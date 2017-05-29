(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
IDBI Bank Ltd.'s
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+', from 'BBB-', and
its Viability
Rating to 'ccc', from 'bb-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
IDBI Bank's IDR and senior debt ratings have been downgraded due
to a downward
revision in its Support Rating to '3', from '2', and a revision
in its Support
Rating Floor to 'BB+', from 'BBB-'. IDBI Bank's Support Rating
Floor is rated
higher than its Viability Rating and remains the primary driver
for its IDR.
This follows a reassessment of Fitch's support assumptions,
given the bank's
ongoing challenges, which are leading to an erosion of its
systemic importance,
particularly as shareholder capital support has been kept to a
minimum. However,
we expect the bank's majority government ownership to remain in
place and that
authorities are willing to provide support.
The Viability Rating has been downgraded due to a
sharper-than-Fitch-expected
deterioration in IDBI Bank's financial profile, as reflected in
its much lower
core capitalisation following two consecutive years of rising
non-performing
loans (NPL) and heavy losses. Fitch expects these pressures to
remain over the
medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
IDBI Bank's Long-Term IDR is at the same level as its Support
Rating Floor. The
ratings are driven by its Support Rating, which reflects Fitch's
expectation of
a moderate probability of extraordinary state support due to its
waning market
position and systemic importance.
IDBI Bank's competitive position and ultimately its systemic
importance have,
and will continue to be, eroded as it deals with poor asset
quality and a weak
capital position. However, the bank's large size, substantial
deposit base and
continued majority state ownership will likely keep the
probability of
government support commensurate with a Support Rating Floor of
'BB+'.
The Stable Outlook mirrors the Outlook on India's rating
(BBB-/Stable),
reflecting our view of no significant change in the sovereign's
ability to
support banks during extraordinary stress.
VIABILITY RATING
IDBI Bank's Viability Rating reflects the deterioration of its
financial profile
in the last two years and our expectation that both asset
quality and capital
will remain significant ongoing weaknesses. NPLs increased by
80% in the
financial year ending March 2017 (FY17) (FY16: +96%), to 21% of
loans triggering
provisions and a loss equating to nearly 20% of its outstanding
equity. The
government injected around USD300 million before year-end, but
the injection was
far outweighed by losses that were nearly three times higher. As
a result,
capitalisation was negatively affected, with the bank's Fitch
Core Capital
falling by Fitch's estimation to below 6%, from around 8% in
FY16. The bank's
regulatory Tier 1 common equity ratio fell to around 5.6%,
marginally above the
5.5% regulatory minimum.
We believe the risk of further losses and capital erosion is
high, given the
possibility of additional NPLs and that unreserved NPLs (or net
NPL) stood at
112% of equity at FYE17. However, the government is likely to
continue providing
capital support to ensure the bank does not breach minimum
regulatory capital
ratios - in line with its own support stance. The deterioration
in the bank's
position has led to the Reserve Bank of India invoking its
"prompt corrective
framework" in May 2017.
IDBI Bank's funding profile remains a key relative strength,
with current and
savings accounts deposits and retail term deposits growing by
more than 22% in
FY17, when total deposits registered only 1% growth. The surge
was primarily due
to demonetisation, but it reinforced the strength and stability
of the bank's
funding franchise, which is primarily underpinned by its
ownership.
SENIOR DEBT
IDBI Bank's senior debt rating is at the same level as its IDR,
as the debt
represents its unsecured and unsubordinated obligation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are determined by
the agency's
assessment of the government's propensity and ability to support
the bank, based
on its size and systemic importance. A change in the
government's ability to
provide extraordinary support due to a change in sovereign
ratings or a change
in the government's propensity to extend timely support may
affect the Support
Rating and Support Rating Floor.
The IDR is driven by IDBI Bank's Support Rating Floor and may be
downgraded if
factors underpinning the Support Rating Floor weaken. IDBI
Bank's IDR is one
notch lower than the sovereign rating, which implies that a
downgrade in India's
sovereign rating may result in a downgrade of the bank's IDR.
Likewise, a change
in the sovereign Outlook may lead to a revision of the Outlook
on the bank's
IDR.
Any changes in the banks' IDRs would result in equivalent
changes in its senior
debt ratings.
VIABILITY RATING
The Viability Rating is sensitive to the bank's ability to
address its capital
position. In particular, if the bank is unable to raise a
significant portion of
its capital needs, independent of the government, for example
via an equity
stake sale, balance sheet cuts or asset sales, Fitch is likely
to downgrade the
Viability Rating to 'f'. A large capital injection by the
government to
recapitalise the bank to address a material shortfall in minimum
capital ratios
will be seen as extraordinary support and the agency will view
the bank as
having failed.
The rating actions are as follows:
IDBI Bank:
- Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
- Viability Rating downgraded to 'ccc' from 'bb-'
- Support Rating downgraded to '3' from '2'
- Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
- USD5 billion medium-term note programme downgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BBB-'
- USD2 billion senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analysts
Saswata Guha
Director
+91 22 4000 1741
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001