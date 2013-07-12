Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: France - Rating Action ReportLONDON, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded France's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'AA+' from
'AAA'. The Outlook
is Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed France's
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F1+' and the Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of France's foreign and local currency IDRs
reflects the following
key rating drivers and their relative weights:
High
- Fitch now forecasts general government gross debt (GGGD) to
peak higher at 96%
of GDP in 2014 and decline only gradually over the long term,
remaining at 92%
in 2017. This compares with Fitch's previous projections in
December 2012 of
GGGD peaking at 94% (and 92% when it first revised the Outlook
to Negative in
December 2011), and declining more rapidly to below 90% by 2017.
- The agency commented at the time of its previous rating review
that this was
the limit of the level of indebtedness consistent with France
retaining its
'AAA' status assuming debt was firmly placed on a downward path
from 2014. Its
projections for France's GGGD ratio are significantly higher
than the 'AAA'
median of 49% and 'AA' median of 27%. The only 'AAA' country
with a higher debt
ratio is the US (AAA/Negative), which has exceptional financing
flexibility and
debt tolerance afforded by the preeminent global reserve
currency status of the
US dollar.
- Risks to the agency's fiscal projections lie mainly to the
downside, owing to
the uncertain growth outlook and the ongoing eurozone crisis,
even assuming no
wavering in commitment to fiscal consolidation. A debt ratio
that is higher for
longer reduces the fiscal space to absorb further adverse
shocks.
Medium
- Economic output and forecasts are substantially weaker than
when Fitch revised
the Outlook to Negative. The unemployment rate has also jumped
to a 15 year high
of 10.9% in May 2013. The weaker economic outlook is the primary
factor behind
increases in the budget deficit and France remaining in the EU's
Excessive
Deficit Procedure for a year longer. Fitch expects the French
economy to recover
less quickly then official projections, owing to headwinds from
subdued external
demand, weaker competitiveness, high unemployment and fiscal
consolidation. Its
latest forecasts are for GDP to contract in 2013 before growing
by 0.7% in 2014.
- As well documented by organisations such as the OECD, IMF and
European
Commission, the French economy faces a number of structural
challenges,
including gradually declining competitiveness, weak
profitability and rigidities
in the labour, goods and services markets, which weigh on the
medium term
outlook. Fitch's projection for long term potential growth is
broadly unchanged
at around 1.5%.
- France's current account was in a deficit of 2.3% of GDP in
2012. Although
that is not especially high, it has deteriorated steadily from
surpluses a
decade ago, reflecting a steady loss of competitiveness and
export market share.
This evolution has been mirrored by the rise in net external
debt which has
risen to 25% of GDP, compared with the 'AAA' median of 20%.
Despite the loss of its 'AAA' status, France's extremely strong
credit profile
is reflected in its 'AA+' rating with a Stable Outlook, which
reflects the
following main factors.
- France's wealthy and diversified economy and political
stability entrenched by
strong and effective civil and social institutions.
- Fitch judges financing risk to be very low reflecting an
average debt maturity
of seven years, low borrowing costs and strong financing
flexibility underpinned
by its status as a large benchmark eurozone sovereign issuer.
- France has a track record of relative macro-financial
stability including low
and stable inflation. It also benefits from moderate levels of
household
indebtedness and a high household saving rate.
- Since coming into office last year the Socialist government
has set out and
started to implement a wide-ranging programme of structural
reforms, including
the "National Compact for Growth, Competitiveness and Jobs" and
recent labour
market reforms. This may help improve the long term growth and
current account
position. However, the quantitative impact of the new measures
is uncertain and
reforms are subject to implementation risk.
- The recent structural reform of the budget procedure through
the organic law
that transposes the EU Fiscal Compact into national law will
strengthen the
confidence in the outlook for French fiscal policy. As part of
the reforms an
independent body, the High Council of Public Finances was
created with the role
to give an opinion on the growth forecasts underpinning budget
forecasts. It
will also monitor the government's compliance with the
multi-annual planning law
and will be charged with identifying and making public any major
budget
slippage.
- Risks in the French banking system have eased as asset
quality, funding and
capitalisation have improved, though exposures to Italy remain
significant.
- The intensity of the eurozone crisis has eased over the past
12 months
reflecting progress with country fiscal and reform plans and
policy enhancements
at the EU level, including the ECB's OMT and gradual steps
towards banking
union. Nevertheless, in Fitch's view the eurozone crisis is not
over and
contingent liabilities arising from the crisis remain material.
France has
already incurred commitments totalling EUR48.1bn (2.4% of GDP)
as the second
largest guarantor of the EFSF. France's paid-in capital
contribution to the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is EUR16.2bn with a further
EUR126.4bn in
callable capital.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook indicates that a change in France's sovereign
ratings is not
currently expected within the next two years, reflecting the
higher tolerance of
downside risks at the 'AA+' level.
The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Public finances weakening materially compared to Fitch
baseline projections.
- Deterioration in competitiveness and growth prospects.
- A re-intensification of the eurozone crisis or crystallisation
of material
amounts of contingent liabilities on French balance sheets.
The main factors that could lead to a positive rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- The government budget deficit and debt ratio declining at a
significantly
faster pace than currently projected to safer levels
- A significantly stronger economic recovery of the French
economy than
currently forecast and increased confidence in medium-term
growth prospects, for
example owing to sustained implementation of deep and
comprehensive structural
reforms.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
There is uncertainty over the near- and medium-term evolution of
output,
There is uncertainty over the near- and medium-term evolution of output, unemployment and the government deficit.
