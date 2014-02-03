(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
ICCREA Holding's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+',
Viability Rating
(VR) to 'bbb' from 'bbb+' and Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2'.
Its Support
Rating and Support Rating Floor (SRF) have been affirmed at '2'
and 'BBB',
respectively. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative.
Fitch has also downgraded ICCREA Holding's two main
subsidiaries, Iccrea Banca
and Iccrea Banca Impresa (IBI). A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The downgrade of ICCREA Holding's VR reflects its deteriorated
consolidated
asset quality, which is only partially offset by its recently
strengthened
capitalisation.
Gross impaired loans reached 15.4% of gross loans at end-1H13,
and loan
impairment allowance coverage of below 40% is low in absolute
terms and relative
to some domestic and international peers. Coverage relies on the
value of
collateral, often real estate related.
ICCREA Holding had a Fitch core capital (FCC)/RWA ratio of 10.6%
at end-June
2013 and capitalisation is being strengthened from the
contribution of mutual
sector banks. In 2013, ICCREA Holding raised EUR60m new capital
and plans to
increase its core capital further by another EUR40m by end-2015.
As a result,
its regulatory core Tier 1 ratio at end-9M13 reached 10.2%
(end-2012: 9.3%).
However, Fitch considers ICCREA Holding's capitalisation is
still modest given
deteriorated asset quality.
Profitability has suffered from high loan impairment charges
mainly reflecting
troubled corporate loans, including a high proportion of leasing
assets. Fitch
expects the operating profitability of Italian banks to remain
difficult in
2014. Loan impairment charges (LICs) will likely remain high,
but below 2013
levels.
ICCREA Holding's ratings continue to reflect the group's key
role within the
Italian mutual banking sector, for which it acts as the largest
central
institution. This means that in Fitch's opinion, ICCREA Holding
and its main
subsidiaries benefit from ordinary support from the member banks
of the mutual
banking sector. This includes benefits for ICCREA from the
sector's strong
franchise, but also from access to funding and capital from the
sector's banks.
ICCREA group's strategy reflects its role in the Italian mutual
banking sector
and addresses the provision of products and services to the
Italian mutual banks
mainly through IBI, which supplies corporate loans to the
sector's clients, and
Iccrea Banca, which primarily acts as the sector's main central
institution.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
ICCREA Holding's ratings are based on its instrumental role in
the sector. Any
weakening of its importance, which Fitch does not expect, would
put pressure on
its VR.
ICCREA Holding and its subsidiaries benefit from sound
liquidity, which is held
up by the Italian mutual banks that place their excess liquidity
with Iccrea
Banca. Iccrea Banca also acts as an intermediary for the
sector's banks to
access ECB funding, which results in Iccrea Banca receiving
long-term funding
from the central bank, which it then passes to the sector banks.
Any weakening
of the bank's liquidity profile would put pressure on its VR.
ICCREA Holding, Iccrea Banca and IBI's Long-term IDRs are
currently based on
ICCREA Holding's VR. However as the Long-term IDRs are at the
same level as
ICCREA Holding's SRF, a further downgrade of the VR would not
result in a
downgrade of the three entities' Long-term IDRs.
The Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDR currently reflects
pressure on ICCREA
Holding's VR, given the bank's vulnerability to a weak domestic
environment, and
Fitch's view that a further downgrade of the sovereign rating
would put pressure
on its SRF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
The IDRs of ICCREA Holding's main subsidiary banks are equalised
and are driven
by the group's VR, which is based on an assessment of the
consolidated group.
This reflects Fitch's view that capital and funding within the
ICCREA group are
fungible, and changes to the IDR would affect all rated group
entities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch believes that the mutual banking sector, which has an
aggregate market
share of about 7% of loans in Italy, is of systemic importance
domestically.
ICCREA Holding's Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's view
that there is a
high probability that ICCREA Holding would receive support from
the Italian
authorities if needed. Additionally, Fitch believes that support
for ICCREA
Holding would be used to provide support for the sector banks if
needed.
The SRFs and SR are sensitive to changes in the government's
propensity or
ability to provide support. A downgrade of Italy's sovereign
rating would put
pressure on the SRFs as it would indicate the authorities'
reduced ability to
provide support. In a scenario where this ability reduced
further, Fitch
believes that Italian banks' SRFs could have a wider
distribution, with the more
regional banks' SRFs coming under more pressure than the SRFs of
the largest
Italian banks with strong domestic market shares.
The SRs and SRFs are also sensitive to changes in Fitch's
assumptions around the
propensity of support, in light of the weakening of legal,
regulatory, political
and economic dynamics about potential future sovereign support
for senior
creditors of banks across jurisdictions, as indicated in "The
Evolving Dynamics
of Support for Banks" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths",
both dated 11
September 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by IBI is
notched down
from ICCREA Holding's VR in accordance with Fitch's criteria to
reflect the
different non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles of these
instruments. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in
the VR, which
drives the ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Iccrea Holding S.p.A.
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
VR: downgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
Iccrea Banca S.p.A.
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
EUR5bn EMTN Programme: downgraded to 'BBB'/'F3' from 'BBB+'/'F2'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
Iccrea BancaImpresa
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt and EMTN Programme: downgraded to 'BBB'
from 'BBB+'
Subordinated notes (ISIN XS0222800152 and XS0287519663):
downgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB'
Subordinated upper Tier 2 notes (ISIN XS0295539984): downgraded
to 'BB' from
'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
V.lo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 202
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria" dated 31
January 2014, "Evaluating Corporate Governance" dated 12
December 2012,
"Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities"
dated 31 January
2014, and "Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by
Mutual Support
Mechanisms" dated 20 December 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Evaluating Corporate Governance
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
