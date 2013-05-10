(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded F-E Gold S.r.l.'s (F-E Gold) class A2 notes, as follows:
EUR164.6m class A2 notes downgraded to 'A+sf' from 'AA+sf'; Outlook Negative
EUR33m class B notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR6m class C notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The transaction's performance deteriorated over 2012, which was its worst year
by annual default rate (4.8% of the collateral at the beginning of the year).
The poor performance combined with the deteriorating economic outlook for Italy
means that credit enhancement (CE) for the class A2 is only sufficient to
support a 'A+sf' rating . In addition, the transaction will amortise on a pro
rata basis over the next and probably future periods unless collections are
insufficient to meet the target amortisation. Amortisation was sequential
between September 2007 (when the revolving period ended) and March 2011, but
then switched to pro rata until December 2012, and returned to sequential in the
latest period due to an uncleared principal deficiency ledger (PDL).
The forthcoming pro rata amortisation supports the ratings of the class B and C
notes as it allows CE to increase more quickly due to the presence of a fully
funded reserve fund at its floor level of EUR15.3m. Additionally, in lower
ratings scenarios Fitch takes into account recoveries from the sale of the
leased assets. At higher rating levels, only recoveries from clients are
considered due to legal uncertainty concerning the availability of asset sales
proceeds after a failure of the originator.
The high number of defaults over the transaction's life and in particular over
2012 has led Fitch to revise its base case lifetime default rate expectation to
10% from 3.35%. The cumulative default ratio reached 8% in March 2013. However,
recoveries have been in line with the agency's initial expectations and the
transaction still benefits from a sizeable excess spread.
Fitch stressed its expected performance assumption by mainly applying the
consumer ABS rating criteria rather than the SME CLO rating criteria due to the
limited amount of available information (eg loan-by-loan internal ratings of the
originator), and the fact that Fitch has observed multiple deals with similar
assets and is comfortable that this methodology is adequate.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future defaults over Fitch's revised expectations could lead to further
downgrades. Additionally, the transaction does not feature any explicit
mechanism to switch the amortisation to sequential near the tail of its life, so
excessive concentration in the future could lead to a rating migration towards
the originator's rating (Fineco Leasing SpA, unrated, part of the Unicredit SpA
group, 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), although concentration does not appear to be an
issue to date.
F-E Gold is a securitisation of performing leases on real estate, auto and
equipment assets originated in 2006. To date, the real estate pool accounts for
97% of the collateral. The leases pay mainly floating rate with monthly or
quarterly instalments. The notes pay quarterly at a floating rate based on
EURIBOR.