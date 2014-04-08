(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk's (Garuda) National Long-Term Rating to
'A-(idn)' from 'A(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Garuda's outstanding IDR 2trn
bonds due in 2018 have also been downgraded to 'A-(idn)' from 'A(idn)'.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weaker Financial Profile: The rating downgrade reflects Fitch's view of a
sustained weakness in Garuda's financial profile, primarily driven by currency
mismatch and high fixed-cost structure. Garuda's 2013 financial ratios breached
Fitch's thresholds that trigger negative rating action - FFO-adjusted leverage
rose above the 6.5x threshold to 7.6x, while FFO fixed charge cover fell below
the 1.25x trigger to 1.2x. Given the agency's expectation that Garuda will
continue to face a difficult operating environment, Fitch does not foresee
significant improvement in profit margins or overall business profile in the
next two to three years.
About 50% of Garuda's revenue is denominated in or linked to the US dollar,
whereas about 65% of its costs are denominated in US dollars. In addition, its
low cost carrier (LCC), Citilink, has limited flexibility to adjust ticket
prices to defend its margin amid tough competition in the Indonesian LCC sector.
This leaves Citilink especially vulnerable to depreciation in the Indonesian
rupiah as its revenue is mostly denominated in rupiah while it main cost item,
fuel, is in US dollars. Although fuel surcharges in effect since March 2014 will
moderate margin pressures, the fact that more than 80% of the group's fleet is
leased increases Garuda's fixed charges and hence, we think material improvement
in its financial profile is limited.
Improved Connectivity: In Fitch's view, Garuda will be able to gradually
moderate its currency mismatches as its international routes increase and
connectivity improves, especially now that the carrier is part of the Skyteam
airline alliance. Nevertheless, given the fact that a majority of cash flows are
domestic, substantial improvement in the currency mismatches is not expected
within the rating horizon.
State Support: Garuda's rating incorporates two notches of support from the
government of Indonesia (BBB-/Stable). The uplift is primarily driven by the
government's majority ownership of Garuda, which is the nation's largest
carrier, and implied benefits associated with linkage to the government,
including on-board immigration services. The fact that there has been direct
financial support in the past is strong evidence of support and strategic
linkage to the government.
Continued Strong Operating Metrics: Garuda reported continued growth in total
passenger traffic of 22.3% in 2013. Citilink's passenger growth outpaced
Garuda's, with passenger traffic more than doubling to 4.2 million in 2013 from
1.7 million in 2012. As of 31 December 2013, the average age of Garuda's fleet
stood at 5 years (2012: 5.8 years) and it operated 140 aircraft (2012: 106) as
it continued its rejuvenation initiatives. Garuda was also able to maintain
solid domestic market share of about 28%, unchanged from 2012.
Improved Funding Access: While Garuda's overall liquidity position remains weak,
Fitch acknowledges that it has significantly improved its funding access. Garuda
is planning for a rights issue in the first half of 2014, and may divest a 40%
stake in Citilink to raise additional capital. These initiatives, coupled with
improved access to bank borrowings, are an important support to Garuda's weak
liquidity profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted leverage at more than 7x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge cover of less than 1.2x on a sustained basis
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to
positive rating action include:
- FFO adjusted leverage at less than 6.5x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge cover of more than 1.4x on a sustained basis