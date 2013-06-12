June 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded two and affirmed
one tranche of Haus 1998-1 as follows:
Class B1 (ISIN DE0002317021): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B2 (ISIN US419139AD27): downgraded to 'B-sf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Negative
Class B-IO (ISIN DE0002317088): downgraded to 'B-sf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook
Negative
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Losses on Terminated/Foreclosed Loans:
In April 2013 the issuer reported a loss of EUR1.3m on EUR1.4m of terminated
and/or foreclosed loans, equating to a period loss severity of 94%. This loss
was in excess of the levels seen to date and was allocated to the unrated class
B3 tranche, which acts as a first loss piece, thereby reducing the level of
credit support available to the rated tranches to almost half. Fitch believes
that the loss recognition was a result of a clean-up of the terminated and/or
foreclosed portion of the portfolio, leaving an additional EUR1.4m of loans
pending loss recognition in the upcoming payment dates.
Given the second-lien nature of the portfolio, Fitch's analysis indicates that
losses on the remaining 8.2% of terminated and/or foreclosed loans are expected
to remain high, leaving a limited margin of safety for the class B2 notes, which
have 7.9% credit enhancement. Consequently, Fitch believes that there is an
increasing probability of losses being allocated to the class B2 notes.
Irreversible Pro-Rata Allocation of Scheduled Proceeds:
Scheduled proceeds received from borrowers are allocated pro-rata amongst the
notes, while prepayments are used to amortise the most senior tranche, presently
B1 notes. As of May 2013, 49% of the tranche balance of the class B3 note was
amortised, while 41% of the original note balance accounted for allocated
losses. The transaction structure does not feature a switch which would halt
this pro-rata allocation of scheduled proceeds to the first loss piece. As the
class B3 notes continue to amortise, the risk of the balance of the first loss
piece being insufficient to mitigate the loss recognition on the remaining loans
including already terminated and/or foreclosed loans increases. As a result, the
agency believes that the class B2 notes are increasingly likely to see loss
allocation, as reflected in the downgrade to 'B-sf'.
The agency also notes that increased credit enhancement of 52.5%, which has
resulted from the sequential amortisation of the unscheduled proceeds has been
beneficial to the senior class B1 noteholders. Fitch's analysis shows that this
level of credit enhancement provided by subordination is sufficient to withstand
the 'AAAsf' stresses, and has therefore affirmed the ratings on the class B1
notes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Further negative rating actions on the notes may be triggered by sudden
deterioration of the portfolio and an increase in the loss severities from loans
that are or continue to be terminated and/or foreclosed.