(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Ideal Standard International SA's (Ideal Standard) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CC 'from 'CCC' and affirmed its Short-term IDR at 'C'. No Outlook is assigned to the ratings. Fitch has also downgraded Ideal Standard International's EUR275m senior secured notes to 'CC from 'CCC+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' from the previous 'RR3'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating downgrade reflects Fitch's concerns about Ideal Standard's ability in finding the additional financial resources necessary to support its business which is expected to remain cash-burning in the next 12-18 months. A material improvement in trading conditions is unlikely, given the difficult market outlook, and the group's financial structure looks unsustainable, absent a significant increase in free cash flow generation.

Negative Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow (FCF) remained negative in 2012, although the cash burn significantly reduced thanks also to lower cash restructuring costs, better working-capital management and lower capex. Management has implemented cash saving measures, including de-stocking of inventories, and restructuring costs should further decline in 2013. However, Fitch expects FCF to remain negative in 2013, with major improvements remaining subject to a recovery in trading conditions and operating profitability that are unlikely in the short-term.

Weak Liquidity

Ideal Standard's liquidity at year-beginning comprised EUR33m of cash (including the EUR7m cash deposit in Bulgaria), a EUR15m undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) and some EUR3m from other available facilities. Fitch believes this liquidity to be weak in the context of the expected cash needs for 2013.

However, Ideal Standard was actively seeking additional financial resources, including new factoring and credit facilities at some of its operating subsidiaries. Some one-off deals (i.e., disposal of non-core assets) could also help to raise fresh money. These actions would give some headroom for 2013, but the financial structure looks unsustainable in the long-term, if a material improvement in the operating cash flow does not materialise.

Negative Market Outlook

The outlook for the bathroom products market is still gloomy for 2013, especially for Italy and UK (the main markets for Ideal Standard), where respectively high- and low-single digit declines are expected this year. Growth could come mainly from Eastern Europe (mainly Russia), Egypt and Middle East. Despite difficult market conditions, Fitch expects Ideal Standard to modestly increase revenue thanks to pricing and sales network expansion.

Weak Margins

The industrial restructuring was completed in 2011, but savings obtained from these measures have been largely offset by the decline in volumes and the consequent under-absorption of fixed costs. Operating profitability therefore remained weak (2.2% EBITDA margin in 2012) and Fitch expects the EBITDA margin to show only a marginal improvement in 2013..

Market Leader

Ideal Standard's rating reflects its position as a leader in bath accessories in Europe, where it ranks first or second in various markets in ceramics and fittings. The group also owns a comprehensive portfolio of well-known brands covering a wide spectrum of market segments from entry level to luxury products.

RATING SENSITIVITIES:

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

A significant improvement in the liquidity profile, thanks to new additional financial resources, either from new credit facilities or one-off deals.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

A further deterioration in the liquidity, leading to the company defaulting on some obligations (interest or principal).