(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Doral
Financial Corp.'s
(DRL) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'C' from 'CCC' and
Viability Rating (VR) to
'c' from 'ccc', respectively. Long-term IDRs of 'C' and VRs of
'c' indicate that
default appears imminent or inevitable. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR and Senior Debt
DRL's downgrade follows the company's recent announcements that
it will not meet
the minimum capital requirements outlined in the company's
current Consent Order
and Written Agreements with regulators. Further, Fitch believes
that DRL's
liquidity position may be pressured since the company also
announced that the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) would no longer
consider granting
certain waivers that allowed the company to continue the use of
brokered
deposits for funding until DRL submits a revised capital
calculation plan.
On May 1, 2014, the company was advised by the FDIC and Office
of Financial
Commissions (the local Puerto Rico bank regulator) that it could
no longer
include some or all of certain tax receivables due from the
Government of Puerto
Rico as part of its Tier 1 capital calculation. The tax
receivables, which total
$289 million, account for roughly 43% of DRL's current Tier 1
capital ($679
million). Given the exclusion of these receivables, DRL is no
longer in
compliance with its minimum regulatory capital requirement. The
regulatory order
requires Doral Bank to maintain a minimum Leverage Ratio of 8%,
Tier 1 RBC of
10% and Total RBC of 12%.
Furthermore, in the consent order, Doral Bank is not permitted
to accept, renew
or rollover any brokered deposits unless a waiver is granted by
the FDIC. The
FDIC had previously granted such waivers. As of Dec. 31, 2013,
DRL had a total
of $1.4 billion in brokered deposits accounting for 28% of total
deposits and
18% of total funding.
Given these changed circumstances, Fitch believes that it is
unlikely that DRL
would be able to address the capital shortfall in a timely
manner. Moreover, the
inability to access the brokered deposit market will further
pressure DRL's weak
funding profile. DRL's ratings have incorporated many of the
company's on-going
challenges such as longer-term strategic plans, geographic and
product
concentration in Puerto Rico with a limited franchise, high
levels of
non-performers, weak capital and liquidity profile. This
development further
adds to these already significant issues.
Fitch had previously assigned a recovery rating to DRL's
uninsured deposits, in
accordance with its 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
Criteria',
however, in light of DRL's changed circumstances, Fitch does not
believe it has
adequate information on which to base a recovery analysis. In
the event
information becomes available, Fitch will assess potential
recovery.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Senior Debt and VR
DRL's ratings are the lowest rating category. In previous
ratings actions Fitch
noted that the company's ratings are highly sensitive to
compliance with its
regulatory agreement. Additionally, DRL's ratings remain
sensitive to its
ability to access funding markets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM
DEPOSIT RATINGS
DRL's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
The ratings of long and short-term deposits issued by DRL and
its subsidiary are
primarily sensitive to any change in DRL's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS and SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support
Rating Floors
DRL has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, DRL is not systemically important and therefore, Fitch
believes the
probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not
incorporate any support.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company
DRL has a bank holding company (BHC) structure with the bank as
the main
subsidiary. The subsidiary is considered core to the parent
holding company
supporting equalized ratings between the bank subsidiary and the
BHC. IDRs and
VRs are equalized with those of DRL's operating company and bank
reflecting its
role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S.
to act as a
source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
Doral Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR to 'C' from 'CCC';
--Viability rating to 'c' from 'ccc'.
Doral Bank
--Long-term IDR to 'C' from 'CCC';
--Long-term deposits to 'CC' from 'B-/RR3';
--Viability rating to 'c' from 'ccc'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Doral Financial Corporation
--Preferred stock at 'C/RR6';
--Senior debt at 'C/RR6';
--Short-term IDR at 'C';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
Doral Bank
--Short-term IDR at 'C';
--Short-term deposit at 'C'.
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jaymin Berg
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Recovery Rating for Financial Institutions' (Sept. 24, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
null/gws/en/disclosure/solicitation?pr_id=828693
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.