LONDON/WARSAW, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Turkey-based
Global Yatirim Holding A.S.'s (Global) Long-term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B-'/Stable. Global's
USD40m
unsecured bond, maturing in 2017, has been downgraded to
'CCC-'/'RR5' from
'B-'/'RR4'. The net outstanding amount owed by the group from
the USD40m bonds
is USD15m as USD25m of the bonds are held by Global and its
subsidiaries.
The downgrade reflects an increase of Global's debt and current
minimal free
cash flow generation at its businesses, except for the Global
Ports business.
In addition, the Global Ports business has increased debt in
2013 which may
reduce its ability to pay sustainable dividends to the holding
company given its
higher debt service obligations and the debt service coverage
ratio covenant in
its debt documentation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Increased Debt
The holding company increased debt to TRY325m at end-June 2013
from TRY127m at
end-December 2012, while the Global Ports business increased
debt to TRY277m
from TRY116m during the same period. The debt proceeds were used
to respectively
fund a USD50m payment in settlement of a disputed guarantee
liability related to
the Baskentgaz bid, acquisitions of additional shares in
Naturelgaz Sanayi ve
Tic. A.S. and mining company, Straton Maden Yatimimlari ve
Isletmeciligi A.S and
the repurchase of a 22% stake in the Global Ports business for
USD92m (TRY184m)
from VEI Capital.
Dividends from Subsidiaries
In 2013 Global received dividend of TRY53m from Global Ports,
the main cash flow
generating subsidiary, up from TRY19m in 2012. The increase was
partly due to
dividend payouts for both 2012 and 2013. This follows a change
in Turkish law
which now allows dividends to be received in the same year as
declared for.
However, we believe that increased debt and interest charges at
Global Ports may
reduce its ability to pay sustainable dividends to the holding
company given its
higher debt service obligations and the debt service coverage
ratio covenant in
its debt documentation. In our view, sustainable dividends from
Global Ports
depend on strong EBITDA growth or terming out of existing debt
facilities of
Global Ports in case EBITDA growth is substantially weaker than
expected by
management. Global may therefore in our view have to rely on
asset sales and
capital gains, rather than on dividends, to service its
obligations.
Increased Business Risk
De-leveraging of the group is increasingly reliant on steady
growth at Global
Ports and the success of Naturelgaz's expansion into
transport-related
compressed natural gas (CNG) distribution and vehicle
conversion. However,
business risk for Naturelgaz is high as this sector calls for
heavy investments
before generating significant cash flows. Management expects
Naturelgaz to start
generating positive free cash flow in 2014. Fitch notes the
strong commercial
case for switching industrial vehicles to run on CNG, and its
success in some
other jurisdictions.
Recovery Analysis
The downgrade of the unsecured bond rating to 'CCC-'/'RR5' from
'B-'/'RR4'
reflects higher debt and also the subordination effect from an
increase in
secured debt at both the ports subsidiary and the holding
company. There has
been an increase in structurally senior and secured debt at
Global Ports to more
than 3x EBITDA at end-H113 from 1.3x at FYE12 while there are
new secured debt
facilities at the holding company level of TRY80m. This lowers
recovery
prospects for Global's unsecured creditors to below average in
the event of a
default and results in a Recovery Rating of 'RR5' and the rating
for the
unsecured bond being one notch below the IDR. The bond, due in
2017, is not
guaranteed by Global's operating subsidiaries. While it benefits
from cross
default to debt at a material subsidiary, the notes are
structurally
subordinated to debt at the operating companies and secured debt
at the holding
company.
Dominant Ports Business
Global controls a diverse portfolio of companies; however, it is
the ports
business that supports the combined group by representing almost
the entire
recurring EBITDA of the consolidated business, given minimal
EBITDA at other
segments and centralised costs at Global. The ports business
continues to
perform robustly with revenue growth of 10% in H113 and stable
EBITDA margins.
Global plans an aggressive expansion with Naturelgaz but this
will still take
several years to provide meaningful diversification.
A potential 270MW greenfield thermal power plant development at
Sirnak, southern
Turkey, would be a long-term project that may be substantially
funded by debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
-Sustainable dividends with recurring EBITDA plus dividends
received/interest
expense at the holding company at above 1x on a sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Increased liquidity risk with the holding company's available
liquidity
insufficient to cover short-term debt
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
At end-June 2013, the holding company's liquidity was sufficient
as it had
committed undrawn bank facilities of about TRY230m equivalent
versus
approximately TRY110m short-term debt due at the holding entity.
The holding
company faces debt repayments of TRY72m in 2014 and TRY75m in
2015.
