MADRID Jan 19 Fitch expects its ratings review of six euro zone states will result in downgrades of one to two notches in most of those countries, senior director Ed Parker said at a Fitch conference in Madrid on Thursday.

Fitch put Belgium, Spain, Slovenia, Italy, Ireland and Cyprus on negative watch late last year.

Parker said the review would be concluded by the end of January. (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by John Stonestreet)