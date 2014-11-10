(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Kazakhstan-based SB JSC
Home Credit and Finance Bank (HCK) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The
Outlook is Negative.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING AND
SENIOR DEBT
RATINGS
The downgrade of HCK's ratings follows the downgrade of its
parent bank,
Russia's Home Credit & Finance Bank (HCFB; BB-/Negative, see
'Fitch Downgrades
Home Credit, Russian Standard & Orient Express; Affirms 3
Russian Retail Banks'
dated 28 October 2014 on www.fitchratings.com). HCK's downgrade
reflects the
parent's reduced ability to provide support to HCK, in case of
need, due to
pressure HCFB faces from deteriorating asset quality in its
domestic market.
The Negative Outlook on HCK's ratings mirrors that on the
parent.
Fitch continues to view HCFB's propensity to support HCK as high
given the
strategic importance of the subsidiary; the latter remained
profitable in 1H14
while the parent reported significant losses. Furthermore, any
such support
should only require moderate resources from the parent as HCK
accounted for less
than 7% of HCFB's assets at end-1H14. Fitch's view also takes
into account
HCFB's full ownership, common branding and reputational risk for
HCFB in case of
HCK's default.
The one-notch difference between HCFB's and HCK's ratings
reflects the
cross-border nature of the parent-subsidiary relationship and
uncertainty
regarding the performance of the unsecured consumer finance
market in Kazakhstan
and the strategic importance of the subsidiary for HCFB over the
longer-term.
HCK's senior unsecured debt is rated in line with its Long-term
IDRs and
National Ratings (for domestic debt issues), reflecting Fitch's
view of average
recovery prospects, in case of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING AND
SENIOR DEBT
RATINGS
A downgrade of HCFB's Long-term IDR could result in a downgrade
of HCK's
Long-term IDRs if in Fitch's view this indicates a further
significant weakening
in the ability of the parent to provide support. This would also
impact the
National Rating and senior debt ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
HCK
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'B+'
from 'BB-';
Outlooks Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: downgraded to 'BBB (kaz)' from
'BBB+(kaz)'; Outlook
Negative
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b'
Support Rating: downgraded to '4' from '3'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: downgraded to 'B+' from
'BB-', Recovery
Rating assigned at 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: downgraded to 'BBB
(kaz)' from
'BBB+(kaz)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 70 16
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 78
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 69 06
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
