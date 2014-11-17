(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Diversified Financials Europe S.A's Fund Credit Rating and Fund Volatility Rating, following a change in the fund's investment guidelines. The fund is managed by ECM Asset Management Limited (ECM). The rating actions are as follows: Fund Credit Rating downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' Fund Volatility Rating downgraded to 'V5' from 'V4' The downgrade of the Fund Credit Rating reflects the lower prospective weighted average credit quality of the fund. The downgrade of the Fund Volatility Rating reflects increased sensitivity to credit spread risk via a potentially higher exposure to lower-rated assets. The key rating drivers of the actions are the change in investment guidelines of the fund. Previously, the fund invested only in securities rated 'BBB-' or above (at purchase). On 23 October 2014, noteholders voted to amend the investment guidelines to allow up to 20% in speculative-grade assets, with a minimum rating of 'B-' at purchase. Leverage has been maintained at low levels during 2014 to date. Despite this, Fitch has calibrated the Fund Volatility Rating to the maximum permissible leverage levels allowed, with the result that the rating is more conservative than would be suggested by the fund's current market risk profile. The Fund Volatility Rating is underpinned by the systematic interest rate and currency hedging of the portfolio. KEY RATING DRIVERS Asset Credit Quality The weighted average rating factor (WARF) is consistent with a Fund Credit Rating in the 'BBB' rating category. The Fund Credit Rating of 'BBB-' considers the new investment guidelines, which allows for up to 20% of investments in assets below investment-grade, and is consistent with Fitch's Fund Credit Ratings on other ECM managed bond funds with similar investment guidelines. The fund's portfolio (as of end-October 2014) is currently concentrated in securities in the 'BBB' and 'A' rating categories. Portfolio Sensitivity to Market Risks ECM systematically hedges interest rate risk in the fund, which effectively minimises interest rate risk. Spread risk has increased in the portfolio over the past one year, as measured by spread duration. This, combined with the prospective decline in the fund's credit quality due to the change in investment guidelines, has led to a downgrade in the Fund Volatility Rating from 'V4' to 'V5'. Leverage has remained low in the fund, which, all else being equal, has a positive effect on the calculation of the fund's market risk factor as per Fitch's rating criteria. On the basis of the fund's current spread duration and low leverage, the fund's current market risk profile is consistent with a 'V3' Fund Volatility Rating. However, leverage can be increased to a maximum of 3x net asset value per the fund's investment guidelines. The Fund Volatility Rating reflects the potential for the investment manager to increase leverage, and is calibrated to the maximum permissible leverage allowed. Fund Profile DFE is a Luxembourg-domiciled medium-term note issuing programme (Societe Anonymes). The investment objective is to provide investors with periodic returns from an actively managed diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated securities issued by primarily European financial institutions. The fund is hedged against interest rate and currency risk. The fund can take short positions, typically by using index and sovereign CDS, and can use leverage, which is typically generated through repurchase agreements. Total net assets under management (measured by defined net asset value) of DFE was EUR42m as of end-October 2014. Investment Advisor Founded in 1999, ECM is owned by Wells Fargo & Co (AA-/Stable/F1+), and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. As of end-June 2014, ECM had approximately EUR8.2bn assets under management and employed 75 staff in total. RATING SENSITIVITIES Funds in the 'BBB' rating category are considered to have good underlying credit quality. The fund's assets are expected to maintain a weighted-average rating of 'BBB'. Funds rated 'V5' are expected to have high sensitivity to market risk. The Fund Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets during certain periods of time. The ratings assigned to a fund may be sensitive to material changes in the fund's credit quality or market risk profile. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. A material change to the investment advisor's interest rate risk hedging policy would be expected to negatively affect the Fund Volatility Rating. A material increase in credit spread duration for the fund from the current level, combined with credit deterioration may result in a downgrade to the Fund Volatility Rating. A material decline in the fund's credit quality may lead to a downgrade to the Fund Credit Rating. Conversely, should the investment adviser elect to revise the investment guidelines limiting the maximum potential leverage level allowable in the fund then this would, all things being equal, positively impact the Fund Volatility Rating. SURVEILLANCE To maintain the bond fund ratings, GlobeOp, the administrator of the fund, provides Fitch with regular portfolio information, including details of the portfolio's holdings and credit quality. Fitch closely monitors the credit composition of the portfolio and the overall market risk profile of the investments. For additional information about Fitch's rating criteria applicable to bond funds, see the criteria referenced below. Contacts: Primary Analyst Richard Woodrow, CFA Associate Director +44 20 3530 1388 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Committee Chairperson Ralph Aurora Senior Director +1 215 908 0528 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain, GlobeOp and ECM. 