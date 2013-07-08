July 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Foundation CMBS Ltd's EUR232.2m class A commercial
mortgage-backed floating-rate notes due 2016 to 'CCsf' from 'BBsf', and assigned a Recovery
Estimate of RE80%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects the increased risk posed by the largest loan, the Swiss
franc (CHF) denominated Luna loan (25% by balance) following a significant
decrease in reported value. Fitch no longer expects this loan to repay at
maturity in October, and notes that any loss will be compounded by associated
currency swap breakage costs given the cumulative strengthening of the CHF
against the euro.
The Luna loan is secured by a single office building in Berne, Switzerland, let
to the Schweizerische Eidgenossenschaft (Swiss Confederation; 'AAA'/Stable). The
local property market has benefited from Switzerland's insulation from eurozone
financial weakness, which makes such a sharp decrease in value puzzling,
particularly as the lease has 10 years left. Nevertheless, with the loan to
value ratio (LTV) now significantly over 100%, there is little prospect of the
borrower refinancing, and significant loan losses appear inevitable.
The second largest loan (Lausanne, 20%) also has a bullet currency hedge that
expires at loan maturity (in this case in June 2014). Currency risk is
heightened by 'safe haven' flows into Switzerland since closing, causing the CHF
to appreciate against the euro. The issuer would therefore have to sell a larger
sum of euros to make up the shortfall in CHF to make whole the swap. By
crystallising a senior-ranking terminal swap obligation that is due and payable,
a default of either Luna (now highly likely) or Lausanne could cause a note
event of default, although the swap provider reportedly lacks the power to
trigger note enforcement.
The remaining eight loans all report LTVs between 87% and 140% and are secured
by a mixture of office, retail, retail warehouse, light industrial and
multi-family housing properties located in Germany. Five loans mature in 2014,
leaving only two years until 2016 bond maturity. Refinancing options for high
LTV positions secured over secondary German property are still limited, and
Fitch notes that the servicer has no presence in Germany. Although there is
notional subordination of EUR92m below the class A notes, Fitch expects this to
be insufficient to absorb in full losses expected on the loan portfolio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
With the level of expected losses, a downgrade to 'Dsf' is likely when losses
are realised, although there is an outside chance of an improvement in
performance. The inability to achieve recoveries in line with current LTVs for
loans that go on to default would increase the likelihood of downwards revision
of the recovery estimate.
A performance update will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.