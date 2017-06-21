(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM) to 'BB-'
from 'BB'. Fitch
has also affirmed Bank Saint-Petersburg's (BSPB) Long-Term IDRs
at 'BB-'. The
Outlooks on both banks are Stable. A full list of rating actions
is at the end
of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND VRS
The downgrade of CBM mainly reflects the increased volume of
exposures that
Fitch considers to be potentially high risk. The downgrade also
reflects
significant double leverage at the level of CBM's holdco, which
may mean
upstreaming of dividends and/or liquidity from the bank is
required to help
service the holdco's debt. Given these risks, Fitch believes the
bank's credit
profile is more commensurate with a 'BB-' rating.
The two banks' IDRs continue to be driven by their intrinsic
financial strength,
as reflected in their Viability Ratings (VR) of 'bb-'. The VRs
in turn reflect
the banks' significant franchises, adequate performance and
capital adequacy,
and comfortable funding and liquidity profiles. However, the
ratings also take
into account potential weaknesses in the banks' asset quality
and the still
challenging operating environment.
CBM
CBM's reported asset quality metrics are adequate:
non-performing loans (NPLs;
90 days overdue) were a low 2% at end-1Q17. However, Fitch also
identified a
significant volume (RUB127 billion at end-2016, equal to 1.2x
end-1Q17 Fitch
Core Capital (FCC)) of potentially risky loans, reverse repos,
interbank and
bond placements, which are currently performing, although some
were
restructured. These increased from RUB74 billion at end-1Q16,
mostly due to
Fitch's reassessment of the riskiness of some exposures, but
also due to
moderate additional net issuance.
These potentially risky exposures include:
- RUB57 billion (52% of FCC at end-1Q17) of high risk corporate
loans to
borrowers with high leverage/weak financial performance
- RUB17 billion (16%) related-party construction exposure
- RUB31 billion (29%) of weak reverse repo exposures with high
counterparty
risks and/or weak, illiquid collateral with limited discounts
- RUB22 billion (20%) of blank interbank and bond exposures to
weak Russian
financial institutions, which could be fiduciary in nature;
according to CBM,
this exposure reduced to RUB5 billion (5%) in June 2017
Of somewhat lower credit risk, are exposures (through loans,
reverse repos and
interbank placements) to two large Russian banks and two
property developers of
a combined RUB65 billion (61% of FCC at end-1Q17). Some of these
exposures may
be fiduciary, in Fitch's view.
CBM's ability to absorb losses on these exposures is
significant, driven
primarily by its robust pre-impairment profit, which was equal
to about RUB44
billion (or 6% of average gross loans) in 2016. Loan impairment
charges have
also been significant (equal to 4.7% of loans in 2016, and an
annualised 2.9% in
1Q17), but net income has remained sound (ROE of 11% in 2016 and
17.6%
(annualised) in 1Q17).
CBM's regulatory core capital buffer is moderate. At end-May
2017, the
regulatory core Tier 1 and Tier 1 ratios were 7.1% and 10.5%
(the latter boosted
by the USD700 million perpetual AT1 issue in May), exceeding the
regulatory
minimum levels (including capital conservation buffer) by 1.4pts
and 3.3pp,
respectively. The FCC ratio was a more solid 10.8% at end-1Q17,
supported mainly
by lower provisioning in IFRS as opposed to regulatory accounts.
CBM's capitalisation should also be viewed in the context of
significant 1.6x
double-leverage at the level of the bank's holding company,
Concern ROSSIUM,
which also holds stakes in non-financial businesses. The holdco
had around RUB40
billion of debt at end-1Q17 and is largely reliant on
upstreaming of liquidity
and dividends to service this, potentially representing a
significant burden for
CBM.
Liquidity risk is reasonably well managed, despite significant
balance sheet
concentrations, because lumpy placements are covered with
related asset
exposures and liquidity. Thus large customer deposits placed by
CBM's biggest
corporate client and most of short-term direct repo funding are
used to fund a
large reverse repo exposure collateralised by quasi-sovereign
bonds and some
corporate loans.
Fitch estimates that even if the largest customer leaves CBM, at
end-1Q17 the
bank's remaining liquidity buffer net of refinancing needs for
2017 (these
include mostly short-term money market placements and put
options on local
bonds) would be sufficient to repay 15% of other customer
deposits. Fitch
conservatively deducts from the liquidity buffer some of CBM's
short-term
interbank and reverse repo placements equalling to RUB92 billion
(4% of end-1Q17
liabilities) as in the agency's view these are long-term credit
exposures rather
than short-term money market placements.
BSPB
BSPB's asset quality is reasonable given reserve and collateral
coverage of
problem exposures. NPLs accounted for 5% of gross loans at
end-1Q17, while
restructured exposures made up a further 10%. NPLs were fully
covered by
reserves. The coverage of NPLs and restructured loans was 79%,
which is
reasonable as most restructured exposures are performing and
secured by
revenue-generating real estate with reasonable LTVs of about
60%.
Capitalisation is satisfactory. The FCC ratio rose slightly to
13% at end-1Q17
from 12% at end-2016 due to deleveraging. The regulatory Tier 1
ratio was a
lower 9.5% at end-4M17 (compared with the minimum 7.25%,
including the capital
conservation buffer), mainly due to higher provisions in local
GAAP. BSPB is
planning a RUB3 billion equity injection in 3Q17, which would
boost capital
ratios by about 0.6pp.
BSPB's net interest margin has remained reasonable at around 4%
over the credit
cycle. Commission and trading income has also been rather stable
at 1%-2% of
average assets in 2013-1Q17. These underpin BSPB's
pre-impairment profit, which
has been approximately equal to a solid 5% of average gross
loans, enabling the
bank to absorb credit losses and remain profitable. The bank's
ROE was 7% in
2016 and the target for 2017 is 10%, which seems achievable
based on 1Q17
results.
The bank is mainly funded by customer accounts, which made up
79% of funding net
of direct repos at end-1Q17. Customer funding is diversified,
with 60% being
rather granular retail accounts and the 20 largest depositors
(mainly corporate)
making up only 15% of the total. Repo funding is sizable (17% of
liabilities)
and used to finance carry trades in short-term market
instruments. BSPB has an
adequate cushion of liquid assets, which net of market funding
maturing within
one year covered customer accounts by a comfortable 22% at
end-4M16.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The '5' Support Ratings of CBM and BSPB reflect Fitch's view
that support from
the banks' private shareholders cannot be relied upon. The
Support Ratings and
Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' also reflect that support
from the Russian
authorities, although possible given the banks' significant
deposit franchises,
cannot be relied upon due to their still small size and lack of
overall systemic
importance.
DEBT RATINGS
CBM's senior unsecured debt is rated in line with the bank's
Long-Term IDRs. The
banks' subordinated debt ratings are notched down once from the
banks' VRs,
which incorporates zero notches for incremental non-performance
risk and one
notch for higher loss severity relative to senior unsecured debt
holders.
The rating of CBM's perpetual additional Tier 1 notes has been
affirmed at 'b-'
and is now three notches below the bank's 'bb-' VR. The
affirmation reflects
reduced notching of these instruments at low rating levels. The
notching
reflects (i) incremental non-performance risk relative to the
bank's VR due to
the option to cancel coupon payments at CBM's discretion; and
(ii) likely high
loss severity in case of non-performance due to the instrument's
deep
subordination.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Upside potential for CBM's ratings would require a marked
improvement of its
asset quality and a strengthening of capitalisation through
higher core capital
ratios and/or reduced risks stemming from double leverage at the
holdco level.
An upgrade of BSPB's ratings would require a strengthening of
its franchise and
credit metrics.
Negative rating pressure for both banks may stem from a sharp
asset quality
deterioration resulting in material capital erosion or a
significant liquidity
squeeze.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credit Bank of Moscow
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: downgraded to 'BB-',
Outlooks Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB' and to
'BB-(exp)' from
'BB(exp)'
CBOM Finance Plc (Ireland)
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'
Hybrid capital instrument: affirmed at 'B-'
Bank Saint Petersburg PJSC
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-',
Outlooks Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Subordinated debt (issued by BSPB Finance plc): affirmed at 'B+'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Dmitry Vasiliev (CBM)
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Roman Kornev (BSPB)
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Roman Kornev (CBM)
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Artem Beketov (BSPB)
Analyst
+7 495 956 9932
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
