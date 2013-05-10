(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded F-E Gold S.r.l.'s (F-E Gold) class A2 notes, as follows:

EUR164.6m class A2 notes downgraded to 'A+sf' from 'AA+sf'; Outlook Negative

EUR33m class B notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR6m class C notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The transaction's performance deteriorated over 2012, which was its worst year by annual default rate (4.8% of the collateral at the beginning of the year). The poor performance combined with the deteriorating economic outlook for Italy means that credit enhancement (CE) for the class A2 is only sufficient to support a 'A+sf' rating . In addition, the transaction will amortise on a pro rata basis over the next and probably future periods unless collections are insufficient to meet the target amortisation. Amortisation was sequential between September 2007 (when the revolving period ended) and March 2011, but then switched to pro rata until December 2012, and returned to sequential in the latest period due to an uncleared principal deficiency ledger (PDL).

The forthcoming pro rata amortisation supports the ratings of the class B and C notes as it allows CE to increase more quickly due to the presence of a fully funded reserve fund at its floor level of EUR15.3m. Additionally, in lower ratings scenarios Fitch takes into account recoveries from the sale of the leased assets. At higher rating levels, only recoveries from clients are considered due to legal uncertainty concerning the availability of asset sales proceeds after a failure of the originator.

The high number of defaults over the transaction's life and in particular over 2012 has led Fitch to revise its base case lifetime default rate expectation to 10% from 3.35%. The cumulative default ratio reached 8% in March 2013. However, recoveries have been in line with the agency's initial expectations and the transaction still benefits from a sizeable excess spread.

Fitch stressed its expected performance assumption by mainly applying the consumer ABS rating criteria rather than the SME CLO rating criteria due to the limited amount of available information (eg loan-by-loan internal ratings of the originator), and the fact that Fitch has observed multiple deals with similar assets and is comfortable that this methodology is adequate.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Future defaults over Fitch's revised expectations could lead to further downgrades. Additionally, the transaction does not feature any explicit mechanism to switch the amortisation to sequential near the tail of its life, so excessive concentration in the future could lead to a rating migration towards the originator's rating (Fineco Leasing SpA, unrated, part of the Unicredit SpA group, 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), although concentration does not appear to be an issue to date.

F-E Gold is a securitisation of performing leases on real estate, auto and equipment assets originated in 2006. To date, the real estate pool accounts for 97% of the collateral. The leases pay mainly floating rate with monthly or quarterly instalments. The notes pay quarterly at a floating rate based on EURIBOR.