of 77.5%
used in the issuer's asset coverage test. This level of AP
allows the bonds to
be rated 'BB+' on a probability of default (PD) basis and 'BBB+'
considering
recoveries given default, as it is lower than the breakeven AP,
which is at 90%.
According to Fitch criteria, as the covered bond rating on a PD
basis is now
non-investment grade, the covered bonds can be rated up to three
notches above
that level instead of two notches before the downgrade.
The D-Cap of '4' is driven by Fitch's assessment of the moderate
liquidity gap
and systemic risk and by both the systemic and cover pool
specific alternative
management risk components, which are the weakest of the D-Cap
components. Asset
segregation and privileged derivatives are assessed as very low
risk from a
discontinuity point of view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable to further downgrade if
any of the
following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by one notch to 'B-'
or more; or
(ii) the D-Cap falls by at least one category to '3' (moderate
high risk) or
lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis increased
above Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven AP.
More generally, any rating action on Co-op's IDR would likely
translate into a
rating action of the same magnitude on the covered bonds,
everything else being
equal.
In addition, according to the programme documentation, following
the downgrade
of the issuer's Long-Term IDR on the 20 June 2013 to below
'BBB-', the issuer
has to use reasonable endeavours to enter, within 60 days, into
a back-up
servicing agreement with a third party as appropriate. Also, a
suitable back-up
cash manager should be appointed within 60 days, on a
best-effort basis. Fitch
acknowledges that the 60 days has passed and is closely
monitoring the remedial
action being put in place by the issuer.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
Fitch may have provided another permissible service to the rated
entity or its
related third parties. Details of this service can be found on
Fitch's website
in the EU regulatory affairs page.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Kevin Vanistendael
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1564
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Stephen Kemmy
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1474
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04
September 2013,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'EMEA Residential
Mortgage Loss
Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom', dated 9 August 2012,
'Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinancing Stress Addendum',
dated 3 June 2013,
and 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2013 are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
