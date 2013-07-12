(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Foncaixa FTGENCAT 4 F.T.A as follows:

Series A(G) notes (ISIN ES0338013016): downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'A-sf', Stable Outlook

Series B notes (ISIN ES0338013024): downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BB+sf', Stable Outlook

Series C notes (ISIN ES0338013032): downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'B+sf', Negative Outlook

Series D notes (ISIN ES0338013040): affirmed at 'CCCsf', RE0%

Series E notes (ISIN ES0338013057): affirmed at 'CCsf', RE0%

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

The downgrades were driven by an upward revision of Fitch's commercial and residential market value decline (MVD) assumptions for Spain. The higher MVD assumptions led to lower expected recoveries and the notes were not able to withstand the applicable rating stresses with the current credit enhancement levels.

In terms of performance, 90+ delinquency rate has risen to 2.2% as of the May 2013 investor report compared with 1.9% at the previous review in July 2012. Current defaults increased by EUR1.1m since the previous review to EUR4.8m or 2.67% of the outstanding portfolio balance. The reserve fund is at the required level of EUR 5.04m.

The portfolio as of 30 April 2013 is granular in terms of borrower concentration with the top 20 borrowers accounting for 7.94% of the outstanding portfolio balance. Exposure to real estate and construction sectors stands at 24.5% of the outstanding portfolio balance and 100% of the assets were originated in Catalonia which increases the portfolio's credit risk. Fitch addressed the industry and regional concentrations through its correlation assumptions within the Fitch Portfolio Credit Model.

The portfolio has high security coverage with 84% of the assets backed by first-lien residential and commercial mortgages. The weighted average recovery rate on worked out defaults in the transaction is relatively high at 56% when compared with the Fitch rated Spanish SME CLO universe but certainly not commensurate with 84% security coverage the portfolio benefits from.

63% of the outstanding portfolio balance comprises flexible loans that offer the borrower the option of further advances up to a maximum limit. The additional draws will not be securitised and will remain on the originator's balance sheet but will rank pari passu with the securitised portion of the total exposure in the event of the borrower defaulting. Fitch assumed in its recovery analysis that all flexible loans are drawn to the maximum limit on the existing security coverage. The impact of this adjustment on loans in the portfolio is collateral dilution - the pari passu share of the related mortgage collateral is reduced.

The Negative Outlook on series C notes and the affirmation of series D notes reflects their subordinated position in the capital structure and their vulnerability to a sudden spike in defaults.

Series E notes are not asset backed and were issued to fund the reserve fund at transaction closing and their repayment is entirely dependent on the recovery proceeds from defaulted assets.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Applying a 1.25x default rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio would result in a downgrade of one rating category for all the notes.

Applying a 0.70x recovery rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio would result in a downgrade of one rating category for all the notes.