July 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Foncaixa FTGENCAT 4 F.T.A as follows:
Series A(G) notes (ISIN ES0338013016): downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'A-sf', Stable
Outlook
Series B notes (ISIN ES0338013024): downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BB+sf', Stable
Outlook
Series C notes (ISIN ES0338013032): downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'B+sf', Negative
Outlook
Series D notes (ISIN ES0338013040): affirmed at 'CCCsf', RE0%
Series E notes (ISIN ES0338013057): affirmed at 'CCsf', RE0%
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The downgrades were driven by an upward revision of Fitch's commercial and
residential market value decline (MVD) assumptions for Spain. The higher MVD
assumptions led to lower expected recoveries and the notes were not able to
withstand the applicable rating stresses with the current credit enhancement
levels.
In terms of performance, 90+ delinquency rate has risen to 2.2% as of the May
2013 investor report compared with 1.9% at the previous review in July 2012.
Current defaults increased by EUR1.1m since the previous review to EUR4.8m or
2.67% of the outstanding portfolio balance. The reserve fund is at the required
level of EUR 5.04m.
The portfolio as of 30 April 2013 is granular in terms of borrower concentration
with the top 20 borrowers accounting for 7.94% of the outstanding portfolio
balance. Exposure to real estate and construction sectors stands at 24.5% of the
outstanding portfolio balance and 100% of the assets were originated in
Catalonia which increases the portfolio's credit risk. Fitch addressed the
industry and regional concentrations through its correlation assumptions within
the Fitch Portfolio Credit Model.
The portfolio has high security coverage with 84% of the assets backed by
first-lien residential and commercial mortgages. The weighted average recovery
rate on worked out defaults in the transaction is relatively high at 56% when
compared with the Fitch rated Spanish SME CLO universe but certainly not
commensurate with 84% security coverage the portfolio benefits from.
63% of the outstanding portfolio balance comprises flexible loans that offer the
borrower the option of further advances up to a maximum limit. The additional
draws will not be securitised and will remain on the originator's balance sheet
but will rank pari passu with the securitised portion of the total exposure in
the event of the borrower defaulting. Fitch assumed in its recovery analysis
that all flexible loans are drawn to the maximum limit on the existing security
coverage. The impact of this adjustment on loans in the portfolio is collateral
dilution - the pari passu share of the related mortgage collateral is reduced.
The Negative Outlook on series C notes and the affirmation of series D notes
reflects their subordinated position in the capital structure and their
vulnerability to a sudden spike in defaults.
Series E notes are not asset backed and were issued to fund the reserve fund at
transaction closing and their repayment is entirely dependent on the recovery
proceeds from defaulted assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Applying a 1.25x default rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio would
result in a downgrade of one rating category for all the notes.
Applying a 0.70x recovery rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio would
result in a downgrade of one rating category for all the notes.