(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded three
Italian
subsidiaries of French banks, following the downgrade of their
parents'
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs).
Credit Agricole's (CA) Italian subsidiaries, car finance company
FGA Capital
S.p.A.'s (FGAC) and consumer lender Agos Ducato S.p.A.'s (Agos)
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) have been downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
and 'BBB+' from
'A-', respectively, following the downgrade of CA and its
subsidiary CA Consumer
Finance's (CACF) Long-term IDRs to 'A'/Stable from
'A+'/Negative. The Outlooks
on FGAC and Agos are now Stable, in line with the Outlook on CA
and CACF. Dexia
Crediop's (Crediop) Long-term IDR has been downgraded to 'BBB'
from 'BBB+'
following the downgrade of Dexia's and Dexia Credit Local's
(DCL) Long-term IDR
to A/Stable from 'A+'/Negative. The Outlook on Crediop's
Long-term IDR remains
Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
Fitch downgraded CA, CACF and DCL on 17 July 2013 ('Fitch
Downgrades Major
French Banks' and 'Fitch Downgrades Major French Banks' Related
Entities'
available on www.fitchratings.com) as a result of the downgrade
of France's
sovereign rating to 'AA+/Stable.
The downgrades of FGAC's, Agos's and Crediop's ratings reflects
Fitch's view
that the ability of their respective main shareholders to
provide support has
weakened, as reflected in the downgrade of their parents' IDRs.
Fitch has
maintained the existing notching between the Long-term IDRs of
Agos, FGAC and
Crediop and their respective parents. This reflects Fitch's
opinion that the
strategic importance of Agos, FGAC and Crediop has remained
unchanged following
the downgrades of their parents' IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
Agos's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by support from its
majority
shareholder, CACF, and ultimately from CA. The two-notch
difference between the
Long-term IDRs of Agos and CACF reflects it being majority, but
not fully owned
by CACF as well as Fitch's view that Agos is a strategically
important
subsidiary in a strategically important country for the CA
group.
CACF's propensity to support Agos was demonstrated in 2013 and
2012 when CACF
participated in Agos's capital increases of EUR240m and EUR235m,
respectively,
together with the company's other shareholder, Banco Popolare.
FGAC's IDRs, senior debt and Support Rating are based on
potential support from
CA, which holds a 50% stake in FGAC through its consumer finance
subsidiary
CACF. The four-notch difference between the Long-term IDRs of
FGAC and CACF
reflects its 50%/50% ownership structure and Fitch's view of its
more limited
strategic importance to the CA group compared with Agos.
FGAC's funding and liquidity benefit from the joint venture
agreement under
which CA undertakes to cover the company's funding and liquidity
needs through
CACF. FGAC carries out Fiat Group Automobile, Chrysler group,
Jaguar and Land
Rover retail, dealer financing and car rental activities in 14
European
countries.
Crediop's IDRs and Support Rating are based on support from its
majority owner
Dexia, which holds a 70% stake in Crediop through its French
subsidiary, DCL.
Dexia's IDRs are based on support from the French and Belgian
authorities.
Consequently, Crediop's IDRs ultimately reflect support from the
French and
Belgian states.
The three-notch difference between the Long-term IDRs of Crediop
and DCL
reflects Fitch's opinion that Crediop's strategic importance for
Dexia is
limited and could decline over time. The Negative Outlook
mirrors the Negative
Outlook on Italy's sovereign ratings as Crediop's business is
focussed on
Italian public sector lending. The agency believes that
Crediop's strategic
importance for its parent is limited as Dexia and DCL are in an
orderly run-down
and rely on extraordinary support from central banks and
sovereigns for its
funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
Agos's ratings are sensitive to changes in CA's and CACF's
propensity and
ability to provide support. The ratings would come under further
pressure if
Italy became a less strategically important market for CA, which
could arise if
the operating environment in Italy materially deteriorated. This
could be
reflected, for example, in a downgrade of the Italian sovereign
rating. A
downgrade of CA's and CACF's Long-term IDRs, could also result
in a downgrade of
Agos's Long-term IDR as it would reflect a weakening of their
ability to support
a strategically important subsidiary.
FGAC's ratings are also sensitive to changes in CA's and CACF's
propensity and
ability to provide support. Pressure on FGAC's ratings might
also arise if CACF
reduced its stake in FGAC, exited the joint venture agreement -
which Fitch
currently does not expect - or if the terms of the joint venture
agreement were
changed and resulted in the agency considering timely and full
support from the
CA group less likely. The ratings would also come under pressure
if CA's or
CACF's ability to support FGAC, as indicated by its Long-term
IDR, deteriorated
further.
An upgrade of FGAC's and Agos's ratings is considered unlikely
as this would
depend on an upgrade of CA's IDRs, which is not Fitch's base
case. The Outlooks
on FGAC and Agos are linked to that on CA and are likely to move
in tandem with
it provided that the strategic importance of FGAC and Agos for
CA remains
unchanged.
Crediop's IDRs are sensitive to changes in Dexia's and DCL's
propensity and
ability to provide support to Crediop. A further downgrade of
Dexia's or DCL's
Long-term IDR would likely result in a downgrade of Crediop.
Crediop's Long-term
IDR is also sensitive to Italy's sovereign rating as Fitch
believes there is a
high level of correlation between Crediop's risk and Italian
sovereign risk.
The rating actions are as follows:
FGAC
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Agos
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
Crediop
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'ccc'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (FGAC and Agos)
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1
20123 Milano
Primary Analyst (Crediop)
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1
20123 Milano
Secondary Analyst (FGAC, Crediop)
Alessandro Musto
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 201
Secondary Analyst (Agos)
Fabio Ianno
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Committee Chairperson
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
