MOSCOW, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Telefonaktiebolaget LM
Ericsson's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating to
'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The Outlook on the IDR is Negative.
The downgrade and the Negative Outlook reflect operating and
financial
challenges facing Ericsson, at least over the next 18-24 months.
Significant
revenue pressure in the core networks segment and a re-sizing of
the media and
IT/cloud segments, and continued R&D expenditure are likely to
weigh on
operating profit. In addition, significant restructuring costs
are likely to
lead to negative free cash flow in 2017.
We continue to see Ericsson as an investment-grade company.
However, its efforts
to streamline operations and improve profitability involve
considerable
execution risks and there is limited visibility on its
post-restructuring
operating profile in a competitive telecoms equipment market.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Challenging Market Conditions: We believe difficult conditions
in the telecoms
equipment market are likely to pose significant challenges to
the company's aim
to improve profitability. There are no potential drivers, in our
view, that may
support strong market recovery in the next two years, and there
is significant
uncertainty on how the market will develop in the long run.
Ericsson's core market of mobile radio equipment and services
remains weak and
highly competitive, as the roll-out of 4G networks coverage is
largely complete
in the developed world. Ericsson is guiding for a 2% to 6%
decline in the global
mobile radio networks markets in 2017. A significant deployment
of 5G networks
is unlikely over the next two to three years, with low
visibility on telecoms
operators' propensity to spend on new 5G solutions.
Revenue Underperformance: We believe Ericsson's revenue is
likely to
underperform the broader mobile equipment market in 2017.
Pressures result from
a sharp drop in intellectual property rights revenue,
renegotiation of some
large service contracts, with a lingering negative impact
throughout 2017, and
potentially 2018, and weak performance of smaller IT/cloud and
media segments.
In the medium term, the company guided that optimisation of some
low-performing
service and network roll-out contracts would shave off up to
SEK10 billion of
revenues in 2019, equal to 5% of last-12-months revenue to 1Q17.
Restructuring Strategy Brings Execution Risks: The company's
target of doubling
its 2016 operating margin (to an implied 12%) after 2018 faces
significant
execution risks, in our view. Ericsson is likely to become a
leaner and more
profitable company if the strategy is successfully implemented,
but with a
narrower focus on the radio access network market. The size of
this market
remains significant but it is intrinsically volatile, with
limited visibility on
longer-term growth prospects and technological risks due to
increasing
commoditisation of network architecture. This backdrop is more
consistent with a
low-to-mid 'BBB' rating, at least over the next few years.
Ericsson's cost-cutting initiatives entail substantial
restructuring costs that
are likely to turn its free cash flow negative in 2017, by our
estimates. The
company guided for SEK6 billion-8 billion of restructuring costs
in 2017, while
the additional cash impact of provisions related to the revision
of some large
customer contracts was estimated at SEK5.8 billion spread over a
few years (we
assume half of these cash costs will be taken in 2017).
Strong Industry Positions: Ericsson is well positioned in the
mobile telecoms
equipment market share, and is likely to remain a key industry
player, in our
view. The industry has consolidated to three main companies,
with a limited
threat of new entrants in the network equipment segment over the
medium term.
Fitch believes many telecoms operators would want to maintain at
least two
network supplier relationships. With some key regions
effectively closed except
to selected operators, further industry consolidation is
unlikely, which reduces
M&A risk.
Weak Short-Term Cash Flow: We expect Ericsson to generate
negative cash flow in
2017, driven by declining revenues and significant restructuring
costs. We
believe cost-cutting efforts may allow it to improve
profitability and turn FCF
positive in 2018. The company is likely to need to maintain
strong dividend
discipline to put it in a position to start growing its net cash
position.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Ericsson is an established telecoms equipment manufacturer, with
strong
positions in mobile networks - a segment with three main
companies with
comparable market shares. A significant level of R&D expenditure
and wide
service capabilities protect against new entrants in an industry
that is
intrinsically volatile and driven by technology upgrade cycles.
A substantial net cash position helps the company withstand
short-term pressures
and adjust the business for rapidly evolving customer demand.
Ericsson is less
diversified and more focused on the mobile network segment than
Huawei and
Nokia. It lags behind Nokia in cost-cutting, which started an
ambitious
restructuring programme following its merger with Alcatel.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- high-single-digit revenue decline in 2017, followed by a
milder
low-single-digit decline in 2018, recovering to neutral to 1%
growth in 2019 and
2020;
- cash restructuring costs of SEK8 billion in 2017;
- a SEK3 billion negative cash impact in 2017 from provisions
relating to the
revision of some customer projects with a further impact of SEK2
billion in 2018
and SEK0.8 billion in 2019;
- strong dividend discipline, in view of significant strategic
challenges;
- maintenance of a healthy net cash position.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
The industry fundamentals imply intrinsically volatile revenues
and rapidly
changing technology cycles, which makes a potential upgrade to
'BBB+' unlikely
in the medium term and dependent on developments such as:
- strong market positions in key targeted segments together with
improved
visibility of revenue and profitability of the global telecoms
equipment market;
- pre-dividend FCF margin consistently in high single digits;
- maintenance of a strong net cash balance sufficient to
withstand short- to
medium-term revenue pressures.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Deteriorating market share and increased industry competition,
leading to
further pressure on Ericsson's revenue and cash flow generation
- Pre-dividend FCF margin expected to be consistently in low
single digits
- A change in financial policy leading to a balance sheet that
is managed close
to a net debt basis
LIQUIDITY
Ericsson's liquidity is strong, with readily available cash of
SEK61.4 billion
(this excludes an estimated SEK4.2 billion of restricted cash
and includes
SEK32.6 billion of high-quality, liquid interest-bearing assets)
at end-1Q17
comfortably covering SEK9.5 billion of current debt redemptions.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Joe Howes
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1382
Supervisory Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
