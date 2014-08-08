(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Croatia's
Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB+'
and local
currency IDR to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Outlooks are Stable. The
issue ratings on
Croatia's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have
also been
downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+' and 'BB+' from 'BBB-',
respectively, while the
Country Ceiling has been lowered to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The
Short-term foreign
currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Croatia's Long-term IDRs reflects the following
factors and
their relative weights:
High:
Fitch believes there are increasing risks regarding Croatia's
ability to
stabilise its high public debt/GDP ratio over the medium term.
Substantive
revisions to the 2014 budget in April appeared to set Croatia on
a deficit
reduction path sufficient to cut the general government deficit
(GGD) from 4.9%
of GDP in 2013 to 3.8% in 2014 (including the transfer of
pension assets), in
line with the targets outlined in the European Commission's
Excessive Deficit
Procedure (EDP), which was initiated in January. However, the
government
recently pointed to fiscal slippage in 1H14 and publicly
acknowledged that the
chances of it meeting the EDP target for 2014 were slim,
notwithstanding a
supplementary budget in the autumn.
Fitch forecasts a GGD of 4.5% of GDP in 2014, declining to 3.8%
in 2015.
Preservation of sovereign creditworthiness depends on the
government's
willingness and ability to deliver 3%-5% of GDP of fiscal
adjustment that would
put public debt on a sustainable downward path and restore
budget balance.
However, declining revenue and rising expenditure generated a
consolidated
central government deficit of 2.9% of GDP in January-May and the
government now
expects the full year outturn to be 4.3%-4.6%, compared to a
target of 4.1%.
Prolonged recession continues to impair the prospects for fiscal
consolidation
and public debt sustainability. Croatia is facing a sixth
consecutive year of
recession, albeit shallower (-0.5%) than 2013 (-1%), as the
economy labours
under the twin pressures of private sector deleveraging and
fiscal
consolidation. Weak domestic demand is courting mild deflation,
which could
accelerate private sector deleveraging and complicate public
debt
sustainability.
Identifying future drivers of growth in this environment is
challenging:
monetary/exchange rate policy is constrained by extensive
euroisation, fiscal
policy faces growing limitations and hesitant structural reforms
continue to
cloud the investment climate. Concerted fiscal consolidation and
accelerated
structural reforms could result in material gains in sovereign
creditworthiness
and unlock up to EUR11.7bn of structural and cohesion funds in
2014-20. However,
at present Croatia's absorption rate remains at the bottom of
the league table
for EU member states, while the approach of elections in 2015 is
likely to
constrain the pace of structural reforms in the near term.
Croatia's gross general government debt (GGGD) has more than
doubled since 2008
to 67% of GDP at end-2013, while fiscal financing needs are high
at 18.5% of
GDP. However, 80% of fiscal financing needs are met from the
domestic market and
borrowing costs have fallen to record lows. Nonetheless, public
debt
sustainability is far from secure: debt/GDP is unlikely to peak
until 2015-16,
when Fitch estimates that it will exceed 70%, while weak fiscal
outcomes and/or
continued recession could easily undermine our base case.
Croatia's ratings and Stable Outlooks also reflect the following
factors:
Per capita income is high relative to 'BBB' and 'BB' peers,
contributing to
greater debt tolerance, matched by superior human development
and governance
indicators.
The domestic capital market is well developed and coupled with a
strong,
majority foreign-owned banking system enhances fiscal financing
flexibility.
Conversely, banks' exposure to the broader public sector (ie:
general government
and state-owned enterprises) has been rising in the absence of
alternative
lending opportunities in the private sector.
Externally, Croatia remains highly leveraged relative to peers:
net external
debt (NXD) stood at over 60% of GDP at end-2013, giving rise to
large gross
external financing needs. However, household, corporate and bank
deleveraging
have begun to make inroads into NXD and it is now falling,
assisted further by a
current account surplus of 1.2% of GDP in 2013. This represents
a swing of
around 10% of GDP compared with a peak deficit of 8.8% of GDP in
2008.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that upside and
downside risks to the
rating are evenly balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger negative rating action are:
- Significant fiscal slippage leading to escalating public
debt/GDP ratios
- Prolonged recession, potentially accompanied by deflationary
pressures, which
would further weaken the prospects of securing public debt
sustainability.
- Increased contingent liabilities, or further crystallisation
of these
liabilities on the government's balance sheet.
Government-guaranteed debt
currently amounts to 16% of GDP.
Conversely, the following factors, individually or collectively,
could result in
positive rating action:
- Greater progress on deficit reduction in line with the EDP,
leading to a
declining public debt/GDP ratio over the medium term.
- Clear signs of economic recovery, underpinned by greater
structural reforms.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are based on the following key
assumptions:
Croatia's track record of monetary and exchange rate stability
remains intact,
minimising the risks to household, corporate and public sector
balance sheets,
all of which are heavily euroised.
The incoming ESA2010 system of accounts is likely to increase
the reported
headline general government debt and deficit figures as a result
of
reclassifications. Given the scale of the public sector
currently outside the
general government perimeter, the revisions are expected to be
material,
although still uncertain.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 82
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
Country Ceilings
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
