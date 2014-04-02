(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Home
Capital Group
Inc.'s (HCG) and its subsidiary, Home Trust Company's (HTC),
long-term and
short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB-/F3' from
'BBB/F2',
respectively. With this action, the Rating Outlook has been
revised to Stable
from Negative. A complete list of rating actions follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's rating action reflects HCG's historic and projected rate
of loan growth;
both of which have exceeded peer group medians and Fitch's
expectations. Fitch
views HCG's growth cautiously given the company's concentrated
risk profile in
the alternative single family mortgage space and the moderate
overvaluation in
the Canadian housing market.
HCG primarily focuses on borrowers who do not qualify for prime
mortgages
offered by larger Canadian banks. Typical clients consist of
self-employed
individuals, small business owners, individuals with poor or
limited credit
histories, and newly arrived immigrants. While credit
performance for HCG has
remained strong over the last several years with net write-offs
and
net-nonperforming loans totalling only 0.09% and 0.35% of gross
loans,
respectively, as of year-end 2013, Fitch believes that should
the Canadian
market begin to exhibit some signs of housing market weakness
these credit
metrics could begin to deteriorate. Supporting this view is
evidence that loans
made to these types of borrowers typically carry a higher risk
of default than
mortgages insured by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing
Corporation (CMHC).
Furthermore, potential credit deterioration of HCG's loan
portfolio is likely to
weigh on the company's earnings and capital position, both of
which have
historically supported the company's ratings.
HCG's earnings continue to be a relative strength for the
company with returns
on average assets and shareholder's equity totalling 1.3% and
23.9%,
respectively, for 2013. However, the influence of earnings on
HCG's ratings is
tempered in the context of the company's outsized growth,
concentrated risk
position, and largely single product focus, which collectively
have a higher
influence on the company's ratings.
Fitch notes that HCG's capital levels are well above required
levels, with the
Tier 1 and total capital ratios totalling 16.80% and 19.69%,
respectively, and
Fitch Core Capital (FCC) to risk weighted assets (RWA) totalling
16.76% at year
end. Fitch views HCG's favourable capital position as supportive
to the
company's ratings and Stable Rating Outlook. However, given the
company's
moderately higher risk profile than other Canadian bank peers,
Fitch believes
that higher than peer group capital levels are also appropriate
to absorb
potential losses.
While HCG's liquidity position improved over the last year,
ratings continue to
be constrained by HCG's reliance on high-cost, brokered time
deposits and
mortgage securitizations for funding. In particular, the
brokered time deposits
would be expected to experience run off (or at least a
relatively higher funding
cost) in a rising rate environment. HCG ending the year with
more than $1.4
billion in liquid assets following a $300 million institutional
deposit note
issuance in late 2013. Fitch views HCG's level of liquidity as
sufficient
considering the company's limited funding structure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Positive rating momentum is not viewed as likely in the near- to
intermediate
term, due to geographic and product concentration, as well as
HCG's monoline
business model and limited funding mix, all set against the
backdrop of elevated
home prices and personal debt to income ratios within Canada.
Longer-term,
positive rating momentum would be dependent on HCG's ability to
successfully
manage the impact of a cooling Canadian housing market on asset
quality and
earnings, along with the impact of an eventual rise in interest
rates on funding
mix and costs. A measured and sustainable diversification of
business activities
and migration to a more durable, deposit-funded funding profile
could also
contribute to positive momentum.
Deterioration in the Canadian housing market and/or adverse
credit performance
within HCG's portfolio could result in a downgrade, particularly
in the event of
a significant decline in operating performance and/or capital
erosion.
A shift away from HCG's core expertise into higher yielding and
potentially
higher risk commercial and personal lending products would also
be viewed
negatively. Moreover, rating pressure could also ensue if HCG's
ability to
source cost effective funding is compromised.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
HCG has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. Fitch believes
that HCG is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of support
is unlikely.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch does not anticipate changes to HCG's Support Ratings or
Support Rating
Floors given Fitch's view that HCG will remain a
non-systemically important
institution.
Fitch takes the following rating actions:
Home Capital Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
--Senior Debt downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb';
--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
Home Trust Company
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb';
--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative.
Primary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-0771
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Canadian Banks: 2013: Another Solid Year, But Consumer Risks
Lurk' (Feb. 5,
2014);
--'2014 Outlook: Canadian Banks' (Nov. 25, 2013);
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Jan. 31 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Canadian Banks: 2013: Another Solid Year, But Consumer Risks
Lurk
here
2014 Outlook: Canadian Banks (Stable Rating Outlook Balanced
Against Negative
Sector Outlook)
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.