(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term rating of the guaranteed long-term debt issued by the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to 'AA' from 'AA+' and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) where it was placed on 15 October 2014. The Short-term rating of the short-term (less than 12 months contractual maturity) guaranteed debt instruments issued by the EFSF have been affirmed at 'F1+'. Fitch has also affirmed the European Stability Mechanism's (ESM) 'AAA' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and removed it from RWN where it was placed on 15 October 2014. The Outlook is Stable. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. The issue ratings of ESM's all unsecured bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA' for long-term debt and F1+ for short-term debt.. The downgrade of EFSF's debt issues reflects Fitch's downgrade of France's IDR to 'AA' from 'AA+' (see 'Fitch Downgrades France to 'AA'; Outlook Stable' dated 12 December 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). The affirmation of ESM's IDR reflects the introduction of significant changes to its operational guidelines regarding lending limits. Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication of sovereign reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according to a published schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from this in order to comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this provision as allowing us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a material change in the creditworthiness of the issuer that we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch status. The next scheduled review date for Fitch's on EFSF was 19 December 2014; the next scheduled review of the ESM has not yet been determined. However, Fitch believes that the downgrade of France's rating and the changes to the ESM's operational guidelines on lending capacity warrant such a deviation from the calendar and our rationale for this is laid out below. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade of EFSF's debt ratings and the affirmation of ESM's IDR reflect the following factors and their relative weights: HIGH The downgrade of the rating of EFSF's debt issues, which rely on the irrevocable and unconditional guarantees and over-guarantees provided by Euro Area Member States (EAMS) and on its liquidity buffer, has been triggered by the downgrade of France's IDR to 'AA' from 'AA+'. To fully cover its debt, EFSF now relies on guarantees and over-guarantees from EAMS rated 'AA' and above. Before the downgrade of France's IDR its debt was fully covered by EAMS rated 'AA+' and above. The affirmation of ESM's ratings is underpinned by the introduction of new operational guidelines on maximum lending capacity. Following the introduction of the Direct Recapitalisation Instruments (DRI) in December 2014, the ESM has set up a new operational guideline - the Forward Commitment Capacity (FCC) - which allows it to adjust downward its maximum lending capacity according to the level of approved equity participations, by a factor greater than 1:1. This has a positive impact on Fitch's assessment of ESM's credit quality. The new guideline implies that in the event that ESM makes full use of the DRI envelope, set at EUR60bn, the maximum amount of sovereign loans that can be lent to EAMS would be significantly reduced from its original EUR500bn. In a scenario where the DRI envelope and adjusted lending capacity are fully used, the debt raised by the ESM, net of its treasury assets rated 'AA'/'AAA', would be fully covered by callable capital rated 'AAA'. Hence, the downgrade of the IDR of France to 'AA' from 'AA+' had no impact on EAMS' capacity to support the ESM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Outlook on ESM's IDR is Stable. The factors that could, individually or collectively affect ESM's ratings are: - A breach in ESM's operational guidelines (FCC) such that the total of loans and equity participations result in ESM's net debt (gross debt minus treasury assets rated 'AA-' and above) not being fully covered by callable capital from EAMS rated 'AAA' and 'AA+'. -A downgrade of 'AAA' or 'AA+' rated EAMS which would reduce callable capital rated 'AAA' and 'AA+' to an amount lower than net debt. - A weakening in treasury investment rules, leading to a reduction in liquid assets rated 'AA-' and above and, as a consequence, in an increase in net debt that results in it not being fully covered by callable capital rated 'AAA' and 'AA+.' The Long-term rating of EFSF's debt issues would be downgraded in the event of a further downgrade of France's IDR. It would be upgraded in the event of an upgrade of France. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of assumptions: - The ratings are based upon the assumption of ESM using its maximum financing capacity as governed by the FCC. - Fitch assumes that no large EAMS will choose to leave the eurozone and that highly rated member states will remain committed to responding to any capital call. - With the exception of the introduction of DRI, Fitch expects no significant change in the overall mandate and operations of the ESM. - Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation, such as that experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Contact: Primary Analyst Eric Paget-Blanc Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 33 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Amelie Roux Director +33 1 44 29 92 82 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 