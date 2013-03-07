March 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded DECO 6 - UK Large Loan 2
plc's notes, as follows:
GBP174.3m class A2 due July 2017 (XS0235683223) downgraded to 'CCsf'; Recovery
Estimate (RE) 60% from 'CCCsf'; RE 70%
GBP34.4m class B due July 2017 (XS0235683736) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf';
RE 0%
GBP39.3m class C due July 2017 (XS0235684114) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf';
RE 0%
GBP24.1m class D due July 2017 (XS0235684544) affirmed at 'Csf'; RE 0%
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrades are driven by continued declines in the performance of the
commercial property assets securing the two remaining loans, both currently in
default and special servicing. This weakening has further reduced the likelihood
of the class A2 notes being repaid in full, as reflected in the 'CCsf' rating
and reduced RE (60%). Fitch does not expect the class B, C or D notes to receive
any principal recoveries from the loans, which corresponds with the 'Csf'
ratings and 0% REs.
The Mapeley loan (62.8% of the pool) is secured by 20 secondary/tertiary
regional office properties. These offices have declined in reported value by
between 7% and 89% since closing in March 2006, and overall by 66%. This has
been driven by an extremely weak income profile. The weighted average lease
length to expiry is 5.56 years, while three-quarters of in-place income will
expire prior to loan maturity in July 2015, pushing vacancy higher than the
current 32.7%. With a reported LTV of 242%, the loan will suffer a substantial
loss.
The loan defaulted in October 2011 following a breach of the 1.15x interest
coverage ratio (ICR) covenant. This test currently reports (forward-looking) ICR
at 0.63x, which is representative of the degree to which the portfolio has
weakened while in Mapeley's custody. Interest shortfalls are met by drawing on a
reserve account established by the servicer in July 2009, and initially funded
by setting aside 50% of surplus income (after interest payments and property
expenses). This account now has a balance of GBP11.6m, which should ensure swap
payments continue to be made for a couple of years.
The issuer's security interests in the loan have been enforced by the special
servicer, Hatfield Philips, which appointed Jones Lang LaSalle and Deloitte to
act as administrative receivers. The process of liquidating the portfolio is
likely to be a drawn-out affair. However, demand for regional office stock is
unlikely to recover in the medium term, over which time several of the
properties may be practically obsolescent. With so much of the remaining value
tied up in the existing leases, postponing sales in a bid to minimise
senior-ranking swap breakage costs - swap value was last reported at GBP12.2m -
may expose noteholders to considerably higher losses.
The Brunel loan (37.2%) defaulted in April 2012. It is secured by the 490,113 sq
ft Brunel shopping centre in Swindon town centre. This asset was last revalued
in October 2011, revealing a fall in value of 33% from closing. While there was
evidence of re-letting in October 2012 (three leases have recently been signed
on a short-let basis and another under a 10-year lease), the centre has
struggled to reduce vacancy, now standing at 8% and much of which concentrated
in the Brunel Arcade extension completed in 2009. This has not been helped by
three retailers in the centre failing since the last rating action.
Fitch believes that a lack of occupational demand across secondary retail
locations will constrain income generation, and that the centre is therefore
unlikely to see a significant upturn in value. However, bond maturity is in July
2017, and there is less pressure to resolve this loan than the Mapeley one. At
its loan maturity in April 2012, Brunel switched to a floating rate of interest,
which caused the ICR to increase to 2.91x from 0.85x. While rates stay low, this
allows for some loan amortisation to occur from rental cash sweep.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The distressed characteristics of the Mapeley loan in particular already
severely constrain the ratings of all classes of notes, which are accordingly
highly insensitive to foreseeable changes in performance.
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance
update report will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.