(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Eskom
Holdings SOC Limited
(Eskom), Transnet SOC Limited (Transnet) and MTN Group Limited
(MTN). A full
list of rating actions is provided below.
The rating actions follow the downgrade of South Africa's
Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'. The Outlooks
are Stable (see "Fitch Downgrades South Africa to 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable", dated
7 April 2017 at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch continues to assess the links between Eskom and the South
African state
as strong, with significant emphasis placed on the Guarantee
Framework Agreement
which leads to a rating alignment with the sovereign.
Transnet's ratings are constrained by the sovereign rating, as
Fitch typically
does not rate state-owned entities above the sovereign. Fitch
assesses the links
between Transnet and the sovereign as moderate to strong, which
until 2015 led
to a one-notch uplift of Transnet's rating from the standalone
level.
MTN's rating reflects the weakness of the macroeconomic and
operating
environments of MTN's main operating subsidiaries in South
Africa and Nigeria.
The FX mismatch between net debt and cash flow could lead to
higher leverage if
the US dollar strengthens. MTN's rating is constrained by the
South African
sovereign rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
See the relevant RAC referenced for each issuer at
www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch Revises Eskom Outlook to Negative: Affirms at 'BBB-',
dated 8 December
2016
Fitch Revises Transnet Outlook to Negative, Affirms IDR 'BBB-',
dated 30
November 2016
Fitch Revises MTN Group Limited's Outlook to Negative, Affirms
at 'BBB-', dated
2 December 2016
DERIVATION SUMMARY
The ratings and Outlooks of Eskom are aligned with the sovereign
rating and
Outlook, Transnet's rating is constrained by the sovereign's as
Fitch typically
does not rate state-owned entities above the sovereign.
The weakness in the macroeconomic and operating environments of
MTN's main
operating subsidiaries negatively affect MTN's rating. MTN's
rating and Outlook
is constrained by the South African sovereign rating.
See the relevant RAC referenced for each issuer at
www.fitchratings.com for more
details.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
See the relevant RAC referenced for each issuer at
www.fitchratings.com for more
details.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Eskom Holdings SOC Limited
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-An upgrade of South Africa's sovereign rating provided that the
strength of
parent-subsidiary linkage does not weaken.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- A downgrade of South Africa's sovereign rating
- Failure to achieve more cost-reflective tariffs, in the
absence of increased
government support, resulting in an unsustainable financial
profile and a
reduction in Eskom's debt service capability.
Transnet SOC Limited
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Sovereign rating upgrade while links between Transnet and the
sovereign remain
strong
- The standalone profile will benefit from a more robust demand
or pricing
supporting stronger FCF and reducing expected FFO-adjusted net
leverage below
4.0x on a sustained basis
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- A downgrade of South Africa's sovereign rating
- Weaker world commodity markets leading to a decrease in South
African exports,
a weak domestic economy or delay in new tariff-setting
implementation for ports
and concurrent maintenance of high capex plans with expected
FFO-adjusted net
leverage remaining well above 5.0x on a sustained basis would be
negative for
the standalone profile
MTN Group Limited
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Positive rating action on the South African sovereign rating,
together with
consolidated funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage
sustainably below
2.5x, and unconsolidated net debt/EBITDA plus dividends for
South Africa
(including the group holding companies) below 2.5x
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Negative rating action on the South African sovereign rating
- Consolidated funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage
sustainably
above 3.0x
- Consolidated FFO adjusted net leverage approaching the 3.0x
threshold, and net
debt/EBITDA at material operating subsidiaries (most notably MTN
Nigeria)
approaching the group average would put pressure on the rating
- Pressure on operating cash flow in MTN's key markets driven by
increased
regulatory and competitive pressures or increased capital
expenditure
- Expectations of a reduction in dividends received from the
operating
subsidiaries leading to an increase in leverage of the South
Africa operations
(including the group holding companies)
- On an unconsolidated basis and using Fitch's estimate of
dividends received
from these operating companies, net debt/EBITDA plus dividends
for South Africa
(including the group holding companies) over 3.0x would put
pressure on the
ratings
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Eskom Holdings SOC Limited
Long-term local currency IDR downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook
Revised to Stable from
Negative
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Senior unsecured local currency rating: downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'
Transnet SOC Limited
Long-term foreign currency IDR downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: downgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BBB-'
Long-term local currency IDR downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
Local currency senior unsecured rating: downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
National senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'
National senior unsecured rating for notes guaranteed by South
African
government affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'
MTN Group Limited
-Long-term foreign-currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
-National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)', Outlook
Revised to Stable
from Negative
-National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
MTN Holdings (Pty) Limited
-Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'
Contact:
Principal Analyst (Eskom Holdings SOC Limited and Transnet SOC
Limited),
Supervisory Analyst (MTN Group Limited)
Richard Barrow
Director
+44 20 3530 1256
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Supervisory Analyst (Eskom Holdings SOC Limited and Transnet SOC
Limited)
Yeshvir Singh
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1810
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Principal Analyst (MTN Group Limited)
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Antonio Totaro
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87 297
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
