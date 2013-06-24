June 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded European Property Capital 3 plc's (EPC 3) notes due 2015, as
follows:
EUR40.4 class A (XS0236878525) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook
Negative
EUR17.8m class B (XS0236879929) downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook
Negative
EUR17.9m class C (XS0236880851) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE50%
EUR17.5m class D (XS0236881313) downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE0%
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrades are based on heightened concerns of a timely work out of the last
remaining loan, the EUR93.6m Randstaadt loan, prior to the bonds final legal
maturity in May 2015, given the slow sales progress over the past 12 months.
The Randstaadt loan is secured by a portfolio of 16 commercial assets (14
offices and two industrial units) located in the Netherlands, which was
re-valued in July 2012 at EUR88m. This represents a securitised and whole
loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 110% and 128%, respectively. The portfolio value
reduced significantly from the previous December 2011 valuation of EUR127m,
representing a market value decline of approximately 30%.
The weighted average lease term increased to 4.2 years from 3.5 years at the
last review. At the same time, there has been a fall in operating income.
However, this is largely due to a reduction in the portfolio's over-rentedness
through new and extended leases at market rates.
Given the high leverage, a sale of all assets at market rate would result in
losses on the class D notes. However, with less than two years until bond
maturity, Fitch expects significant discounts to be applied to a piecemeal or
portfolio sale, to attract investors and liquidate the portfolio in a timely
fashion. This makes a full redemption of the class C notes doubtful by July
2015. Although all surplus income is trapped (EUR5m over the past 12 months) to
improve asset quality or redeem the loan, the effectiveness of this cash
trap/sweep will reduce if assets are sold more frequently and new leases
continue to result in rent reductions.
The special servicer removed the managing director of the borrower group (via an
enforcement of issuer held security in the form exercising of voting rights at
the senior borrower level) in April 2013, which should provide much needed
impetus to the disposal plan. As a result of this action a further property has
been sold on a consensual basis. However it remains to be seen whether
historical inter-creditor conflicts are fully resolved to allow this plan to be
carried out in a timely manner.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A lack of sales progress over the next six to 12 months, or continuous sales
prices below Fitch's expectations would likely result in further downgrades of
the notes.
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction.