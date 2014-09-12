(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
French Department
of Guadeloupe's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The Outlooks are Stable. The
Short-term foreign
currency IDR has been also downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects deterioration of Guadeloupe's budgetary
performance over
2012-2014 and expected further weakening of its operating margin
and debt
coverage ratio (direct debt to current balance). The ratings
also take into
account a weak socio-economic profile and its negative impact on
social spending
granted by the department. The Stable Outlook reflects expected
sluggish revenue
growth and a reduction of the capex programme.
The rating actions reflect the following key rating drivers and
their respective
weights:
High:
Operating balance declined to a low 5.4% of operating revenue in
2013 and Fitch
expects the operating margin to weaken further over the medium
term to 3.6% by
2017 from an average of 10.5% over 2010-2012. This is due to
expected sluggish
operating revenue growth and increasing social spending driven
by a high
unemployment rate. The archipelago's remoteness and its small
economy result in
higher social expenditure than other departments. However, the
implementation of
cost-cutting measures may slow the increase of operating
expenditure.
In Fitch's view expected decline of the current margin should
lead to a weaker
capital expenditure self-financing rate to 60% in 2017 from 97%
in 2013.
Consequently, debt should increase in the medium term, resulting
in an estimated
debt payback ratio seven years (compared with an average of 2.3
years over
2009-2013). To keep the debt payback ratio under its targeted
six years, the
department will draw on the working capital fund and reduce its
capital
expenditure.
About 70% of operating revenue is based on non-modifiable taxes
and state
transfers, and operating expenditure is driven by rigid items
such as staff
costs and state-defined social spending. Possible shrinkage in
departmental
current transfers would provide some, albeit limited, operating
spending
flexibility, allowing Guadeloupe to concentrate on its core
competencies.
Medium:
The department benefits from the special status of 'outermost
region', allowing
it to receive special grants from the European Union, to offset
its economic
weaknesses.
Guadeloupe's ratings also reflect the following rating drivers:
The department has a strong liquidity position and its
short-term liquidity
needs are covered by several revolving credit lines. Direct debt
at end-2013
totalled EUR98.7m, against cash of EUR94.1m, leaving net direct
risk of EUR4.6m.
Capital expenditure is expected to continue declining to EUR82m
in 2017 from
EUR118m in 2013. Fitch believes the department has headroom to
further scale
back capex, particularly in subsidies, which represent about 20%
of annual
capital expenditure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A debt coverage ratio consistently above 10 years could lead to
a downgrade.
A debt payback ratio at the previous level and a restoration of
the operating
margin consistently to around 10% could lead to an upgrade.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions:
-Tax rates will remain stable, with slight variations of the tax
base
-Operating expenditure will remain controlled, with a maximum of
1.4 % per year
increase on average over 2014-2017
-Capital expenditure will decline to EUR82m in 2017
