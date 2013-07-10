(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Deutsche Postbank AG 's (Postbank, A+/Stable/F1+) outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe to 'AA'; Outlook Stable from 'AAA'. Simultaneously it has removed the rating from Rating Watch Negative, where it was placed on 1 July 2013 (see 'Fitch Places Deutsche Postbank AG's Public Sector Pfandbriefe on RWN' at www.fitchratings.com).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating actions follow the issuer's decision not to commit publicly to maintaining overcollateralisation (OC) for this programme, which the agency deems to be dormant. As a consequence, Fitch relies in its analysis on the minimum percentage prescribed by the Pfandbrief law, which is the higher of 0% on a nominal basis and 2% on a stressed net present value basis. This protection is lower than Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC of 17% for Postbank's public sector Pfandbriefe. It enables a two-notch uplift above Postbank's 'A+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA' due to outstanding recoveries on covered bonds assumed to be in default in a 'AA' stress scenario.

The Pfandbrief rating is based on Postbank's Long-term IDR of 'A+', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the legal minimum OC. The Stable Outlook on the rating is driven by the Stable Outlook on Postbank's IDR. As of end-March 2013, Postbank's public sector Pfandbriefe amounted to EUR1.7bn and were secured by a cover pool amounting to EUR2.2bn, representing a nominal OC of 28.5% and a stressed net present value OC of 28.1%.

The cover pool comprised bonds issued by 19 public entities amounting to EUR1.9bn, as well as residential mortgages amounting to EUR0.3bn and benefiting from a loss guarantee from KfW (AAA/Stable), which ensures full recovery (including accrued interest and foreclosure costs) after foreclosure of properties for defaulted borrowers. In a 'AA' stress scenario, Fitch calculated a default rate of 2.1% and a recovery rate of 23.8% for the cover pool.

The weighted average life of the Pfandbriefe was 2.9 years and the WAL of the cover assets was 2.7 years, based on the interest rate reset dates of the residential mortgages. 86% of the assets and 100% of the Pfandbriefe are paying a fixed rate of interest. All assets and Pfandbriefe are euro-denominated.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The 'AA' rating of Postbank's public sector Pfandbrief would be vulnerable to a downgrade, if one of the following occurred: i) Postbank's IDR was downgraded by one or more notches to 'A' or below; or ii) the cover pool credit quality or the programme asset and liability mismatches drastically changed.