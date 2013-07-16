July 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Equinox (Eclipse 2006-1) plc's class A notes, as follows:

GBP135.7m class A (XS0259279585) downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'Bsf; Recovery Estimate (RE) 75%

GBP17.2m class B (XS0259280088) affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 0%

GBP18.1m class C (XS0259280161 affirmed at 'Csf'; RE0%

GBP20.9m class D (XS0259280591) affirmed at 'Csf'; RE0%

GBP7.7m class E (XS0259280674) affirmed at 'Dsf'; RE0%

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The downgrade reflects the deteriorating value of the assets securing the two largest loans in the pool, the GBP72.6m Ashbourne Portfolio Priority A loan (36% of the outstanding balance), and the GBP70.1m Royal Mint Court loan (35%). Given a downwards revision in Fitch's estimate of recoveries for the two loans, both of which are victim to adverse idiosyncratic factors, Fitch now anticipates losses to be incurred by the class A notes. Losses from the recently resolved Macallan loan (which Fitch estimates to be in the region of GBP16m) are yet to be allocated. Fitch expects only small losses, if at all, for the remaining loans in the portfolio.

The Ashbourne Portfolio Priority A loan is the senior-most tranche of a complex package of debt amounting to GBP328m and secured by a portfolio of nursing homes. Following Southern Cross's bankruptcy in 2011, two new operators have been installed to run the portfolio under a management agreement. After a period in which liquidity had to be drawn to service note interest, at the most recent (April) interest payment date, EBTIDA was sufficient to pay interest on the securitised portion of the debt facility. While this is a positive development, Fitch is concerned about the level of recoveries. The (yet-to-be-distributed) proceeds from two recently sold homes are well below the latest valuation (in 2011). Fitch notes that swap breakage costs will likely act as a drag until 2015.

Restructuring talks involving the various vertical and horizontal classes of creditor (or representative e.g. the special servicer) have already been going on for more than a year. Given the significant capital expenditure requirements across the portfolio, and in light of the likely depressive effect of on-going government austerity measures on occupancy levels, further delays would likely have a negative effect on values. According to the reported portfolio value, the loan-to-value ratio is about 100%, which Fitch considers an underestimate of risk.

Collateral for the Royal Mint Court loan comprises a long leasehold interest in an aging office property in a secondary location near the Tower of London. The freeholder is entitled to 50% of the property's net operating income (NOI), which appears to be a major obstacle in the way of the (current or future) leaseholder spending much-needed capex funds. The occupational lease profile now only offers a weighted average lease term to break of just under a year, and worryingly, the head lease appears to permit the freeholder to veto certain provisions that could benefit the portfolio over the longer term.

The loan has been in default since a 2012 revaluation reported property value of GBP32.5m, some 70% down from closing. This sharp decline reflects not only the imminent expiry of over-rented income and the effects of depreciation, but also the serious conflict of interests embedded in the head lease. Fitch does not believe that the motive to obstruct improvements to the building is automatically held in check by the freeholder's and leaseholder's mutual interest in cultivating NOI. There is concern that the freeholder could apply financial pressure on the leaseholder in order to acquire the leasehold at a significant discount, which could be to the significant detriment of noteholders. It is difficult to expect much by way of debt recovery from this loan.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Should the conflict of interest between freeholder and leaseholder in the Royal Mint Court loan be set aside so as to grant the leaseholder greater control over the asset, its value could increase, opening up scope for an upgrade of the senior bond.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.