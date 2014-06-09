(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Globexbank's (GB)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB-' from 'BB'. At
the same time the
agency has affirmed the Long-term IDRs of the following banks
that also have
indirect state ownership: Sviaz-Bank (SB) at 'BB', Bank
Rossiysky Capital
(RosCap) at 'B+', Evrofinance Mosnarbank (EMB) at 'B+' and
Novikombank (Novikom)
at 'B'. The Outlooks on GB and SB are Negative. The Outlooks on
RosCap and EMB
are Stable, and Positive on Novikom. A full list of rating
actions is at the end
of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: SB, GB and RosCap's IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS,
SENIOR DEBT
RATINGS, NATIONAL RATINGS
SB, GB and RosCap's IDRs reflect their indirect state ownership
and therefore
the potential for shareholder support in case of need. SB and GB
are fully owned
by Vnesheconombank (VEB, BBB/Negative), and RosCap is almost
wholly owned by the
Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA, not rated). However, the IDRs
incorporate at best
a moderate probability of support, given the banks' limited
policy roles and
moderate long-term strategic importance for their respective
parents.
The downgrade of GB reflects Fitch's view of a somewhat lower
probability of
support from VEB than previously. This factors in a further
significant increase
in high-risk exposures at GB, mostly in real estate development,
which also
raises concerns about the bank's corporate governance standards
and risk
appetite. In Fitch's view, the bank's higher-risk profile and
significant loss
potential could moderately affect VEB's propensity to provide
support in a
sufficient amount and/or timely fashion.
At the same time, GB's and SB's IDRs continue to be driven by
the potential
support that the banks could receive, if needed, from VEB.
Fitch's view of
potential support for the banks takes into account (i) the track
record of
support to date; (ii) potential reputation risk for VEB and its
senior
management in case of a default at GB or SB, in particular given
VEB's
representation on the subsidiaries' boards of directors and
involvement in
approvals of large exposures; and (iii) limited near-term market
opportunities
to sell the banks (although Fitch understands that VEB could be
ready to
consider the sale of GB at least, under the right terms).
The Negative Outlooks on SB and GB reflect that on VEB's IDR.
The affirmation of RosCap's Long-term IDR and other
support-driven ratings
reflects the limited probability of external support for the
bank, given its
99.99% ownership by the state-controlled DIA. In Fitch's view,
the DIA and/or
other government bodies may provide liquidity or further
moderate capital
support to RosCap, if needed, as long as the bank is
state-owned. In assessing
support, Fitch views positively the recent extension of RosCap's
financial
recovery plan to at least ten years (subject to approval of the
Central Bank of
Russia), suggesting a likely longer holding period for the DIA
and lower
near-term risk of sale to a third party.
However, Fitch's view of potential support is constrained by (i)
the bank's
limited strategic value to its shareholder; and (ii)
insufficient capital
support to date. RosCap's Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio was a
low 3.4% at
end-2013, and the positive impact of a RUB6.6bn equity injection
(equal to
7.2pps of risk weighted assets), made by the DIA in May 2014, is
likely to be
more than offset by the planned merger with Ellips Bank (RUB9bn
of negative net
assets at end-1Q14), a small regional bank also bailed out by
the DIA. Although
an additional RUB7bn of "new-style" Tier-2 subordinated debt
(with a
loss-absorption clause) was provided to Ellips by DIA, core
capital will remain
very limited.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS, NATIONAL
RATINGS, SUPPORT
RATINGS of SB, GB, RosCap
SB and GB could be downgraded if (i) the Russian Federation
(BBB/Negative), and
hence VEB, are downgraded; (ii) timely support for either bank
is not
forthcoming in case of need; or (iii) in Fitch's view, a sale of
either bank
becomes significantly more likely than currently perceived.
An upgrade of either bank is currently viewed as unlikely.
However, the ratings
could stabilise at their current levels if the Outlooks on
Russia and VEB were
revised to Stable. GB's ratings could be upgraded back to the
level of SB if the
bank de-risks its balance sheet and improves its corporate
governance, and Fitch
views these changes as sustainable. The rating differential
between VEB and
SB/GB could also narrow if the banks gain significant policy
roles and VEB
affirms their importance for the long-term implementation of its
development
mandate.
RosCap's IDR could be upgraded by one notch if the DIA
demonstrates its
commitment to support the bank with sufficient recapitalisation,
which would
sustain the bank's solvency at a reasonable level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: ALL BANKS' VIABILITY RATINGS (VR)
The banks' VRs benefit from help with business origination and
relative
stability of funding, which the banks derive as a result of
their indirect state
ownership. However, the VRs (with the exception of EMB) also
reflect weaknesses
in corporate governance, significant risk of further asset
impairment and tight
capital - the latter the result of recent rapid growth and
modest pre-impairment
profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SB's AND GB's VRs
The VRs of SB (b) and GB (b-) are constrained by the banks'
tight capitalisation
(in particular at SB), modest profitability, high concentrations
on both sides
of the balance sheet and asset quality concerns (particular at
GB). However, the
VRs are supported by the banks' so far comfortable liquidity.
GB's lower VR is
driven by the large volume of higher-risk non-core assets, and
corporate
governance concerns related to the origination of these
exposures.
Capitalisation is weak at both banks with FCC ratios standing at
7.8% (SB) and
8.0% (GB) at end-2013. Regulatory total capital ratios are
supported by
subordinated debt from VEB, but were still a modest 11.7% (SB)
and 11.5% (GB) at
end-1Q14. Capital weakness is aggravated by under-provisioning
of existing
problem loans at SB, large construction and real estate
exposures at GB and weak
internal capital generation at both banks. VEB's near-term
recapitalisation
plans for both banks include conversion of RUB10bn subordinated
debt to equity
for SB and a new RUB5bn subordinated loan for GB.
GB's total commercial real estate exposure was around RUB83bn at
end-2013, or
3.2x FCC, Fitch estimates. This includes RUB45bn of loan
exposures comprising
less risky infrastructure construction projects and financing of
completed
properties with low loan-to-value ratios. Higher risk exposures
include real
estate mutual funds and properties of development company RGI
(consolidated in
GB's IFRS accounts) that jointly amounted to a significant 1.5x
FCC, exposing
the bank to considerable market risk. SB's non-performing loans
(NPL; 90+ days
overdue) ratio stood at 8.1% at end-2013, mainly driven by a
default on the
bank's largest exposure (specific reserve 14% due to
management's recovery
expectations). GB's NPL ratio was a moderate 2.8%, but this does
not take into
account the bank's other high risk assets.
Both SB and GB have short-term lumpy funding dominated by
state-owned companies
and VEB, and - in the case of GB - significant wholesale market
borrowings.
However, liquidity positions are reasonable, in part due to
available lines from
VEB.
SB's and GB's VRs could be downgraded further if asset quality
problems and
non-core assets continue to accumulate and capitalisation
remains tight.
Reductions in high-risk exposures, improved asset quality and
profitability
coupled with stronger capital cushions could result in upgrades.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: ROSCAP'S VR
RosCap's 'b-' VR reflects the bank's weak capital position, high
exposure to the
development and real estate sector (equal to an estimated 2.3x
current FCC), its
recent rapid growth in both corporate and retail lending, and
its funding of
generally longer-term assets with short-term deposits. However,
the rating also
considers the bank's limited wholesale debt, currently adequate
liquidity and
the potential for improving scale to gradually support internal
capital
generation.
The Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on RosCap's VR reflects risks
resulting from the
anticipated merger with Ellips Bank, which will likely result in
RosCap's FCC
ratio returning to a low level. However, regulatory
capitalisation will be
supported by gradual creation of statutory reserves against
Elips' problems
assets, as well as the new tier 2 instrument.
The RWN could be resolved with a downgrade if the merger with
Ellips leads to
significant deterioration of RosCap's capitalisation.
Conversely, if the merger
is abandoned, or if capitalisation is supported sufficiently by
further
injections by the DIA, the VR could be affirmed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - EMB
The affirmation of EMB's Long-term IDR, and its removal from
Rating Watch
Positive (RWP), reflects continued delays with ratification of
an
intergovernmental agreement, signed by Russia and Venezuela
(B/Negative) in
2011, which would transform the bank into an international
financial institution
(IFI), equally owned by the two governments. The eventual
transformation of the
bank could result in an upgrade to the 'BB' category.
EMB's ratings are driven by the bank's standalone profile, as
reflected in its
'b+' VR. The VR considers the bank's limited and concentrated
franchise,
moderate profitability and volatile funding base. However, the
rating also
factors in the bank's currently solid capitalisation, ample
liquidity and sound
asset quality. EMB's credit risks stem primarily from the
securities book (46%
of assets at end-1Q14), loan book (12%) and off-balance sheet
exposures (equal
to 20% of assets). These are of mostly reasonable quality, and
Venezuelan
exposures are manageable relative to the bank's capital. NPLs
and restructured
loans were a low 2.3% and 1.7% of gross loans, respectively, at
end-1Q14 while
the bank's regulatory capital ratio of 29.5% provided a buffer
against market
and credit risks.
EMB's balance sheet has been volatile due to lumpy short-term
placements by a
limited number of Venezuelan customers, reflective of EMB's
focus on trade
finance and settlement operations. However, these are prudently
covered with
liquid assets.
EMB is currently owned by Gazprombank (BBB-/Negative; 25% plus
one share), VTB
Bank (not rated; 25% plus one share) and the National
Development Fund of
Venezuela (50% minus two shares). EMB's Support Rating of '5'
and Support Rating
Floor of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that support from the
bank's
shareholders and/or the Russian/Venezuelan authorities, while
possible, cannot
be relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - EMB
The change in EMB's status to an IFI with 50% direct Russian
state ownership
would likely lead to an upgrade of its IDRs. However, the level
of the ratings
would depend on the ratings of Russia and Venezuela, Fitch's
assessment of the
importance of the bank's policy role and the extent of the
shareholders' capital
commitments to the bank.
Upside potential for EMB's VR is currently limited given the
bank's narrow
franchise and weak performance. A significant increase in
leverage and/or asset
quality deterioration could result in downward pressure on the
VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NOVIKOM
The affirmation of Novikom's ratings reflects the bank's narrow
franchise,
resulting in high concentrations on both sides of the balance
sheet, and weak
capitalisation in light of the bank's growth plans. Positively,
the ratings also
reflect the currently reasonable reported asset quality and
adequate liquidity,
supported by funding from state-owned companies.
The Positive Outlook continues to reflect the potential benefits
of higher
cooperation with Russian state-owned corporation Rostechnologii
(Rostec, not
rated), especially in light of the latter having increased its
stake in the bank
to 49% from 17.6% in 2Q14. Rostec, a holding company
consolidating stakes in
mainly technology and defence sector companies, plans to
ultimately consolidate
a majority stake in Novikom, possibly by end-2014. At present,
Fitch does not
factor support from Rostec into Novikom's ratings due to the
minority
shareholding, the limited strategic importance of the bank for
Rostec, and
limited visibility on Rostec's credit profile and its plans for
Novikom.
Novikom's reported loan quality is reasonable with NPLs and
restructured loans
each comprising less than 1% of loans. However, the loan book is
highly
concentrated, with the 25 largest groups of borrowers making up
66% of end-2013
loans, equal to 6.8x FCC. Fitch considers the bank's exposures
to state-owned
borrowers from the technology and defence industry (32% of
end-2013 loans) as
relatively low risk due to the sector's strategic importance and
the potential
of state support. However, loans extended to private companies
(68% of the
portfolio) are of somewhat higher risk, in particular given
their long tenors
and the generally weak financials of the borrowers.
The bank's FCC ratio was a low 6.45% at end-2013, but Fitch
estimates that this
will have increased by about 3ppts as a result of the conversion
of subordinated
debt into equity in May 2014. At end-5M14, the total regulatory
capital ratio
was 12.5%, allowing the bank to additionally reserve 5% of gross
loans before
the ratio would have fallen to the 10% minimum level;
pre-impairment
profitability (equal to 3.6% of average loans in 2013) provides
a moderate
additional buffer. The liquidity cushion is moderate compared
with the bank's
significant near-term wholesale repayments, but the liquidity
profile is
supported by the bank's stable funding from predominantly
state-owned companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NOVIKOM
The bank's Long-term IDRs could be upgraded if Rostec acquires a
majority stake
in Novikom and demonstrates a strong commitment to support the
bank's
development, and Fitch is able to reliably assess the
shareholder's ability to
provide support. The ratings could also be upgraded if the
bank's standalone
metrics improve. The ratings could be affirmed and the Outlook
revised back to
Stable if Rostec does not acquire a controlling stake or there
is no visible
increase in cooperation between the bank and Rostec.
The ratings could be downgraded in case of a marked
deterioration in asset
quality or capital erosion, or if the bank's funding base
suffers as a result of
lesser cooperation with Rostec.
The rating actions are as follows:
SB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB';
Negative Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Stable
Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt National rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'
GB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'BB-'
from 'BB';
Negative Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
National Long-term rating: downgraded to 'A+(rus)' from
'AA-(rus)'; Stable
Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt National rating: downgraded to 'A+(rus)'
from 'AA-(rus)'
RosCap
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Stable Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: assigned at 'B+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Stable Outlook
VR: 'b-'; placed on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+'/'A-(rus)'; Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
EMB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+',
removed from RWP,
Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)', removed from
RWP, Stable
Outlook
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5', removed from RWP
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor', removed from RWP
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+(EXP)', removed from RWP;
Recovery Rating
'RR4(EXP)'; affirmed at 'A-(rus)(EXP)', removed from RWP
Novikom
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
Outlook Positive
Short-term foreign-currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'BBB(rus)'; Outlook
Positive
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior debt assigned at 'B'/'BBB(rus)'/'RR4'
