LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
France's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'AA'
from 'AA+'. This
resolves the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) placed on France's
ratings on 14
October 2014. The Outlooks on France's Long-term ratings are now
Stable. The
issue ratings on France's unsecured foreign and local currency
bonds have also
been downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' and removed from RWN. At the
same time, Fitch
has affirmed the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+' and
the Country
Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects the following factors and their relative
weights:
HIGH
When it placed the ratings on RWN in October, Fitch commented
that it would
likely downgrade the ratings by one notch in the absence of a
material
improvement in the trajectory of public debt dynamics following
the European
Commission's (EC) opinion on France's 2015 budget. Since that
review, the
government has announced additional budget saving measures of
EUR3.6bn (0.17% of
GDP) for 2015, which will push down next year's official
headline fiscal deficit
target to 4.1% of GDP from the previous forecast of 4.3%. On its
own, this will
not be sufficient to significantly change Fitch's projections of
France's
government debt dynamics.
The 2015 budget involves a significant slippage against prior
budget deficit
targets. The government now projects the general government
budget deficit at
4.4% in 2014 (up from 3.8% in the April Stability Programme with
the slippage
led by weaker than expected growth and inflation) and 4.1% in
2015 (previously
3.0%), representing no improvement from the 4.1% of GDP achieved
in 2013. It has
postponed its commitment to meet the headline EU fiscal deficit
threshold of at
most 3% of GDP from 2015 until 2017.
In the draft 2015 budget, the authorities projected the gross
general government
debt (GGGD) to GDP ratio to peak higher at 98% and later in 2016
(previously in
the Stability programme at 95.6% in 2014 and 2015) and fall more
slowly to 97.3%
in 2017 (previously 91.9%) and 92.9% in 2019. The projections
compare with the
'AA' category median for GGGD of 37%. The only 'AA' range
country with a higher
debt ratio is Belgium (AA/Negative). Even under the official
forecast, the
capacity of the public finances to absorb shocks has been
significantly reduced.
Fitch expects the debt to GDP ratio to peak higher at close to
100% of GDP, with
a slower decline to 94.9% of GDP by the end of the decade.
Risks to Fitch's fiscal projections remain on the downside owing
to the
uncertain outlook for GDP growth and inflation in the near term
and the
increased uncertainty over the government's ability to deliver
on a fiscal
consolidation path. Reflecting these concerns, Fitch's
medium-term growth
forecasts are somewhat weaker and budget deficits wider than
official
projections.
MEDIUM
The weak outlook for the French economy impairs the prospects
for fiscal
consolidation and stabilising the public debt ratio. The French
economy
underperformed Fitch's and the government's expectations in 1H14
as it struggled
to find any growth momentum, in common with a number of other
eurozone
countries. Underlying trends remained weak despite the economy
growing more
strongly than expected in 3Q, when inventories and public
spending provided an
uplift. Euro depreciation and lower oil prices will provide some
boost to growth
in 2015. Fitch's near-term GDP growth projections are unchanged
from the October
review of 0.4% in 2014 and 0.8% in 2015, down from 0.7% and 1.2%
previously.
Continued high unemployment at 10.5% is also weighing on
economic and fiscal
prospects.
The on-going period of weak economic performance, which started
from 2012,
increases the uncertainty over medium-term growth prospects. The
French economy
is expected to grow less than the eurozone average this year for
the first time
in four years. The French government is implementing a programme
of structural
reforms. However, the quantitative impact of recent structural
reforms is
uncertain, and in Fitch's view does not appear sufficient to
reverse the adverse
trends in long-term growth and competitiveness.
The OECD estimates that the impact of economic reforms could
take longer to
materialise than expected by the authorities. Its October 2014
report on French
structural reforms suggests that measures already undertaken
could raise GDP by
a cumulative 1.2ppt in five years and 3.0pp in ten years. This
is equivalent to
an annualised impact on growth of 0.2ppt and 0.3pp,
respectively. Adding
announced measures yet to be implemented, the impact on GDP
rises to 1.6ppt over
five years and 0.3ppt annually. However, these estimates are
highly sensitive to
assumptions and there are risks to policy design and
implementation of some of
the measures. We continue to believe estimates of long-term
growth potential
around 1.5% are plausible, down from over 2% in the 1980s. This
would be
consistent with applying the OECD's estimates for the impact of
structural
reforms on growth to the EC's current estimate of trend growth
at 1.2%.
In Fitch's view, the latest deviations from budget targets and
EU excessive
deficit procedure commitments weaken fiscal credibility. This is
the second time
the French government has postponed meeting the EU 3% headline
deficit threshold
since end-2012. This is despite the introduction of a High
Council of Public
Finances and new fiscal framework in France and the reinforced
EU policy
framework.
Despite the additional measures, the EC November opinion on 2015
was that France
is at risk of non-compliance with the provisions of the
Stability and Growth
Pact. Furthermore, it states that "the information available so
far indicates
that France has not taken effective action for 2014". If that is
its final view
and agreed by the EU Council, and France then fails to take
effective action it
could potentially incur a fine in the form of a deposit of 0.2%
of GDP. The EC
will reassess France's position in March 2015 after official
data on 2014 budget
performance is made available by Eurostat and consider the next
steps.
The French High Council of Public Finance's (HCPF) opinion on
the government's
latest economic forecast was that the lower GDP growth rates
projected for
2016-2017 were more realistic than previous forecasts but still
reflect an
optimistic view of the external environment and domestic
investment potential.
The HCPF's opinion on the government's fiscal projections in the
draft 2015
budget was that there is a risk of deviation from the
medium-term objective of
lowering the structural deficit from 2.5% of potential GDP in
2013 to 0.4% by
2019.
France's 'AA' IDRs and Stable Outlooks also reflect the
following main factors:
Fitch judges financing risk to be low, reflecting an average
debt maturity of
seven years, low borrowing costs and strong financing
flexibility. Government
debt is entirely euro-denominated rather than in foreign
currency.
The government has stated its intention to continue with
structural reforms in
2015, including territorial reform and a law on growth. As
stated above, these
have the potential to raise trend growth.
France has a wealthy and diversified economy. It has a track
record of relative
macro-financial stability including low and stable inflation. It
also benefits
from moderate levels of household debt and a high household
savings rate.
Political stability and governance is entrenched by strong and
effective civil
and social institutions.
While the current account balance has generally been on a
deteriorating trend
for the past 10 years due to France's loss of export market
share, at 1.3% of
GDP in 2013 the deficit is not excessive. Fitch projects the
deficit to
stabilise around current levels. However, France's net external
debt is
significantly higher than most rating peers.
There is low risk from contingent liabilities. In recent years,
the financial
sector has been cleaning up its balance sheets, strengthening
funding,
liquidity, capital and leverage. The risks from the eurozone
crisis management
mechanism including the EFSF and ESM have also eased owing to
the actions of the
ECB and the on-going gradual economic recovery of the single
currency area.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Weaker public finances reducing confidence that public debt
will peak in 2017
and be placed on a downward trajectory.
- Deterioration in competitiveness and weaker medium-term growth
prospects.
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in positive
rating action include:
- Sustained lower budget deficits, leading to a track record of
a decline in the
public debt to GDP ratio from its peak.
- A stronger economic recovery of the French economy and greater
confidence in
medium-term growth prospects particularly if supported by the
implementation of
effective structural reforms.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
surplus averaging 0.5%
of GDP over the next 10 years, trend real GDP growth averaging
1.5%, an average
effective interest rate of 2.7% and GDP deflator of 1.5%. On the
basis of these
assumptions, the debt-to-GDP ratio would peak at 99.4% in 2017,
before declining
to 87.6% by 2023.
Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the
gradual progress in
deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level
will continue;
key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be
slowly unwound;
and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the
medium term.
