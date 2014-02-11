(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Hong
Kong-based Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited's (CKI) Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on
all ratings has been removed, and a Stable Outlook has been assigned to the
Long-Term IDR. Simultaneously, CKI's senior unsecured rating has been
downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and its USD300m fixed rate callable perpetual
securities issued in February 2012 have been downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HKE Spin-Off: The rating actions follow a reduction by Power Asset Holding
(PAH), in which CKI has a 38.9% stake, of its 100% shareholding in Hong Kong
Electric Company (HKE). HKE, via CKI's shareholding in PAH, is the highest
quality asset in CKI's dividend portfolio and the single largest dividend
contributor (via PAH) to the company. PAH cut its HKE stake to between 42.4% and
49.9%, through a spin-off and separate listing of HKE. Fitch views the quality
of CKI's cash flow stream and hence its business risk profile as negatively
affected, even though CKI's management has indicated that dividend flows to CKI
from PAH will not fall from 2012 levels in 2013 and 2014. With the spin-off of
HKE, we perceive there to be a sufficient dilution of the credit quality of
dividends from PAH, which contributes around a third of CKI's cash inflow, to
tip the aggregated portfolio of CKI dividends into the high 'BBB' category
(taking account of both structural subordination issues and a strong CKI
management team).
HKE is a regulated integrated utility in Hong Kong, operating under a
transparent regulatory framework, the Scheme of Control (SoC), which allows a
permitted rate of return and operating cost-pass through until 2018. Until its
spin-off, HKE constituted PAH's core business but PAH has non-majority stakes in
a number of international regulated utility assets from which it receives
dividends.
While PAH can make up for the loss of pay-outs from HKE with cash raised from
the divestment of interest in HKE (for approximately HKD24.1bn) to maintain its
dividend payments in the short-term, dividends over the longer-term will depend
on PAH's investments and returns generated using the cash from the HKE
spin-off.
Cash from Transaction: Positively, the potentially large amount of cash at PAH
following the transaction can avert any cash calls on shareholders - including
CKI - to support PAH's future growth in the medium term. PAH intends to use the
cash to acquire international utility assets, which will contribute to a
weakened quality of cash inflows to PAH, compared with pre-transaction, and
therefore also to CKI over the medium term. Future investments by both CKI and
PAH are unlikely to be in the 'A' category, further contributing to portfolio
credit dilution. The current investments of CKI and PAH are predominantly in
businesses with 'BBB' category credit profiles.
Stable Income Stream: CKI's ratings are underpinned by its stable and
predictable income stream from a diversified portfolio of investments comprising
mainly of regulated utility assets. Cash flow contributions from regulated
utility assets accounted for over 85% of CKI's FY12 cash inflows. Key
contributors include PAH in Hong Kong; UK Power Networks Holdings Ltd,
Northumbrian Water Group and Northern Gas in the UK; and SA Power
Networks/Powercor/Citipower in Australia. Regulatory frameworks in these
countries are mature, stable and supportive, with no regulatory price resets
until 2015, contributing to visibility of earnings and cash flows.
Structural Subordination Risk: CKI faces structural subordination risk as its
funds from operations (FFO) are largely derived from upstream dividends and
interest received on shareholders' loans. While CKI has less than controlling
stakes in its key investments, it jointly invests - typically with PAH as well
as with other affiliates in the Cheung Kong group, thus maintaining strong
control of its major associate and joint-venture investments.
Reduced Credit Quality of Portfolio: CKI's investments in the last two years,
while increasing the diversity of its portfolio, have reduced the overall
average credit quality of its investment holdings. Fitch has previously
highlighted to investors that CKI had little headroom under its negative rating
guidelines - primarily its FFO to interest coverage of 5.0x - to maintain a
rating at the 'A-' level. We believe it is unlikely that the CKI portfolio will
be strengthened by further acquisition activity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may collectively or individually lead to
negative rating actions include:
- FFO interest coverage below 4.5x on a sustained basis (FY12: 3.9x);
- Further deterioration in the quality of cash inflow from investments due to
significant acquisition in the non-regulated utility sectors that weakens the
overall credit profile of current invested entities
Positive: While considered less likely over the medium term, future developments
that may collectively or individually lead to positive rating actions include:
- FFO Interest Cover of greater than 5x on a sustained basis (FY12: 3.9x); and
- Significant improvement in the quality of cash inflow (dividend quality); and
- No parent constraint, Hutchison Whampoa Limited (HWL, A-/Stable)