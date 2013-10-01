(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Grupo ACP
Inversiones y Desarrollo's (ACP) Viability Rating (VR) and
long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'b' and 'B', respectively. Fitch has
also revised ACP's
Rating Outlook to Negative. A complete list of rating actions is
provided at the
end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRS
The downgrade of ACP's VR and IDR is driven by ACP's losses
(mainly due to
foreign exchange volatility during 2Q13 in Peru and the region)
and the weakness
of its dividend revenues caused by the performance of its main
operating
subsidiary and revenue generator, Mibanco. In addition, the
delay in the
implementation of planned changes to ACP's legal structure,
which would
eventually lead to a significant capital injection, has
contributed to weaken
ACP's financial standing and resulted in less financial
flexibility and the
maintenance of high double leverage.
Mibanco's performance deteriorated in 1H2013, as credit costs
(loan loss
provisions) increased significantly and, along with lower
operating revenues,
drove profitability down to 0.74% (ROAA). This should be close
to the bank's
bottom profitability, but recovery is not expected to be swift;
the management
expects results to recover within two years.
At end 2Q13, ACP breached the indebtedness covenant of its 10-
year, US$85
million corporate bond due on 2021. Moreover, given MiBanco's
declined
profitability and the slow progress of its investments in Mexico
and Brazil, it
expects to breach the debt-service covenant by year end.
Accordingly, ACP requested the bondholders a temporary waiver to
the two
covenants. The waiver was approved on Sept. 26, 2013, so that
ACP will have to
comply with the first covenant by June 2014 and the second
covenant by December
2014. ACP has proposed a capital injection - a part of its
organizational
restructuring to be completed between 4Q13 and 2Q14 - as a
remedy to the
covenants breach. Said capital injection was delayed in part due
to pending
regulatory approvals.
In Fitch's opinion, ACP could be in compliance with the
indebtedness covenant if
the capital injections are completed; and would comply with the
debt service
covenant thanks to its expected cash reserves on hand, after
capitalization and
other corporate restructuring actions underway. Bolstering
dividends will be
much more challenging as it requires a significant improvement
of its operating
subsidiaries' performance but the company would have room to
breathe until
end-2015; management projections expect that ACP's cash needs
will be covered
until 2016.
ACP's management reports advanced negotiations to capitalize the
group. However,
if the capitalization is delayed or reduced, ACP would have
limited cash flow to
fulfill its financial commitments, hence the Negative Rating
outlook.
SUPPORT RATINGS
ACP's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of
'NF' indicate that
Fitch believes external support cannot be relied upon due to the
entity's
non-profit nature.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs
Failure in the entity's financial restructuring plans and
continuous
deterioration of their key operating companies, together with a
higher leverage
would place downward pressure on ACP's ratings.
Should the capitalization plan and other management action fail,
be for a
significantly lower amount than expected or be delayed beyond
1Q14, ACP's
ratings could be downgraded by one or more notches.
If and when the capitalization is completed, Fitch would revise
ACP's Outlook to
Stable and reassess its ratings.
SUPPORT RATING
Changes to the support rating and SRF would reflect a change in
Fitch's view of
the Government's willingness to support the group.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on ACP:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'BB-';
Outlook Revised
to Negative;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'BB-';
Outlook Revised to
Negative;
--Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
--VR downgraded to 'b' from 'bb-';
--SR affirmed at '5';
--SRF affirmed at 'NF'.
