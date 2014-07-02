(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Garanti
Bank S.A's (Garanti
Romania) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings to 'BB+'
and 'B', from
'BBB-' and 'F3', respectively. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also downgraded the Support Rating to '3' from '2'.
The Viability
Rating of Garanti Romania of 'b' was not affected by this rating
action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
The rating actions follow the downgrade of Garanti Romania's
ultimate parent
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.'s (TGB; BBB-/Stable) Long-term IDR
(For more
details see 'Fitch Downgrades Leading Privately-Owned Turkish
Banks' at
www.fitchratings.com).
The IDRs and Support Rating of Garanti Romania are underpinned
by Fitch's view
that the bank is a strategically important subsidiary of TGB.
Garanti Romania
shares the parent's brand and IT systems, and sources top
management and board
members from TGB. Fitch believes the parent has a strong
propensity to support
Garanti Romania, given their strong integration and the high
reputational risk
to TGB in allowing its subsidiary to default.
The Stable Outlook assigned to Garanti Romania's Long-Term IDR
reflects the
Outlook assigned to TGB.
KEY SENSITIVITIES: IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
Garanti Romania's IDRs are sensitive to a change in the IDR of
TGB. Given the
recent downgrade of TGB's IDR and its Stable Outlook, an upgrade
is unlikely in
the short- to medium-term. Additionally, Garanti Romania's IDR
could come under
downward pressure should Fitch adversely change its view on
TGB's ability or
propensity to support Garanti Romania.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sandra Hamilton
Director
+44 20 3530 1266
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Radu Gheorghiu
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1253
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
