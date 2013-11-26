(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has today downgraded the
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings on India-based Ballarpur Industries Limited
(BILT) and its subsidiary Ballarpur International Graphic Paper Holdings B.V
(BIGPH) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
The downgrade reflects BILT's heightened debt levels. Although the company has
planned debt reduction measures, its net leverage (Net adjusted debt/ Operating
EBITDAR) is likely to remain high around 5x.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Debt Levels: The downgrade reflects weakening of BILT's consolidated
financial profile in FY13 (year ended 30 June 2013), with its net leverage
increasing to 7.0x from 5.7x in FY12.
This was primarily driven by a rise in BILT's adjusted net debt to INR60.8bn
(Fitch has applied 50% equity credit to the perpetual debt) during FY13 from
INR44.9bn a year earlier, driven by the acquisition of captive power plants in
India, the increase in its equity stake in BIGPH and capex. The financial
profile was also hurt by BILT's weak liquidity, with cash balances declining to
INR740.2m in FY13 from INR860.1m a year earlier. However the agency notes that
the company has refinanced large part of its debt that matures in FY14.
Fitch expects BILT's financial profile to improve, supported by higher
profitability, lower debt levels, and improved free cash flows in the absence of
any major capex. Consequently the agency expects BILT's net leverage to improve
to around 5x by FY15. BIGPH has also announced plans to explore and evaluate
various fund raising options, including raising fresh equity capital at BIGPH
and/or its subsidiaries, which if successful, will further help reduce BILT's
debt levels.
Delay in Capex: The paper manufacturer also faced significant delays in making
capex, primarily for enhancing its pulp capacities, in India and Malaysia. The
two projects were delayed by almost a year, with the company starting operation
at its Malaysian plant in June 2012 and the Indian facility being completed in
June 2013. The company also faced cost overruns of INR4bn. This resulted in
accrual of cost benefits to BILT at a later date than Fitch expected.
Integrated Operations: BILT's operations are highly integrated with captive
power and pulp capacities. BILT's level of integration in hardwood pulp is
expected to increase to 100% from around 75% currently with the completion of
enhanced pulp capacities in Malaysia and India. Fitch expects the benefits from
higher vertical integration to result in higher profitability and improved cash
flows for the company. This is likely to support BILT's debt reduction efforts.
Strong Market Position: BILT has a strong market position in the Indian writing
and printing paper market, with large shares of the coated paper and uncoated
paper (hi-bright) segments. BILT through its subsidiary Sabah Forest Industries
Sdn. Bhd. (SFI) has significant share in Malaysia's non-surface sized uncoated
paper sub-segment. The strong market shares are, supported by BILT's strong
brand presence and large distribution network to cater to the fragmented paper
market.
Paper Price Volatility: The volatility in paper and pulp prices impacts the
company's profitability. This is reflected in BILT's EBITDA margins improving to
17.7% in FY13 from 16.3% in FY12 (FY11:19.1%). Although the higher level of pulp
integration will improve BILT's cost structure, the company will continue to be
impacted by volatility in paper prices.
Strategic Linkages with Subsidiaries: Fitch continues to take a consolidated
view of BILT. The agency's rating on BIGPH's continues to reflect its strong
operational and strategic linkages with its parent, BILT. BIGPH is in the same
line of business as BILT and has common treasury and management teams. BIGPH
holds a 99.99% stake in Ballarpur Graphic Paper Products Ltd. (BGPPL) and a
97.8% stake in SFI. BIGPH contributes to about 80% of BILT's overall revenue and
about 75% to its EBITDA.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: A rating upgrade is unlikely in the forseeable future because it will
continue to be constrained by its high debt levels. Future developments that
may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action on include
- Significant improvement in BILT's profitability resulting in EBITDA margin
sustained at over 20%
- Substantial reduction in debt levels resulting in BILT's net leverage falling
below 4x on a sustained basis
- Improvement in BILT's liquidity
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Any weakening in performance or additional capex resulting in BILT's net
leverage exceeding 5.5x from FY15 or beyond
- EBITDA fixed charge cover sustained at below 2x (FY13:1.84x)
- Any weakening in liquidity