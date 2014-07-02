(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Garanti Bank S.A's (Garanti Romania) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings to 'BB+' and 'B', from 'BBB-' and 'F3', respectively. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also downgraded the Support Rating to '3' from '2'. The Viability Rating of Garanti Romania of 'b' was not affected by this rating action. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING The rating actions follow the downgrade of Garanti Romania's ultimate parent Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.'s (TGB; BBB-/Stable) Long-term IDR (For more details see 'Fitch Downgrades Leading Privately-Owned Turkish Banks' at www.fitchratings.com). The IDRs and Support Rating of Garanti Romania are underpinned by Fitch's view that the bank is a strategically important subsidiary of TGB. Garanti Romania shares the parent's brand and IT systems, and sources top management and board members from TGB. Fitch believes the parent has a strong propensity to support Garanti Romania, given their strong integration and the high reputational risk to TGB in allowing its subsidiary to default. The Stable Outlook assigned to Garanti Romania's Long-Term IDR reflects the Outlook assigned to TGB. KEY SENSITIVITIES: IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING Garanti Romania's IDRs are sensitive to a change in the IDR of TGB. Given the recent downgrade of TGB's IDR and its Stable Outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the short- to medium-term. Additionally, Garanti Romania's IDR could come under downward pressure should Fitch adversely change its view on TGB's ability or propensity to support Garanti Romania. Contacts: Primary Analyst Sandra Hamilton Director +44 20 3530 1266 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Radu Gheorghiu Analyst +44 20 3530 1253 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.