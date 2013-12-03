Dec 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded classes B1c, C1c and
D1c of Eurosail-UK 2007-5NP Plc to 'Dsf' and placed Classes A1a and A1c on
Rating Watch Positive (RWP), following a restructuring of the transaction, as
follows:
Class A1a (ISIN XS0328024608): 'CCsf'; placed on Rating Watch Positive
Class A1c (ISIN XS0328025241): 'CCsf'; placed on Rating Watch Positive
Class B1c (ISIN XS0328025324): downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'
Class C1c (ISIN XS0328025597): downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'
Class D1c (ISIN XS0328025670): downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'
On 21 November 2013, the issuer received USD35.1m through an auction of its
remaining claims against the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy estate in respect of the
transaction's terminated EUR/GBP currency hedging agreement. Combined with prior
claims received to date of USD67.7m, the issuer has now received all of its
expected recoveries, equivalent to 60% of its agreed claim amount as stipulated
in the termination and settlement agreement with the Lehman estate.
Subsequently, the issuer, in conjunction with noteholders, has applied all of
these proceeds (USD102.8m) towards a restructuring of the transaction.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issuer, with the agreement of noteholders, has converted the recoveries to a
GBP equivalent amount of GBP63.5m and subsequently aggregated this with the
transaction's existing fully funded GBP16.1m cash reserve. As part of the
restructure, the A1a tranche has been redenominated at the spot rate (as of the
First Amendment and Restructuring Agreement date falling on 26 November 2013) to
sterling from euros, leading to an outstanding Class A1a balance of GBP348.3m
(previously EUR415.6m). Simultaneously, each of the mezzanine and junior B1c,
C1c and D1c tranches have been written-down by 27.7% to a remaining outstanding
amount of GBP21m, GBP13.5m and GBP9.6m respectively.
Although the write-down on these notes is apparently voluntary, Fitch has
determined that a distressed debt exchange (DDE) has resulted from the
restructuring of the Class B1c, C1c and D1c notes. The write-downs (which are
irreversible) have effectively brought forward a probable final payment default
on these notes and will, by definition, cause a reduction in the original
economic terms from the noteholders' perspective. It is therefore considered by
the agency to be distressed in nature, resulting in today's downgrade to 'Dsf'.
In contrast, in the agency's view, the restructuring of the Class A1a notes does
not constitute a DDE. The redenomination was conducted at the spot rate of 0.838
GBP = 1 EUR (which is higher than the original rate of 0.701 GBP = 1 EUR). The
notes will also receive 3 month LIBOR instead of 3 month Euribor with a 7 basis
points increase in margin, which represents an increased coupon at current
rates. Additionally, the restructuring eliminates ongoing uncertainty to the
transaction from its unhedged exposure to currency risk and resulting
under-collateralisation. It will also contribute positively towards available
credit support for the notes, particularly the senior tranches.
Given the legal final maturity of the notes is far into the future and given the
uncertainty of the path of future foreign exchange movements, it is uncertain
whether the recoveries from the Lehman bankruptcy estate would have been
sufficient to prevent the Class A1a and Class A1c notes from ultimately
defaulting had the Class A1a remained denominated in EUR. However, given the
fairly favourable terms of the redenomination to GBP for these notes and the
lack of any write-down, Fitch has taken the view that a DDE has not occurred in
relation to the Class A1a and Class A1c notes.
The RWP is thus reflective of potential upgrades following the notable increase
in credit enhancement levels for these notes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
On the upcoming payment date falling on 13 December 2013, the available cash
will be applied towards payment of restructuring costs, payment to residual
certificate holders, establishment of a smaller GBP4.1m reserve fund and partial
redemption on each of the classes of notes. Combined with the quarterly
pass-through payment on the Class A notes, an updated capital structure will
exist as a result of the restructuring. Fitch will conduct a full analysis on
this capital structure and portfolio and expects ratings on Classes A1a and A1c
to be upgraded considering the available credit support. The ratings on Classes
B1c, C1c and D1c will be raised upon the conclusion of Fitch's analysis of the
new structure.