(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Indonesia-based PT Bakrie Telecom's (BTEL) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'C' from 'CC'. Also, the agency has downgraded the May 2015 USD380m bond fully guaranteed by BTEL to 'C' from 'CC'. The Recovery Rating of the bond is 'RR4'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Failure to Pay Coupon: The ratings were downgraded after BTEL did not pay a USD21.8m coupon on its USD380m senior unsecured bond that was due on 7 November 2013. Under the terms of the notes, the company has a grace period of 30 days to pay the coupon before an event of default is triggered. Creditor Restructuring Likely: We believe that BTEL is unlikely to be able to source the liquidity needed to pay the coupon within the grace period and that the company will to have to restructure some, or all, of its debt obligations. Distressed Debt Exchange Possible: Fitch would treat the restructuring of BTEL's bond as a distressed debt exchange (DDE) if it imposed a material reduction in terms compared with the original terms. Examples would include a reduction in principal or interest, extension of maturity, debt-for-equity swap or a change from cash interest basis to payment-in-kind or other non-cash interest basis. A DDE would lead to the IDRs being downgraded to Restricted Default ('RD') from 'C'. DDE Tender Offers: We would treat a cash tender for the bond at less than par as a DDE if acceptance is conditioned on a minimum aggregate amount being tendered or if combined with a consent solicitation to amend restrictive covenants. If either of these conditions is not evident, then cash tender offers for less than par would not be a DDE, unless other circumstances clearly indicate that failure of a large percentage of creditors to participate in the tender would likely contribute to BTEL ultimately failing. A DDE is likely if the company were to make an exchange offer or cash tender that would be accepted only if the tendering bondholders were also to consent to indenture amendments that materially impair the position of holders that do not tender. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: BTEL has limited upside to its ratings given the likelihood that the company will require debt restructuring. However, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - an equity injection, or - an M&A transaction with a larger operator or stronger investor, although both are very unlikely in the short term. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a downgrade to 'RD' include: - a formal announcement of a distressed debt exchange by BTEL, or - non-payment of the coupon within the 30-day grace period. Contacts: Primary Analyst Nitin Soni Associate Director +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Olly Prayudi Analyst +62 21 29026412 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Senior Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 5 August 2013, and 'Distressed Debt Exchange', dated 2 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Distressed Debt Exchange here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.