Aug 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Sri Lanka-based DFCC
Bank's (DFCC) National Long-Term Rating to 'AA-(lka)' from 'AA(lka)', and
affirmed its 99.1% subsidiary, DFCC Vardhana Bank (DVB), at National Long-Term
'AA-(lka)'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided
at the end of this rating action commentary.
'AA' category National Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk
relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk
inherent differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers
or obligations.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The downgrade of DFCC's ratings reflects the weakening composite risk profile of
the group in view of the growing significance of DVB, which has a weaker credit
profile than DFCC.
Because the two banks are now also highly integrated in operations and
management, and also because DVB has become a core subsidiary of DFCC, it is
Fitch's view that their credit profiles cannot be meaningfully disentangled.
Therefore the agency has equalised the ratings of DFCC and DVB. This approach is
outlined in greater detail in Fitch's published criteria for Rating 'FI
Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
As a new entrant to the highly competitive domestic LCB space through DVB, DFCC
is likely to face headwinds compared with more established peers as it seeks to
achieve critical mass in commercial banking products, given its limited reach
and an evolving deposit franchise. Fitch believes that with rapid expansion
DVB's loan book could rival the size of DFCC's traditional project lending
business in the medium-term.
These business risks are counterbalanced by DFCC's low financial risk, in terms
of its healthy profitability and above-average capital. Fitch also takes comfort
from DFCC's satisfactory track record as a project lender and the potential
diversification benefits that could accrue to DFCC's consolidated balance sheet
via DVB's commercial banking products.
DFCC's asset quality continues to be somewhat weaker than its domestic peers'
due to the inherently risky nature of its project financing book and the weaker
credit quality of DVB's loans. The group's non-performing loans (NPL) ratio
increased to 5.4% for the financial year to March 2013 (FYE13) from 5% at FYE12.
Fitch views that DFCC group's asset quality is likely to deteriorate on the back
of weakening economic conditions and expected lower loan growth during FY14,
which is broadly in line with the agency's expectations for the domestic banking
sector.
DFCC group's capitalisation remained strong with a Fitch core capital of 31.2%,
or 25.4% excluding revaluation gains from its 14.9% stake in Commercial Bank of
Ceylon PLC (AA(lka)/Stable). Fitch expects capitalisation to reduce in line with
the bank's expected growth in commercial banking business, but to remain
satisfactory for the current ratings. DFCC expects to maintain regulatory tier 1
capital adequacy ratio (CAR) above 15% or 3pp higher than the banking sector
average. Its CAR was 20.8% at FYE13.
DFCC's and DVB's subordinated debt are rated one notch lower than the respective
issuer ratings to reflect their gone-concern loss-absorption qualities in the
event of a liquidation, in line with Fitch's criteria for rating such
securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of DFCC's ratings is unlikely over medium-term given Fitch's
expectation for the direction of the group's risk profile and potential lower
capitalisation. Over the longer-term an upgrade would be contingent on DFCC
developing and maintaining a solid commercial banking franchise alongside a
stronger financial profile or lower risk appetite than higher-rated peers.
Fitch would expect the bank to maintain (at a consolidated level) above-average
capitalisation relative to 'AA-(lka)'-rated peers, due to its higher business
risk profile. Therefore, a sustained deterioration of capitalisation towards
that of 'AA-(lka)' peers would put pressure on DFCC's rating. However, Fitch
does not expect this in the next 12 to 18 months, which is reflected in the
Stable Outlook.
Because Fitch views DVB as carrying the same risk as DFCC, DVB's ratings will
move in tandem with DFCC's ratings. DVB's ratings are also sensitive to changes
in its strategic importance to DFCC.
Any change in the issuer ratings would impact the ratings of subordinated
debentures issued by DFCC and DVB.
DFCC is Sri Lanka's only specialised development finance institution and a
licensed specialised bank which was established in 1955 by an Act of Parliament.
The government of Sri Lanka indirectly holds a 35% stake in DFCC. DVB is a LCB
acquired by DFCC in 2003.
Full List of rating actions
DFCC Bank
National Long-Term Rating: downgraded to 'AA-(lka)' from 'AA(lka)', Outlook
Stable
Senior unsecured debentures: downgraded to 'AA-(lka)' from 'AA(lka)'
Subordinated debentures: downgraded to 'A+(lka)' from 'AA-(lka)'
DVB
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(lka)', Outlook Stable
Subordinated debentures: affirmed at 'A+(lka)'