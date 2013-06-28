Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: CyprusLONDON, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Cyprus's
Long-term local
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'RD' ('Restricted
Default') from 'CCC'
following confirmation from the Cypriot government that the
exchange of a number
of domestic law government bonds has been completed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade to 'RD' reflects Fitch's opinion that the exchange
constitutes a
distressed debt exchange (DDE) in line with its criteria and
follows the
downgrade of Cyprus's LC IDR to 'CCC' from 'B' on 3 June. Fitch
has downgraded
only the affected domestic bonds to 'D' from 'CCC' and affirmed
the rest at
'CCC'. With foreign law bonds unaffected by the exchange, the
Long-term foreign
currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B-'with a Negative Outlook.
The Short-term
foreign currency IDR and the Country Ceiling have also been
affirmed at 'B'.
Under the exchange, domestic law bonds with a total nominal
value of EUR1bn that
are due to expire within the EU-IMF programme period (2013-Q116)
will be
replaced by new bonds with the same coupon rates but with the
maturity dates of
the new securities extended to outside the programme period.
This transaction
constitutes a DDE under Fitch's criteria, as the maturity
extension at existing
coupon rates represents a material reduction in terms for
bondholders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The settlement date for Cypriot-law exchanged bonds is Monday 1
July. Shortly
after completion of the debt exchange and the issue of new
securities, Fitch
will raise Cyprus's LC IDR out of 'RD' and assign ratings
consistent with the
agency's forward-looking assessment of Cyprus's credit profile
following the
distressed debt exchange. The post- exchange LC IDR and
securities' ratings are
likely to be low speculative grade.
